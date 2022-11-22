2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia event at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Cam Smith, who comes in at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds.
Adam Scott is on 9-to-1, while Min Woo Lee and Cameron Davis are at 11-to-1.
Ryan Fox is on 12-to-1.
2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, with the European Tour co-sanctioning the first of the two big events in Australia in the next few weeks. Cam Smith leads the field here, though a lot of the luminaries in Aussie and Kiwi golf are here.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Cameron Smith
|350
|Adam Scott
|900
|Cameron Davis
|1100
|Min Woo Lee
|1100
|Ryan Fox
|1200
|Lucas Herbert
|1400
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|1400
|Adrian Meronk
|2000
|Marc Leishman
|2000
|Jeunghun Wang
|3300
|Takumi Kanaya
|3500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|4500
|Brad Kennedy
|5000
|Matthew Jordan
|5000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|5000
|Jason Scrivener
|5500
|Jediah Morgan
|5500
|Daniel Hillier
|6000
|Harrison Endycott
|7000
|Masahiro Kawamura
|7000
|Tom Lewis
|7000
|David Micheluzzi
|8000
|Maverick Antcliff
|8000
|Travis Smyth
|8000
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|9000
|Anthony Quayle
|9000
|Hayden Hopewell
|9000
|Scott Hend
|9000
|Adam Bland
|10000
|Alejandro Canizares
|10000
|Connor McKinney
|10000
|John Parry
|10000
|David Horsey
|11000
|Jarryd Felton
|11000
|Todd Sinnott
|11000
|Aaron Wilkin
|12500
|Harrison Crowe
|12500
|Jack Thompson
|12500
|Louis Dobbelaar
|12500
|Michael Sim
|12500
|Andrew Martin
|15000
|Blake Windred
|15000
|Daniel Gale
|15000
|Douglas Klein
|15000
|James Marchesani
|15000
|Jordan Zunic
|15000
|Josh Armstrong
|15000
|Justin Warren
|15000
|Matthew Griffin
|15000
|Wade Ormsby
|15000