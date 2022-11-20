2022 DP World Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earned the DP World Tour win at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Rahm won this title for the third time in six years and the third time in his last four appearances in the event, pulling away on Sunday for a two-shot win on 20-under 268.

Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren finished joint runners-up, while Rory McIlroy finished fourth to win $2,000,000 from the DP World Tour Rankings bonus pool and become the European No. 1 for the fourth time in his career.

Rahm won the $3,000,000 winner's share of the $10,000,000 purse.

DP World Tour Championship recap notes

Rahm earned 22 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was not a cut this week, with 50 players finishing the event in the final completed event of the season.

Rahm earned 2,000 DP World Tour points, rounding out the final rankings for the season-long DP World Tour Rankings.

The 2023 European Tour schedule starts next week with the 2022 Joburg Open and 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

2022 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details