2022 Hero World Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2022 Hero World Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

11/28/2022 at 11:16 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Hero World Challenge betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds.

Scottie Scheffler 9-to-1, while Tony Finau is 10-to-1.

Justin Thomas is at 11-to-1 betting odds.

2022 Hero World Challenge: Preview

This week, we have the Hero World Challenge, with the PGA Tour coming back to the Bahamas for this 20-player event hosted by Tiger Woods. Woods is in the field, with 19 of the world top 50 alongside. This course is fun, with plenty of scoring chances.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Hero World Challenge betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 600
Scottie Scheffler 900
Tony Finau 1000
Justin Thomas 1100
Xander Schauffele 1200
Matt Fitzpatrick 1400
Viktor Hovland 1400
Collin Morikawa 1800
Sam Burns 1800
Sungjae Im 1800
Tom Kim 1800
Cameron Young 2000
Jordan Spieth 2000
Shane Lowry 2000
Tommy Fleetwood 2000
Corey Conners 2800
Max Homa 2800
Tiger Woods 3300
Billy Horschel 3500
Kevin Kisner 7000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.