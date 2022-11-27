2022 Andalucia Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
The 2022 Andalucia Open de Espana final leaderboard is headed by winner Caroline Hedwall, who took home the victory at Alferini Golf in Spain.

The Swede won the tournament in a playoff after finishing the 72-hole event tied on 14-under 274 with Morgane Metraux. In the extra frame, the players competed on three playoff holes before Hedwall managed to earn the victory on the fourth playoff hole.

Linn Grant finished in third, a shot out of the playoff, and wound up winning the season-long points race, the Race to Costa del Sol. Leona Maguire finished fourth.

Hedwall won the €97,500 winner's share from the €650,000 purse.

Andalucia Open de Espana recap notes

This was the final event on the 2022 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking a return to Ireland in a well-supported event.

The 36-hole cut was not made this week, with 73 players completing the tournament.

The Ladies European Tour season is now over.

2022 Andalucia Open de Espana final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Caroline Hedwall -18 274 70 68 69 67 €97,500
P2 Morgane Metraux -18 274 68 70 67 69 €58,500
3 Linn Grant -17 275 68 68 74 65 €39,000
4 Leona Maguire -16 276 68 69 70 69 €29,250
T5 Alice Hewson -15 277 69 74 69 65 €23,400
T5 Cayetana Fernandez (a) -15 277 70 65 72 70 €0
T7 Maja Stark -13 279 69 69 73 68 €19,175
T7 Carla Tejedo Mulet (a) -13 279 70 74 66 69 €0
T7 Carlota Ciganda -13 279 67 73 68 71 €19,175
T10 Olivia Cowan -12 280 73 69 70 68 €15,535
T10 Anne Van Dam -12 280 69 71 71 69 €15,535
T10 Sofie Bringner -12 280 70 73 68 69 €15,535
13 Pia Babnik -11 281 73 72 69 67 €14,105
T14 Chloe Williams -10 282 71 70 72 69 €12,740
T14 Klara Spilkova -10 282 71 69 71 71 €12,740
T14 Cara Gainer -10 282 66 72 72 72 €12,740
T17 Kim Metraux -8 284 75 69 69 71 €11,473
T17 Anais Meyssonnier -8 284 68 71 73 72 €11,473
T19 Manon De Roey -7 285 75 73 70 67 €10,286
T19 Ana Pelaez Trivino -7 285 72 73 73 67 €10,286
T19 Emily Kristine Pedersen -7 285 72 70 75 68 €10,286
T19 Azahara Munoz -7 285 69 72 75 69 €10,286
T19 Paula Martin (a) -7 285 71 69 75 70 €0
24 Jessica Karlsson -6 286 69 71 72 74 €9,555
T25 Gabriella Cowley -5 287 73 72 73 69 €9,003
T25 Lee-Anne Pace -5 287 69 72 74 72 €9,003
T27 Carmen Alonso -4 288 73 70 74 71 €8,320
T27 Nuria Iturrioz -4 288 69 75 69 75 €8,320
T29 Linnea Strom -3 289 73 70 74 72 €7,053
T29 Laura Beveridge -3 289 75 75 70 69 €7,053
T29 Liz Young -3 289 70 72 72 75 €7,053
T29 Marianne Skarpnord -3 289 70 74 69 76 €7,053
T33 Ursula Wikstrom -2 290 73 70 75 72 €6,045
T33 Esther Henseleit -2 290 77 74 73 66 €6,045
T35 Mariajo Uribe Par 292 75 71 73 73 €5,148
T35 Luna Sobron Galmes Par 292 73 76 70 73 €5,148
T35 Tiia Koivisto Par 292 73 72 73 74 €5,148
T35 Nicole Garcia Par 292 71 76 73 72 €5,148
T35 Christine Wolf Par 292 73 75 76 68 €5,148
40 Anne-Lise Caudal 1 293 74 79 69 71 €4,550
T41 Smilla Tarning Soenderby 2 294 73 73 73 75 €4,079
T41 Hannah Burke 2 294 69 71 79 75 €4,079
T41 Diksha Dagar 2 294 73 72 75 74 €4,079
T41 Vani Kapoor 2 294 74 76 70 74 €4,079
T45 Maria Hernandez 3 295 76 68 75 76 €3,278
T45 Felicity Johnson 3 295 71 74 73 77 €3,278
T45 Elia Folch 3 295 74 73 73 75 €3,278
T45 Elin Arvidsson 3 295 71 75 71 78 €3,278
T45 Amandeep Drall 3 295 76 74 71 74 €3,278
T45 Casandra Alexander 3 295 69 74 79 73 €3,278
T45 Michele Thomson 3 295 71 78 73 73 €3,278
T52 Sarah Schober 4 296 70 75 76 75 €2,763
T52 Lisa Pettersson 4 296 77 73 71 75 €2,763
T52 Moa Folke 4 296 74 75 77 70 €2,763
T52 Agathe Sauzon 4 296 79 73 76 68 €2,763
T56 Rosie Davies 5 297 73 73 74 77 €2,301
T56 Nicole Broch Estrup 5 297 72 77 71 77 €2,301
T56 Paz Marfa Sans 5 297 79 70 74 74 €2,301
T56 Noora Komulainen 5 297 74 72 78 73 €2,301
T56 Marta Sanz Barrio 5 297 77 72 76 72 €2,301
T61 Anne-Charlotte Mora 6 298 72 71 78 77 €2,048
T61 Johanna Gustavsson 6 298 79 78 68 73 €2,048
T63 Emma Grechi 7 299 75 73 73 78 €1,853
T63 Laura Gomez Ruiz 7 299 76 74 74 75 €1,853
T63 Kylie Henry 7 299 70 78 79 72 €1,853
T63 Becky Brewerton 7 299 74 76 77 72 €1,853
T67 Meghan MacLaren 8 300 77 70 78 75 €1,625
T67 Lydia Hall 8 300 74 79 73 74 €1,625
T67 Noemi Jimenez Martin 8 300 75 77 75 73 €1,625
70 Magdalena Simmermacher 9 301 75 74 77 75 €1,495
71 Sophie Witt 10 302 72 73 77 80 €1,430
72 Becky Morgan 12 304 72 70 84 78 €1,365
73 Elena Hualde 13 305 74 80 76 75 €1,300

