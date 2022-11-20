2022 DP World Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
11/20/2022 at 8:16 am
The 2022 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earned the DP World Tour win at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Rahm won this title for the third time in six years and the third time in his last four appearances in the event, pulling away on Sunday for a two-shot win on 20-under 268.

Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren finished joint runners-up, while Rory McIlroy finished fourth to win $2,000,000 from the DP World Tour Rankings bonus pool and become the European No. 1 for the fourth time in his career.

Rahm won the $3,000,000 winner's share of the $10,000,000 purse.

DP World Tour Championship recap notes

Rahm earned 22 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was not a cut this week, with 50 players finishing the event in the final completed event of the season.

Rahm earned 2,000 DP World Tour points, rounding out the final rankings for the season-long DP World Tour Rankings.

The 2023 European Tour schedule starts next week with the 2022 Joburg Open and 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

2022 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jon Rahm -20 70 66 65 67 268 €2,891,271.00
T2 Tyrrell Hatton -18 65 67 72 66 270 €1,007,126.06
T2 Alex Noren -18 66 69 68 67 270 €1,007,126.06
4 Rory Mcilroy -16 71 68 65 68 272 €452,965.79
T5 Matt Fitzpatrick -13 65 67 70 73 275 €332,014.29
T5 Tommy Fleetwood -13 68 70 68 69 275 €332,014.29
T7 Rasmus Højgaard -11 68 70 72 67 277 €233,711.07
T7 Adrian Meronk -11 70 71 65 71 277 €233,711.07
T9 Adri Arnaus -10 67 68 75 68 278 €170,344.05
T9 Jorge Campillo -10 71 65 71 71 278 €170,344.05
11 Maximilian Kieffer -8 69 70 70 71 280 €143,599.79
T12 Joakim Lagergren -7 73 71 71 66 281 €120,228.69
T12 Min Woo Lee -7 71 67 74 69 281 €120,228.69
T12 Victor Perez -7 69 73 73 66 281 €120,228.69
T12 Connor Syme -7 73 71 70 67 281 €120,228.69
T16 Sam Horsfield -6 71 70 70 71 282 €101,435.42
T16 Adrian Otaegui -6 71 68 72 71 282 €101,435.42
T16 Richie Ramsay -6 69 70 73 70 282 €101,435.42
19 Ryan Fox -5 73 72 70 68 283 €92,761.61
T20 Gavin Green -4 70 73 68 73 284 €86,336.56
T20 Romain Langasque -4 71 69 72 72 284 €86,336.56
T20 David Law -4 70 74 74 66 284 €86,336.56
T23 Viktor Hovland -3 74 70 71 70 285 €77,100.56
T23 Shane Lowry -3 73 70 71 71 285 €77,100.56
T23 Guido Migliozzi -3 71 69 73 72 285 €77,100.56
T23 Yannik Paul -3 68 71 74 72 285 €77,100.56
T23 Callum Shinkwin -3 68 76 71 70 285 €77,100.56
T28 Richard Mansell -2 73 71 70 72 286 €69,510.97
T28 Ashun Wu -2 78 64 72 72 286 €69,510.97
T30 Haotong Li -1 75 75 69 68 287 €63,005.61
T30 Thorbjørn Olesen -1 75 71 72 69 287 €63,005.61
T30 Jordan Smith -1 76 72 71 68 287 €63,005.61
T30 Paul Waring -1 70 72 74 71 287 €63,005.61
T34 Oliver Bekker E 72 74 74 68 288 €51,698.68
T34 Rafa Cabrera Bello E 75 71 70 72 288 €51,698.68
T34 Robert Macintyre E 70 73 71 74 288 €51,698.68
T34 Eddie Pepperell E 76 73 69 70 288 €51,698.68
T34 Antoine Rozner E 72 72 73 71 288 €51,698.68
T34 Marcel Schneider E 72 71 74 71 288 €51,698.68
T34 Fabrizio Zanotti E 73 70 73 72 288 €51,698.68
41 Thriston Lawrence 1 72 76 71 70 289 €45,296.58
T42 Ewen Ferguson 2 76 72 70 72 290 €43,128.13
T42 Kurt Kitayama 2 68 69 72 81 290 €43,128.13
T44 Richard Bland 3 77 72 70 72 291 €40,236.85
T44 Shubhankar Sharma 3 73 71 74 73 291 €40,236.85
46 Sebastian Söderberg 4 70 76 74 72 292 €38,068.40
T47 Pablo Larrazábal 7 69 79 78 69 295 €35,899.95
T47 Oliver Wilson 7 70 72 75 78 295 €35,899.95
49 Matthieu Pavon 8 75 76 72 73 296 €33,731.50
50 Hurly Long 9 76 73 73 75 297 €32,285.86

