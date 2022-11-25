2022 PGA Tour Player Impact Program (PIP) final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2022 PGA Tour Player Impact Program final leaderboard is headed by winner Tiger Woods, who took the top spot in the PGA Tour's PIP bonus pool for the most popular players who impact the PGA Tour's reputation.

The 2022 PGA Tour Player Impact Program pays the top 20 eligible players based on the final results of the season-long tracking of a player's impact on the PGA Tour's reputation and popularity through five catgories, including media mentions, Q-school, Nielsen ratings and more. Those 20 players earn bonus money for their reputational performance.

Tiger Woods, despite playing nine competitive rounds this season, took the top spot over Rory McIlroy, the world No. 1 and the FedEx Cup champion.

Woods won the $15,000,000 winner's share of the $100,000,000 purse.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm rounded out the top five.

Three other players -- Sam Burns, Hideki Matsuyama and Cameron Young -- were also paid $2 million because they would have qualified for a bonus under the system before it was changed during the year.

2022 PGA Tour Player Impact Program final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts