2022 Andalucia Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2022 Andalucia Open de Espana final leaderboard is headed by winner Caroline Hedwall, who took home the victory at Alferini Golf in Spain.

The Swede won the tournament in a playoff after finishing the 72-hole event tied on 14-under 274 with Morgane Metraux. In the extra frame, the players competed on three playoff holes before Hedwall managed to earn the victory on the fourth playoff hole.

Linn Grant finished in third, a shot out of the playoff, and wound up winning the season-long points race, the Race to Costa del Sol. Leona Maguire finished fourth.

Hedwall won the €97,500 winner's share from the €650,000 purse.

Andalucia Open de Espana recap notes

This was the final event on the 2022 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking a return to Ireland in a well-supported event.

The 36-hole cut was not made this week, with 73 players completing the tournament.

The Ladies European Tour season is now over.

