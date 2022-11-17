2022 CME Group Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 CME Group Tour Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

11/17/2022 at 10:11 am
The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship purse is set for $7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,000,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The CME Group Tour Championship field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Sei Young Kim and more.

This is the 33rd and final event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season.

With 60 players in the field, there is no cut to the top 70 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $2 million first-place prize.

The second-place finisher in this event gets paid 15 percent of the purse, as they would had the won an LPGA event.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 CME Group Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,000,000
2 $687,000
3 $444,950
4 $324,080
5 $251,774
6 $203,575
7 $167,422
8 $140,911
9 $124,041
10 $111,990
11 $102,348
12 $95,116
13 $89,090
14 $83,788
15 $78,970
16 $74,630
17 $70,774
18 $67,402
19 $64,509
20 $62,100
21 $60,170
22 $58,244
23 $56,314
24 $54,389
25 $52,458
26 $50,772
27 $49,086
28 $47,395
29 $45,709
30 $44,024
31 $42,577
32 $41,130
33 $39,684
34 $38,237
35 $36,791
36 $35,589
37 $34,382
38 $33,179
39 $31,972
40 $30,765
41 $29,803
42 $28,840
43 $27,877
44 $26,910
45 $25,947
46 $25,224
47 $24,500
48 $23,777
49 $23,054
50 $22,331
51 $21,607
52 $21,128
53 $20,645
54 $20,161
55 $19,682
56 $19,198
57 $18,714
58 $18,235
59 $17,752
60 $17,273

