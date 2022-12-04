2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Meronk, who earned his first Aussie Open win at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.
Locked in a tight final-round battle with former Masters winner Adam Scott, Meronk pulled away in the final handful of holes to secure a five-shot win on 14-under 268.
Min Woo Lee wound up in solo third place, after a closing 69 left him a shot behind Scott.
Meronk won the AUDAUD $270,000 winner's share of the AUDAUD $1,700,000 purse.
ISPS Handa Australian Open recap notes
Meronk earned 10.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut and a 54-hole cut this week, with 37 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the third completed event of the season. Each player in the field competed once at host Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club before the 36-hole cut was made. The remaining field consolidated to Victoria Golf Club for the final two rounds.
Meronk earned 335 Race to Dubai points were he a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship.
2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
For 2022 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Adrian Meronk
|-14
|73
|66
|63
|66
|268
|€187,251.77
|2
|Adam Scott
|-9
|71
|63
|67
|72
|273
|€121,162.91
|3
|Min Woo Lee
|-8
|70
|70
|65
|69
|274
|€69,393.30
|T4
|Haydn Barron
|-7
|69
|68
|68
|70
|275
|€50,888.42
|T4
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-7
|70
|73
|68
|64
|275
|€50,888.42
|6
|Josh Geary
|-6
|68
|69
|69
|70
|276
|€38,551.84
|T7
|Andrew Martin
|-5
|73
|69
|68
|67
|277
|€28,418.21
|T7
|Matthew Millar
|-5
|72
|72
|66
|67
|277
|€28,418.21
|T7
|Conor Purcell
|-5
|68
|72
|66
|71
|277
|€28,418.21
|T10
|Lucas Herbert
|-4
|70
|72
|67
|69
|278
|€18,221.64
|T10
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-4
|67
|71
|69
|71
|278
|€18,221.64
|T10
|Hayden Hopewell
|-4
|73
|68
|68
|69
|278
|€18,221.64
|T10
|Tom Lewis
|-4
|68
|71
|72
|67
|278
|€18,221.64
|T10
|David Micheluzzi
|-4
|63
|71
|73
|71
|278
|€18,221.64
|T10
|Jason Norris
|-4
|71
|68
|71
|68
|278
|€18,221.64
|T10
|Pierre Pineau
|-4
|67
|71
|69
|71
|278
|€18,221.64
|17
|Gunner Wiebe
|-3
|69
|68
|70
|72
|279
|€14,869.99
|T18
|David Bransdon
|-2
|73
|69
|69
|69
|280
|€13,070.91
|T18
|John Lyras
|-2
|72
|71
|66
|71
|280
|€13,070.91
|T18
|Jason Scrivener
|-2
|72
|70
|66
|72
|280
|€13,070.91
|T18
|Michael Sim
|-2
|73
|69
|69
|69
|280
|€13,070.91
|T18
|Jack Thompson
|-2
|73
|70
|67
|70
|280
|€13,070.91
|T18
|Luke Toomey
|-2
|71
|70
|67
|72
|280
|€13,070.91
|T24
|Jarryd Felton
|-1
|73
|67
|68
|73
