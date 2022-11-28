2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia event at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Cam Smith, who comes in at 5-to-2 (+250) betting odds.
Min Woo Lee is on 9-to-1, while Adam Scott is at 10-to-1.
Cam Davis is on 12-to-1.
2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the ISPS Handa Australian Open, with the European Tour co-sanctioning the second of the two big events in Australia in the next few weeks. Cam Smith leads the field here, though a lot of the luminaries in Aussie and Kiwi golf are here.
2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Cameron Smith
|250
|Min Woo Lee
|900
|Adam Scott
|1000
|Cam Davis
|1200
|Marc Leishman
|1600
|Ryan Fox
|1600
|Lucas Herbert
|2000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2000
|Adrian Meronk
|2200
|Matt Jones
|2500
|Jason Scrivener
|2800
|Takumi Kanaya
|3500
|Ryo Hisatsune
|4000
|David Micheluzzi
|5000
|Jeung-Hun Wang
|5000
|Masahiro Kawamura
|5000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|5000
|Cameron Percy
|6600
|Harrison Endycott
|6600
|Daniel Hillier
|8000
|John Parry
|8000
|Alejandro Canizares
|10000
|Alfredo Garcia Heredia
|10000
|Maverick Antcliff
|10000
|Tom Lewis
|10000
|Jediah Morgan
|11000
|Liu Yanwei
|11000
|Todd Sinnott
|11000
|Wade Ormsby
|11000
|Greg Chalmers
|12500
|Jake McLeod
|12500
|Wenyi Ding
|12500
|Cameron John
|15000
|Connor McKinney
|15000
|Jeffrey Guan
|15000
|Denzel Ieremia
|17500
|Geoff Ogilvy
|17500
|Hayden Hopewell
|17500
|Jack Thompson
|17500
|Michael Sim
|17500
|Nick Voke
|17500
|Andrew Martin
|20000
|Daniel Gale
|20000
|David Horsey
|20000
|Devon Bling
|20000
|Matthew Griffin
|20000