2022 Andalucia Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2022 Andalucia Open de Espana final leaderboard is headed by winner Caroline Hedwall, who took home the victory at Alferini Golf in Spain.
The Swede won the tournament in a playoff after finishing the 72-hole event tied on 14-under 274 with Morgane Metraux. In the extra frame, the players competed on three playoff holes before Hedwall managed to earn the victory on the fourth playoff hole.
Linn Grant finished in third, a shot out of the playoff, and wound up winning the season-long points race, the Race to Costa del Sol. Leona Maguire finished fourth.
Hedwall won the €97,500 winner's share from the €650,000 purse.
Andalucia Open de Espana recap notes
This was the final event on the 2022 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking a return to Ireland in a well-supported event.
The 36-hole cut was not made this week, with 73 players completing the tournament.
The Ladies European Tour season is now over.
2022 Andalucia Open de Espana final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Caroline Hedwall
|-18
|274
|70
|68
|69
|67
|€97,500
|P2
|Morgane Metraux
|-18
|274
|68
|70
|67
|69
|€58,500
|3
|Linn Grant
|-17
|275
|68
|68
|74
|65
|€39,000
|4
|Leona Maguire
|-16
|276
|68
|69
|70
|69
|€29,250
|T5
|Alice Hewson
|-15
|277
|69
|74
|69
|65
|€23,400
|T5
|Cayetana Fernandez (a)
|-15
|277
|70
|65
|72
|70
|€0
|T7
|Maja Stark
|-13
|279
|69
|69
|73
|68
|€19,175
|T7
|Carla Tejedo Mulet (a)
|-13
|279
|70
|74
|66
|69
|€0
|T7
|Carlota Ciganda
|-13
|279
|67
|73
|68
|71
|€19,175
|T10
|Olivia Cowan
|-12
|280
|73
|69
|70
|68
|€15,535
|T10
|Anne Van Dam
|-12
|280
|69
|71
|71
|69
|€15,535
|T10
|Sofie Bringner
|-12
|280
|70
|73
|68
|69
|€15,535
|13
|Pia Babnik
|-11
|281
|73
|72
|69
|67
|€14,105
|T14
|Chloe Williams
|-10
|282
|71
|70
|72
|69
|€12,740
|T14
|Klara Spilkova
|-10
|282
|71
|69
|71
|71
|€12,740
|T14
|Cara Gainer
|-10
|282
|66
|72
|72
|72
|€12,740
|T17
|Kim Metraux
|-8
|284
|75
|69
|69
|71
|€11,473
|T17
|Anais Meyssonnier
|-8
|284
|68
|71
|73
|72
|€11,473
|T19
|Manon De Roey
|-7
|285
|75
|73
|70
|67
|€10,286
|T19
|Ana Pelaez Trivino
|-7
|285
|72
|73
|73
|67
|€10,286
|T19
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-7
|285
|72
|70
|75
|68
|€10,286
|T19
|Azahara Munoz
|-7
|285
|69
|72
|75
|69
|€10,286
|T19
|Paula Martin (a)
|-7
|285
|71
|69
|75
|70
|€0
|24
|Jessica Karlsson
|-6
|286
|69
|71
|72
|74
|€9,555
|T25
|Gabriella Cowley
|-5
|287
|73
|72
|73
|69
|€9,003
|T25
|Lee-Anne Pace
|-5
|287
|69
|72
|74
|72
|€9,003
|T27
|Carmen Alonso
|-4
|288
