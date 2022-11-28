2022 Hero World Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Hero World Challenge betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds.

Scottie Scheffler 9-to-1, while Tony Finau is 10-to-1.

Justin Thomas is at 11-to-1 betting odds.

2022 Hero World Challenge: Preview

This week, we have the Hero World Challenge, with the PGA Tour coming back to the Bahamas for this 20-player event hosted by Tiger Woods. Woods is in the field, with 19 of the world top 50 alongside. This course is fun, with plenty of scoring chances.

2022 Hero World Challenge betting odds: Outright winner