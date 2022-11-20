2022 DP World Tour Race to Dubai final results: Bonus pool payout, standings and how much each golfer won

The 2022 DP World Tour Rankings final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who picked up his fourth-career Race to Dubai title at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

McIlroy finished in solo fourth place in the DP World Tour Championship, earning enough points to hold off champion Jon Rahm, who picked up a two-shot victory in the European Tour season finale.

Ryan Fox finished runner-up, while Rahm finished third in the former Race to Dubai.

McIlroy won the $2,000,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

The top five players in the final standings are paid from the bonus pool.



Race to Dubai recap notes

McIlroy is the European No. 1 for the fourth time in his career, adding on to his 2012, 2014 and 2015 Race to Dubai titles.

McIlroy is now the world No. 1, the DP World Tour No. 1 and the FedEx Cup champion at the same time.

There have been six different winners of the Race to Dubai in the last six years.

Though Jon Rahm didn't win the Race to Dubai, he walks away with a $3.37million payday after winning the $3 million first-place prize in the DP World Tour Championship.

2022 Race to Dubai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts