2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia event at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Cam Smith, who comes in at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds.

Adam Scott is on 9-to-1, while Min Woo Lee and Cameron Davis are at 11-to-1.

Ryan Fox is on 12-to-1.

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, with the European Tour co-sanctioning the first of the two big events in Australia in the next few weeks. Cam Smith leads the field here, though a lot of the luminaries in Aussie and Kiwi golf are here.

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner