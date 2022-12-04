2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Meronk, who earned his first Aussie Open win at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.

Locked in a tight final-round battle with former Masters winner Adam Scott, Meronk pulled away in the final handful of holes to secure a five-shot win on 14-under 268.

Min Woo Lee wound up in solo third place, after a closing 69 left him a shot behind Scott.

Meronk won the AUDAUD $270,000 winner's share of the AUDAUD $1,700,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Australian Open recap notes

Meronk earned 10.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut and a 54-hole cut this week, with 37 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the third completed event of the season. Each player in the field competed once at host Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club before the 36-hole cut was made. The remaining field consolidated to Victoria Golf Club for the final two rounds.

Meronk earned 335 Race to Dubai points were he a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship.

2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

For 2022 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details