Australian Open (golf) history, results and past winners

The Australian Open is the biggest Australian golf tournament on the schedule, with the event having been conducted since 1904.

The event, which is one of the top events in Australia, is considered one of the biggest tournaments in golf because it is one of the oldest national championships.

The tournament has not been continuously conducted since 1904. The tournament was not played during World War I and World War II.

Gary Player holds the record for the most Australian Open wins with seven. Jack Nicklaus is next best on the list with six wins. Greg Norman has five wins along with Ivo Whitton.

The Australian Open has seen an increase in prestige in recent years.

Australian Open format

Australian Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Most frequent Australian Open hosts

The Australian Golf Club: 21 Royal Melbourne Golf Club: 16 Royal Sydney Golf Club: 15

Australian Open past sponsors

Australian Open has had a singular name over the years:

2022: ISPS Handa Australian Open

2011-2021: Emirates Australian Open

2005-2007: MFS Australian Open

2003: Hillross Australian Open

1996-2002: Holden Australian Open

1993-1995: Heineken Australian Open

1984-1988: National Panasonic Australian Open

1979-1980: Dunhill Australian Open

1969-1974: Qantas Australian Open

1904-1968, 1975-1978, 1981-1983, 1989-1992, 2003, 2008-2010: Australian Open

Australian Open history & results