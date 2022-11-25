2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales updated live

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and now it's time to start thinking about the holidays -- whatever it is that you celebrate, including nothing at all. If you're a golfer or you're shopping for a golfer, that means scouring for the best golf deals and sales on 2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In 2022, Black Friday deals have been made available early, with retailers expecting a weaker holiday shopping season and many with a glut of inventory.

We here at Golf News Net want to help you find those deals and sales, so we're linking to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we can find online, as long as they're active. We'll keep updating live throughout the weekend and the holiday season with updated deals.

This list includes several exclusive promo codes just for GNN readers.

2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales

SECTIONS: Shoes, Clothing and Apparel | Golf Equipment | Golf Retailers/Storewide Savings | GPS, Rangefinders, Launch Monitors | Golf Bags and Travel Accessories

Best Deals and Exclusives

Save $25 on Sqairz golf shoes: We love Sqairz golf shoes. They help golfers hit the ball farther, and they look great. Sqairz is offering $25 off per pair, along with a free carry bag ($30 value), free spikes for life and free shipping.

SAVE 35% SITEWIDE with B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway & Greene: You can save 35% SITEWIDE at each site using respective promo codes:

Save 20% sitewide with Rhoback: Rhoback is one of our favorite brands, selling great golf shirts, quarter-zips and performance hoodies. They make fun prints and classic styles, too. You can save up to 20% at Rhoback, no promo code needed.

Save with adidas: adidas is offering some great deals sitewide on apparel, including golf outerwear and footwear. You can save up to 50% at adidas right now.

Save huge with Galway Bay rain suit bundles: Galway Bay makes some of the best waterproofs and rain gear in golf. For Black Friday, the company is offering bundles at different price points for golfers who need new all-weather gear. Save nearly 40% with each bundle, or take 25% off any purchase with promo code BF25 at checkout.

Save 30% sitewide with Stitch Golf: Stitch is one of our favorite brands, selling premium golf bags, time-saving duffels and travel bags, comfortable golf apparel and fashionable headcovers. You can save up to 30% at Stitch until Jan. 1, 2023, with promo code HOLIDAY30.

Save 20% at Red Rooster Golf: Red Rooster Golf makes great golf gloves (and accessories) that look great and last. Save 20% off your first order using promo code GNN20.

Save on True Linkswear with various deals: True Linkswear makes great golf shoes and apparel, and their gear is great for golfers to wear on and off the golf course. Through Nov. 29, they're offering a variety of deals:

Buy All Day Knit IIs for $79 per pair

Save 20%, 30%, 40% or 70% on select items

Save 10% on orders of $250 or more with promo code BF10

Save 15% on orders of $500 or more with promo code BF15

Golf Retailers: Save Storewide

Save 20% sitewide with Vessel: Vessel makes some of the best golf bags in the world. With a distinctive look, the bags turn heads but are designed with smart features for the golfer. You can save up to 20% at Vessel through 11/29 with the promo code VIP20 at checkout.

Save 25% sitewide with Holderness and Bourne: Holderness and Bourne is a great apparel brand, offering classic looks with a modern fit. You can save up to 25% at Holderness and Bourne through 11/29 with the promo code HB25 at checkout.

Save 20% sitewide with Stewart Golf: Stewart Golf makes some of the best eletric golf trolleys and push carts in the game. You can save 20% sitewide right now, no code needed. That means you could save up to $620 on an electric trolley!

Save 20% off your order at Global Golf: Global Golf is one of our preferred retailers, and they're offering an additional 20% off your order (some exclusions apply) through Nov. 29 with the promo code FRIDAY20 at checkout.

Save with Black Friday deals at Carl's Golfland: Carl's Golfland is offering a variety of blockbuster discounts ahead of this Black Friday. Check out their list, which includes apparel, GPS watches, laser rangefinders, golf bags and more.

Save with Black Friday deals at Golf Galaxy: Golf Galaxyis offering a variety of blockbuster discounts ahead of this Black Friday. Check out their list, which includes apparel, GPS watches, laser rangefinders, golf bags and more.

Save 30% sitewide with Straight Down: Straight Down is a great apparel brand, offering classic looks with a West Coast vibe. You can save up to 25% at Straight Down through 11/29 with the promo code SALE30 at checkout.

Save big on Big Max golf bags and trolleys: Big Max makes some of the best golf bags and push carts for golfers, and they're offering great deals through the end of the month Save more than 40% on push carts, starting at $169! Get Dri Lite golf bags starting at $129.

Save big on Bushnell Golf products: Bushnell Golf is the market leader in golf laser rangefinders and distance-measuring products. They're offering a ton of

great deals for the holiday shopping season.

Launch Pro launch monitor: Save $500, now $3,500

Tour V5 Shift laser rangefinder: Save $75, now $325

Tour V5 laser rangefinder: Save $50, now $250

Wingman speaker and GPS: Save $50, now $100

ION Edge GPS: Save $50, now $100

Phantom 2 GPS: Save $30, now $100

Save 30% off $100 at Swannies: I've been a fan of the gang at Swannies since the very beginning, and they make some awesome apparel including top-notch polos, hoodies and quarter-zips. You can save 30% off purchases of at least $100 and free shipping on orders of at least $75.

Save 30% at Mission Belt: I love Mission Belt because they have a great mix of belt styles with a hole-less system that uses a track for a custom fit every time. You can save 30% on their belts through Cyber Monday with the promo code BFCM2022 at checkout.

Save 40% off at Fourlaps: Some of my favorite golf shorts are made by Fourlaps, which also makes training and workout apparel. Their Equip shorts look just like golf shorts but are more comfortable. You can save 40% off purchases sitewide, meaning those shorts are now just $40 per pair.

