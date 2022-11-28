2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

11/28/2022 at 11:24 am
The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia event at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Cam Smith, who comes in at 5-to-2 (+250) betting odds.

Min Woo Lee is on 9-to-1, while Adam Scott is at 10-to-1.

Cam Davis is on 12-to-1.

2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ISPS Handa Australian Open, with the European Tour co-sanctioning the second of the two big events in Australia in the next few weeks. Cam Smith leads the field here, though a lot of the luminaries in Aussie and Kiwi golf are here.

2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Cameron Smith 250
Min Woo Lee 900
Adam Scott 1000
Cam Davis 1200
Marc Leishman 1600
Ryan Fox 1600
Lucas Herbert 2000
Rasmus Hojgaard 2000
Adrian Meronk 2200
Matt Jones 2500
Jason Scrivener 2800
Takumi Kanaya 3500
Ryo Hisatsune 4000
David Micheluzzi 5000
Jeung-Hun Wang 5000
Masahiro Kawamura 5000
Nicolai Hojgaard 5000
Cameron Percy 6600
Harrison Endycott 6600
Daniel Hillier 8000
John Parry 8000
Alejandro Canizares 10000
Alfredo Garcia Heredia 10000
Maverick Antcliff 10000
Tom Lewis 10000
Jediah Morgan 11000
Liu Yanwei 11000
Todd Sinnott 11000
Wade Ormsby 11000
Greg Chalmers 12500
Jake McLeod 12500
Wenyi Ding 12500
Cameron John 15000
Connor McKinney 15000
Jeffrey Guan 15000
Denzel Ieremia 17500
Geoff Ogilvy 17500
Hayden Hopewell 17500
Jack Thompson 17500
Michael Sim 17500
Nick Voke 17500
Andrew Martin 20000
Daniel Gale 20000
David Horsey 20000
Devon Bling 20000
Matthew Griffin 20000

