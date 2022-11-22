2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

11/22/2022 at 9:28 am
Golf News Net
Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Cameron Smith of Australia waves after making his putt to win during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 09, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)


The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia event at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Cam Smith, who comes in at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds.

Adam Scott is on 9-to-1, while Min Woo Lee and Cameron Davis are at 11-to-1.

Ryan Fox is on 12-to-1.

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, with the European Tour co-sanctioning the first of the two big events in Australia in the next few weeks. Cam Smith leads the field here, though a lot of the luminaries in Aussie and Kiwi golf are here.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Cameron Smith 350
Adam Scott 900
Cameron Davis 1100
Min Woo Lee 1100
Ryan Fox 1200
Lucas Herbert 1400
Rasmus Hojgaard 1400
Adrian Meronk 2000
Marc Leishman 2000
Jeunghun Wang 3300
Takumi Kanaya 3500
Nicolai Hojgaard 4500
Brad Kennedy 5000
Matthew Jordan 5000
Ryo Hisatsune 5000
Jason Scrivener 5500
Jediah Morgan 5500
Daniel Hillier 6000
Harrison Endycott 7000
Masahiro Kawamura 7000
Tom Lewis 7000
David Micheluzzi 8000
Maverick Antcliff 8000
Travis Smyth 8000
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 9000
Anthony Quayle 9000
Hayden Hopewell 9000
Scott Hend 9000
Adam Bland 10000
Alejandro Canizares 10000
Connor McKinney 10000
John Parry 10000
David Horsey 11000
Jarryd Felton 11000
Todd Sinnott 11000
Aaron Wilkin 12500
Harrison Crowe 12500
Jack Thompson 12500
Louis Dobbelaar 12500
Michael Sim 12500
Andrew Martin 15000
Blake Windred 15000
Daniel Gale 15000
Douglas Klein 15000
James Marchesani 15000
Jordan Zunic 15000
Josh Armstrong 15000
Justin Warren 15000
Matthew Griffin 15000
Wade Ormsby 15000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.