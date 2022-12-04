2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

12/04/2022
The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Meronk, who earned his first Aussie Open win at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.

Locked in a tight final-round battle with former Masters winner Adam Scott, Meronk pulled away in the final handful of holes to secure a five-shot win on 14-under 268.

Min Woo Lee wound up in solo third place, after a closing 69 left him a shot behind Scott.

Meronk won the AUDAUD $270,000 winner's share of the AUDAUD $1,700,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Australian Open recap notes

Meronk earned 10.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut and a 54-hole cut this week, with 37 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the third completed event of the season. Each player in the field competed once at host Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club before the 36-hole cut was made. The remaining field consolidated to Victoria Golf Club for the final two rounds.

Meronk earned 335 Race to Dubai points were he a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship.

2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Adrian Meronk -14 73 66 63 66 268 €187,251.77
2 Adam Scott -9 71 63 67 72 273 €121,162.91
3 Min Woo Lee -8 70 70 65 69 274 €69,393.30
T4 Haydn Barron -7 69 68 68 70 275 €50,888.42
T4 Alejandro Cañizares -7 70 73 68 64 275 €50,888.42
6 Josh Geary -6 68 69 69 70 276 €38,551.84
T7 Andrew Martin -5 73 69 68 67 277 €28,418.21
T7 Matthew Millar -5 72 72 66 67 277 €28,418.21
T7 Conor Purcell -5 68 72 66 71 277 €28,418.21
T10 Lucas Herbert -4 70 72 67 69 278 €18,221.64
T10 Nicolai Højgaard -4 67 71 69 71 278 €18,221.64
T10 Hayden Hopewell -4 73 68 68 69 278 €18,221.64
T10 Tom Lewis -4 68 71 72 67 278 €18,221.64
T10 David Micheluzzi -4 63 71 73 71 278 €18,221.64
T10 Jason Norris -4 71 68 71 68 278 €18,221.64
T10 Pierre Pineau -4 67 71 69 71 278 €18,221.64
17 Gunner Wiebe -3 69 68 70 72 279 €14,869.99
T18 David Bransdon -2 73 69 69 69 280 €13,070.91
T18 John Lyras -2 72 71 66 71 280 €13,070.91
T18 Jason Scrivener -2 72 70 66 72 280 €13,070.91
T18 Michael Sim -2 73 69 69 69 280 €13,070.91
T18 Jack Thompson -2 73 70 67 70 280 €13,070.91
T18 Luke Toomey -2 71 70 67 72 280 €13,070.91
T24 Jarryd Felton -1 73 67 68 73 281 €11,290.18
T24 David Horsey -1 71 71 69 70 281 €11,290.18
T24 Liam Johnston -1 69 73 67 72 281 €11,290.18
T24 Takumi Kanaya -1 69 72 69 71 281 €11,290.18
T28 Maverick Antcliff E 74 69 66 73 282 €10,133.63
T28 Velten Meyer E 68 70 70 74 282 €10,133.63
T28 Dimitrios Papadatos E 73 67 68 74 282 €10,133.63
T31 Ryo Hisatsune 1 70 70 67 76 283 €9,142.29
T31 Deyen Lawson 1 69 70 70 74 283 €9,142.29
T31 Jack Munro 1 72 70 69 72 283 €9,142.29
T34 Connor Mckinney 3 67 75 68 75 285 €8,316.18
T34 Justin Warren 3 73 70 68 74 285 €8,316.18
T36 Blake Collyer 4 72 72 67 75 286 €7,710.37
T36 Matt Jones 4 70 69 70 77 286 €7,710.37
T38 Cameron Davis - 73 70 69 - 212 €6,498.74
T38 Ryan Fox - 73 68 71 - 212 €6,498.74
T38 Rasmus Højgaard - 72 72 68 - 212 €6,498.74
T38 Peter Lonard - 70 70 72 - 212 €6,498.74
T38 Jediah Morgan - 72 72 68 - 212 €6,498.74
T38 Zach Murray - 71 70 71 - 212 €6,498.74
T38 Cameron Percy - 70 68 74 - 212 €6,498.74
T38 Thomas Power Horan - 70 74 68 - 212 €6,498.74
T38 Shae Wools Cobb - 72 66 74 - 212 €6,498.74
T47 Wenyi Ding (a) - 72 69 72 - 213 €0
T47 Cameron Smith - 71 73 69 - 213 €5,176.96
T47 Elvis Smylie - 69 74 70 - 213 €5,176.96
T47 Christopher Wood - 69 75 69 - 213 €5,176.96
T51 Nick Flanagan - 72 71 71 - 214 €4,295.78
T51 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia - 75 66 73 - 214 €4,295.78
T51 Kohei Okada (a) - 70 72 72 - 214 €0
T51 John Parry - 71 70 73 - 214 €4,295.78
T51 Terry Pilkadaris - 70 73 71 - 214 €4,295.78
T51 Peter Wilson - 73 71 70 - 214 €4,295.78
T57 Matthew Griffin - 66 75 74 - 215 €3,689.96
T57 Jack Murdoch - 70 74 71 - 215 €3,689.96
T59 Josh Armstrong - 70 73 73 - 216 €3,359.52
T59 Kit Bittle - 72 72 72 - 216 €3,359.52
T59 Greg Chalmers - 71 73 72 - 216 €3,359.52
T59 Jake Hughes - 72 72 72 - 216 €3,359.52
T63 Scott Arnold - 70 71 76 - 217 €3,029.07
T63 Harrison Endycott - 68 75 74 - 217 €3,029.07
T65 Charlie Dann - 71 72 75 - 218 €2,808.78
T65 Daniel Hillier - 75 68 75 - 218 €2,808.78
T67 Derek Ackerman - 71 72 76 - 219 €2,533.41
T67 Daniel Gale - 73 70 76 - 219 €2,533.41
T67 Lucas Higgins - 68 75 76 - 219 €2,533.41
T70 Max Mccardle - 74 70 76 - 220 €2,258.04
T70 Kristoffer Reitan - 73 70 77 - 220 €2,258.04