|73
|70
|74
|71
|€8,320
|T27
|Nuria Iturrioz
|-4
|288
|69
|75
|69
|75
|€8,320
|T29
|Linnea Strom
|-3
|289
|73
|70
|74
|72
|€7,053
|T29
|Laura Beveridge
|-3
|289
|75
|75
|70
|69
|€7,053
|T29
|Liz Young
|-3
|289
|70
|72
|72
|75
|€7,053
|T29
|Marianne Skarpnord
|-3
|289
|70
|74
|69
|76
|€7,053
|T33
|Ursula Wikstrom
|-2
|290
|73
|70
|75
|72
|€6,045
|T33
|Esther Henseleit
|-2
|290
|77
|74
|73
|66
|€6,045
|T35
|Mariajo Uribe
|Par
|292
|75
|71
|73
|73
|€5,148
|T35
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|Par
|292
|73
|76
|70
|73
|€5,148
|T35
|Tiia Koivisto
|Par
|292
|73
|72
|73
|74
|€5,148
|T35
|Nicole Garcia
|Par
|292
|71
|76
|73
|72
|€5,148
|T35
|Christine Wolf
|Par
|292
|73
|75
|76
|68
|€5,148
|40
|Anne-Lise Caudal
|1
|293
|74
|79
|69
|71
|€4,550
|T41
|Smilla Tarning Soenderby
|2
|294
|73
|73
|73
|75
|€4,079
|T41
|Hannah Burke
|2
|294
|69
|71
|79
|75
|€4,079
|T41
|Diksha Dagar
|2
|294
|73
|72
|75
|74
|€4,079
|T41
|Vani Kapoor
|2
|294
|74
|76
|70
|74
|€4,079
|T45
|Maria Hernandez
|3
|295
|76
|68
|75
|76
|€3,278
|T45
|Felicity Johnson
|3
|295
|71
|74
|73
|77
|€3,278
|T45
|Elia Folch
|3
|295
|74
|73
|73
|75
|€3,278
|T45
|Elin Arvidsson
|3
|295
|71
|75
|71
|78
|€3,278
|T45
|Amandeep Drall
|3
|295
|76
|74
|71
|74
|€3,278
|T45
|Casandra Alexander
|3
|295
|69
|74
|79
|73
|€3,278
|T45
|Michele Thomson
|3
|295
|71
|78
|73
|73
|€3,278
|T52
|Sarah Schober
|4
|296
|70
|75
|76
|75
|€2,763
|T52
|Lisa Pettersson
|4
|296
|77
|73
|71
|75
|€2,763
|T52
|Moa Folke
|4
|296
|74
|75
|77
|70
|€2,763
|T52
|Agathe Sauzon
|4
|296
|79
|73
|76
|68
|€2,763
|T56
|Rosie Davies
|5
|297
|73
|73
|74
|77
|€2,301
|T56
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|5
|297
|72
|77
|71
|77
|€2,301
|T56
|Paz Marfa Sans
|5
|297
|79
|70
|74
|74
|€2,301
|T56
|Noora Komulainen
|5
|297
|74
|72
|78
|73
|€2,301
|T56
|Marta Sanz Barrio
|5
|297
|77
|72
|76
|72
|€2,301
|T61
|Anne-Charlotte Mora
|6
|298
|72
|71
|78
|77
|€2,048
|T61
|Johanna Gustavsson
|6
|298
|79
|78
|68
|73
|€2,048
|T63
|Emma Grechi
|7
|299
|75
|73
|73
|78
|€1,853
|T63
|Laura Gomez Ruiz
|7
|299
|76
|74
|74
|75
|€1,853
|T63
|Kylie Henry
|7
|299
|70
|78
|79
|72
|€1,853
|T63
|Becky Brewerton
|7
|299
|74
|76
|77
|72
|€1,853
|T67
|Meghan MacLaren
|8
|300
|77
|70
|78
|75
|€1,625
|T67
|Lydia Hall
|8
|300
|74
|79
|73
|74
|€1,625
|T67
|Noemi Jimenez Martin
|8
|300
|75
|77
|75
|73
|€1,625
|70
|Magdalena Simmermacher
|9
|301
|75
|74
|77
|75
|€1,495
|71
|Sophie Witt
|10
|302
|72
|73
|77
|80
|€1,430
|72
|Becky Morgan
|12
|304
|72
|70
|84
|78
|€1,365
|73
|Elena Hualde
|13
|305
|74
|80
|76
|75
|€1,300