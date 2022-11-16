2022 DP World Tour Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 DP World Tour Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the DP World Tour event played at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 2022 DP World Tour Championship field is 50 players.

The DP World Tour Championship field is made up of the top 50 players in the the DP World Tour points standings after the final regular-season event, the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

DP World Tour Championship format

The DP World Tour Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in twosomes each day. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who are in the field are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2022 DP World Tour Championship winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will get a two-season DP World Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns $3 million. The points doled out at the end of the tournament will determine who wins the DP World Tour Rankings and the $2 million first-place prize for the winner of the season-long points race.

DP World Tour Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The DP World Tour Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played over and over by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.