|281
|€11,290.18
|T24
|David Horsey
|-1
|71
|71
|69
|70
|281
|€11,290.18
|T24
|Liam Johnston
|-1
|69
|73
|67
|72
|281
|€11,290.18
|T24
|Takumi Kanaya
|-1
|69
|72
|69
|71
|281
|€11,290.18
|T28
|Maverick Antcliff
|E
|74
|69
|66
|73
|282
|€10,133.63
|T28
|Velten Meyer
|E
|68
|70
|70
|74
|282
|€10,133.63
|T28
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|E
|73
|67
|68
|74
|282
|€10,133.63
|T31
|Ryo Hisatsune
|1
|70
|70
|67
|76
|283
|€9,142.29
|T31
|Deyen Lawson
|1
|69
|70
|70
|74
|283
|€9,142.29
|T31
|Jack Munro
|1
|72
|70
|69
|72
|283
|€9,142.29
|T34
|Connor Mckinney
|3
|67
|75
|68
|75
|285
|€8,316.18
|T34
|Justin Warren
|3
|73
|70
|68
|74
|285
|€8,316.18
|T36
|Blake Collyer
|4
|72
|72
|67
|75
|286
|€7,710.37
|T36
|Matt Jones
|4
|70
|69
|70
|77
|286
|€7,710.37
|T38
|Cameron Davis
|-
|73
|70
|69
|-
|212
|€6,498.74
|T38
|Ryan Fox
|-
|73
|68
|71
|-
|212
|€6,498.74
|T38
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-
|72
|72
|68
|-
|212
|€6,498.74
|T38
|Peter Lonard
|-
|70
|70
|72
|-
|212
|€6,498.74
|T38
|Jediah Morgan
|-
|72
|72
|68
|-
|212
|€6,498.74
|T38
|Zach Murray
|-
|71
|70
|71
|-
|212
|€6,498.74
|T38
|Cameron Percy
|-
|70
|68
|74
|-
|212
|€6,498.74
|T38
|Thomas Power Horan
|-
|70
|74
|68
|-
|212
|€6,498.74
|T38
|Shae Wools Cobb
|-
|72
|66
|74
|-
|212
|€6,498.74
|T47
|Wenyi Ding (a)
|-
|72
|69
|72
|-
|213
|€0
|T47
|Cameron Smith
|-
|71
|73
|69
|-
|213
|€5,176.96
|T47
|Elvis Smylie
|-
|69
|74
|70
|-
|213
|€5,176.96
|T47
|Christopher Wood
|-
|69
|75
|69
|-
|213
|€5,176.96
|T51
|Nick Flanagan
|-
|72
|71
|71
|-
|214
|€4,295.78
|T51
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|-
|75
|66
|73
|-
|214
|€4,295.78
|T51
|Kohei Okada (a)
|-
|70
|72
|72
|-
|214
|€0
|T51
|John Parry
|-
|71
|70
|73
|-
|214
|€4,295.78
|T51
|Terry Pilkadaris
|-
|70
|73
|71
|-
|214
|€4,295.78
|T51
|Peter Wilson
|-
|73
|71
|70
|-
|214
|€4,295.78
|T57
|Matthew Griffin
|-
|66
|75
|74
|-
|215
|€3,689.96
|T57
|Jack Murdoch
|-
|70
|74
|71
|-
|215
|€3,689.96
|T59
|Josh Armstrong
|-
|70
|73
|73
|-
|216
|€3,359.52
|T59
|Kit Bittle
|-
|72
|72
|72
|-
|216
|€3,359.52
|T59
|Greg Chalmers
|-
|71
|73
|72
|-
|216
|€3,359.52
|T59
|Jake Hughes
|-
|72
|72
|72
|-
|216
|€3,359.52
|T63
|Scott Arnold
|-
|70
|71
|76
|-
|217
|€3,029.07
|T63
|Harrison Endycott
|-
|68
|75
|74
|-
|217
|€3,029.07
|T65
|Charlie Dann
|-
|71
|72
|75
|-
|218
|€2,808.78
|T65
|Daniel Hillier
|-
|75
|68
|75
|-
|218
|€2,808.78
|T67
|Derek Ackerman
|-
|71
|72
|76
|-
|219
|€2,533.41
|T67
|Daniel Gale
|-
|73
|70
|76
|-
|219
|€2,533.41
|T67
|Lucas Higgins
|-
|68
|75
|76
|-
|219
|€2,533.41
|T70
|Max Mccardle
|-
|74
|70
|76
|-
|220
|€2,258.04
|T70
|Kristoffer Reitan
|-
|73
|70
|77
|-
|220
|€2,258.04