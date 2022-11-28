2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia event at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Cam Smith, who comes in at 5-to-2 (+250) betting odds.

Min Woo Lee is on 9-to-1, while Adam Scott is at 10-to-1.

Cam Davis is on 12-to-1.

2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ISPS Handa Australian Open, with the European Tour co-sanctioning the second of the two big events in Australia in the next few weeks. Cam Smith leads the field here, though a lot of the luminaries in Aussie and Kiwi golf are here.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds: Outright winner