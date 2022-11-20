2022 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned the season-ending LPGA Tour win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

In difficult, windy conditions throughout much of Sunday, Ko was good enough to earn a two-shot win over Leona Maguire with a final round of 2-under 70. Maguire finished in solo second place, behind Ko's winning total of 17-under 271.

Anna Nordqvist shot a final-round 67 to get into solo third place, coming back from six down to, in the end, half the deficit against Ko.

Ko won the $2,000,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

CME Group Tour Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 33rd and final LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the third time this season.

By winning the event, Kor won the Race to the CME Globe, the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship and the biggest first-place prize in women's golf history.

This week, a 36-hole cut was not made, with 60 of 60 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule starts in January with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

2022 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details