2022 PGA Tour Player Impact Program (PIP) purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 PGA Tour Player Impact Program purse is set for $100 million, with the winner's share coming in at $15,000,000 -- different from the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 PGA Tour Player Impact Program pays the top 20 eligible players based on the final results of the season-long tracking of a player's impact on the PGA Tour's reputation and popularity through five catgories, including media mentions, Q-school, Nielsen ratings and more. Those 20 players earn bonus money for their reputational performance.

This is the second season for the PGA Tour Player Impact Program, and it is completely separate from the FedEx Cup.

For this season, the PGA Tour Player Impact Program purse has doubled, with the top 20 players now earning money from the prize pool.

2022 PGA Tour Player Impact Program purse, winner's share, prize money payout