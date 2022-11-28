2022 Investec South African Open Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour

2022 Investec South African Open Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

11/28/2022 at 11:03 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Investec South African Open Championship purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $237,750 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Investec South African Open Championship field is headed by Dean Burmester, Thriston Lawrence and Hennie du Plessis, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Investec South African Open Championship is the 3rd event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Investec South African Open Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $1,500,000
Winner's share: $237,750
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 10 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2022 Investec South African Open Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $237,750
2 $165,000
3 $111,300
4 $73,650
5 $61,950
6 $53,100
7 $44,250
8 $36,900
9 $32,400
10 $29,400
11 $26,550
12 $25,050
13 $23,550
14 $22,050
15 $21,300
16 $20,550
17 $19,800
18 $19,050
19 $18,300
20 $17,700
21 $17,250
22 $16,800
23 $16,350
24 $15,900
25 $15,450
26 $15,000
27 $14,550
28 $14,100
29 $13,650
30 $13,200
31 $12,750
32 $12,300
33 $11,850
34 $11,400
35 $11,100
36 $10,800
37 $10,500
38 $10,200
39 $9,900
40 $9,600
41 $9,300
42 $9,000
43 $8,700
44 $8,400
45 $8,100
46 $7,800
47 $7,500
48 $7,200
49 $6,900
50 $6,600
51 $6,300
52 $6,000
53 $5,700
54 $5,400
55 $5,100
56 $4,800
57 $4,500
58 $4,350
59 $4,200
60 $4,050
61 $3,900
62 $3,750
63 $3,600
64 $3,450
65 $3,300

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.