2022 DP World Tour Rankings format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments

The Race to Dubai playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced, and the name change to the DP World Tour Rankings for the 2021-2022 season.

Explaining the DP World Tour Rankings format means detailing how players earn DP World Tour points, qualify for the final events to the DP World Tour Championship and then battle it out to see who wins the $2 million first-place prize.

2022 DP World Tour playoff format

How to qualify

As has been the case since the start of the DP World Tour Rankings (Race to Dubai), the entire DP World Tour regular season leads to the conclusion, with each official event offering points to players who made the 36-hole cut based on a standardized system related to the purse as quoted in US dollars. For each regular European Tour event, the winner earns a certain number Race to Dubai points. The four majors, World Golf Championships and the BMW Championship offer more points. The final two events offer elevated points, with the season-ending DP World Tour Championship offering 2,000 points to the winner of the event.

All of the points from regular season events are tallied together at the conclusion of the regular season, which this year came with the completion of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. The top 50 players in the Race to Dubai standings at the end of those tournaments qualify for the Race to Dubai finale in the DP World Tour Championship. The top 110 players in points typically retain their status for the next season.

The top 50 available players qualify for the DP World Tour Championship.

The top five finishers in the Race to Dubai standings after the DP World Tour Championship claim a share of the bonus pool.

DP World Tour playoff events and cuts

In the final events of the season, the Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship, points are increased. Points earned in these final events are added to a player's regular season tally. The player with the most points at the end of the DP World Tour Championship tops the DP World Tour rankings and wins the $2 million winner's share of the bonus pool.

DP World Tour Championship format

Starting in 2019, the DP World Tour Championship format is a 72-hole, stroke-play tournament with no handicaps or cut. The player who wins the event earns 2,000 Race to Dubai points, and each player completing the event earns points. At the conclusion, the points leader wins the season-long race.

However, there remains great incentive to win the season-ending tournament. The tournament features a $10 million purse, with $3 million to the winner.

Win both the season finale and the season-long race, and a player claims a huge payday.