Save 30% at Devereux: Devereux is a great golf brand for people who love golf but don't want to look like a traditional golfer. With great threads that combine streetwear and golf culture, Devereux is awesome. You can save 30% sitewide through Cyber Monday, no promo code needed.

Save 40% off at Original Penguin: The Original Penguin lineup is great for golf, and it's just as good for wearing off the course. You can save 40% off purchases sitewide.

Save 30% on Bonobos golf apparel: Bonobos offers great golf apparel with modern fits, including print shirts, classy looks and great pants and shorts. They're offering 30% off the regular price on everything golf from now through Black Friday Week with the promo code CYBERWEEK at checkout.

Golf Equipment

Buy 2 items, get 1 free at Cayce Golf: Cayce Golf makes fabulous golf headcovers, valuables pouches and towels, and they don't charge an arm and a leg. Now, you'll get a third item free when you buy two. The discount is applied automatically, so enjoy shopping!

PuttView's green-reading books help you learn your favorite courses better, leading to more made putts and lower scores. The 25% discount is applied automatically, so enjoy shopping and free shipping in the United States!

Golf Electronics: GPS, Rangefinders, Launch Monitors

Save $30 on Shot Scope Pro LX+ laser rangefinder: The Shot Scope Pro LX+ is a laser rangefinder that offers features found in higher-priced models, including an easy-to-read screen and target feedback. Now you can save $50 on the Pro LX+, getting it for $299.

Save $60 on Shot Scope V3 GPS watch: The Shot Scope V3 is the pre-eminent game-tracking platform, helping you learn more about your game, including with strokes-gained data at your skill level. The watch also doubles as a GPS watch, helping you get distances around the golf course. Now you can save $40 on the V3 system, including the GPS watch and tracking sensors for your clubs, getting it for $160.

Save $30 on Shot Scope H4 GPS: The Shot Scope H4 is a lightweight, comfortable GPS watch that doesn't take up too much room on your wrist and offers front/middle/back distances, as well as numbers to hazards and points of interest. Now you can save $30 on the G3, getting it for $130.

Save $50 on Skycaddie LX5 GPS smartwatch: The Skycaddie LX5 GPS smartwatch is a great device. The unit feature a full-color touch screen, connecting to 38,000 golf courses and providing in-depth maps and numbers to help you know the distance to practically any spot on a golf course. Now you can save $50 on the LX5, getting it for $249.

Save $300 on FlightScope Mevo+ personal launch monitor and simulator: The FlightScope Mevo+ personal launch monitor is the proper upgrade for the FlightScope Mevo. It offers simulator golf, tracks a ton of data points and is ideal for most golfers looking to get into indoor golf or a launch monitor. Right now, you can save $300 on a FlightScope Mevo+.

Save $100 on FlightScope Mevo personal launch monitor: The FlightScope personal launch monitor is what I use in equipment reviews and to dial in my game on the range. It comes in a small package and is easy to use. Right now, you can save $100 on a FlightScope Mevo.

Save $200 on SkyTrak personal launch monitor and simulator: The SkyTrak portable launch monitor is one of the favorites in the game for indoor practice and simulation. It offers simulator golf, tracks a ton of data points and is ideal for most golfers looking to get into indoor golf or a launch monitor. Right now, you can save $200 on a SkyTrak.

Save $50 on Garmin R10 personal launch monitor and simulator: The Garmin R10 personal launch monitor is an excellent portable, personal launch monitor. It comes in a small package and is easy to use, and you can connect it to simulation software like E6 on your phone or other device. Right now, you can save $50 on a Garmin R10.

Save $1,500 on Foresight Sports GC3 launch monitor: The Foresight Sports GC3 launch monitor is just a step down from their latest and greatest launch monitor, but it still is amazing. It offers simulator golf, tracks a ton of data points and is ideal for most golfers looking to get into indoor golf or a launch monitor. Right now, you can save $1,500 on a FlightScope Mevo+.

Save $30 on Blue Tees v3 laser rangefinder: The Blue Tees V3 is an easy-to-use laser rangefinder that offers features found in higher-priced models, including an easy-to-read screen and target feedback. Now you can save $30 on the V3, getting it for $190.

Shoes, Clothing and Apparel

Save up to 30% at Johnnie-O: Johnnie-O makes modern preppy styles look and feel fantastic, from their world-class golf shorts, pants and polos to the most comfortable sweatshirt we've ever worn. Through Nov. 30, you can save up to 30% sitewide, depending on your purchase. Save 25% on purchases of $200-$299 and 30% on purchases of $300 or more!

Save 50% with Greyson: Greyson makes fashionable, well-performing golf apparel for men and women. Now you can save 50% on a variety of their clothes for men.

Save 30% with Tifosi Optics: Tifosi Optics makes great sunglasses for all sports, including golf, at a reasonable price. Through Nov. 27, save 30% off purchases of at least $100, 20% off purchases from $50-$99 and 15% off all other purchases.

Save 20% sitewide with Oofos: Oofos makes great recovery footwear that's perfect to wear after a day of walking the golf course. You can save up to 20% at Oofos through 11/29 with the promo code CHEER20 at checkout.

Save 30% on Swing Juice golf-themed T-shirts and apparel: Swing Juice makes some great, funny golf-themed T-shirts and apparel, perfect for golf-nerding out away from the course. They're offering 30% off the regular price on everything sitewide from now through Nov. 29.

Golf Bags and Travel Accessories

Save 40% sitewide with Jones Golf: Jones Golf makes some of the best golf bags in the business, particularly for walking golfers. Now you can save 40% sitewide on their golf bags.