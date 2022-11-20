2022 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
11/20/2022 at 3:44 pm
The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned the season-ending LPGA Tour win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

In difficult, windy conditions throughout much of Sunday, Ko was good enough to earn a two-shot win over Leona Maguire with a final round of 2-under 70. Maguire finished in solo second place, behind Ko's winning total of 17-under 271.

Anna Nordqvist shot a final-round 67 to get into solo third place, coming back from six down to, in the end, half the deficit against Ko.

Ko won the $2,000,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

CME Group Tour Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 33rd and final LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the third time this season.

By winning the event, Kor won the Race to the CME Globe, the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship and the biggest first-place prize in women's golf history.

This week, a 36-hole cut was not made, with 60 of 60 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule starts in January with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

2022 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lydia Ko -17 65 66 70 70 271 $2,000,000
2 Leona Maguire -15 69 69 63 72 273 $550,000
3 Anna Nordqvist -14 68 69 70 67 274 $340,000
T4 Georgia Hall -12 71 69 69 67 276 $222,500
T4 Jeongeun Lee6 -12 70 68 68 70 276 $222,500
6 Pajaree Anannarukarn -10 66 73 69 70 278 $150,000
T7 Hyo Joo Kim -9 67 69 72 71 279 $105,667
T7 Brooke M. Henderson -9 68 74 65 72 279 $105,667
T7 Gemma Dryburgh -9 67 70 69 73 279 $105,667
T10 Celine Boutier -8 71 71 69 69 280 $83,500
T10 Atthaya Thitikul -8 73 67 71 69 280 $83,500
T10 Nelly Korda -8 68 69 73 70 280 $83,500
T13 Moriya Jutanugarn -7 71 70 69 71 281 $76,000
T13 Madelene Sagstrom -7 71 70 69 71 281 $76,000
T15 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -6 72 67 71 72 282 $72,000
T15 Danielle Kang -6 66 74 68 74 282 $72,000
T17 Allisen Corpuz -5 71 71 72 69 283 $67,250
T17 Chella Choi -5 73 71 69 70 283 $67,250
T17 Andrea Lee -5 70 73 69 71 283 $67,250
T17 Lizette Salas -5 70 69 72 72 283 $67,250
T21 Lexi Thompson -4 74 74 68 68 284 $62,500
T21 Megan Khang -4 68 72 74 70 284 $62,500
T21 Amy Yang -4 68 70 75 71 284 $62,500
T21 Xiyu Lin -4 73 69 70 72 284 $62,500
T25 Marina Alex -3 73 69 71 72 285 $58,000
T25 Sei Young Kim -3 68 74 71 72 285 $58,000
T25 Ayaka Furue -3 72 69 72 72 285 $58,000
T25 Caroline Masson -3 72 70 70 73 285 $58,000
T25 Stacy Lewis -3 69 70 71 75 285 $58,000
T30 Charley Hull -2 71 78 67 70 286 $54,250
T30 Lilia Vu -2 70 73 70 73 286 $54,250
T30 Sophia Schubert -2 68 71 71 76 286 $54,250
T33 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -1 73 72 72 70 287 $50,125
T33 Ashleigh Buhai -1 77 71 68 71 287 $50,125
T33 Jin Young Ko -1 72 75 69 71 287 $50,125
T33 Hannah Green -1 74 71 71 71 287 $50,125
T33 Narin An -1 70 72 72 73 287 $50,125
T33 Jennifer Kupcho -1 73 71 68 75 287 $50,125
T33 In Gee Chun -1 74 68 70 75 287 $50,125
T33 Minjee Lee -1 71 68 71 77 287 $50,125
T41 Eun-Hee Ji E 72 76 71 69 288 $46,250
T41 Sarah Schmelzel E 70 72 74 72 288 $46,250
T41 Alison Lee E 71 72 69 76 288 $46,250
T41 Nasa Hataoka E 70 67 71 80 288 $46,250
T45 Ryann O'Toole 1 78 70 70 71 289 $44,250
T45 Cheyenne Knight 1 73 71 74 71 289 $44,250
T45 Maja Stark 1 74 68 75 72 289 $44,250
T45 Ally Ewing 1 71 71 72 75 289 $44,250
T49 Pornanong Phatlum 2 76 73 69 72 290 $42,750
T49 Hinako Shibuno 2 74 71 69 76 290 $42,750
51 A Lim Kim 3 72 67 77 75 291 $42,250
52 Matilda Castren 4 70 69 75 78 292 $42,000
53 Mina Harigae 5 71 74 74 74 293 $41,750
T54 Hye-Jin Choi 6 75 73 74 72 294 $41,125
T54 Ariya Jutanugarn 6 74 73 73 74 294 $41,125
T54 Paula Reto 6 71 72 77 74 294 $41,125
T54 Carlota Ciganda 6 75 73 71 75 294 $41,125
58 Gaby Lopez 7 71 70 75 79 295 $40,500
T59 Yuka Saso 8 75 77 74 70 296 $40,125
T59 Patty Tavatanakit 8 78 74 73 71 296 $40,125


