2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field: Players, rankings

The 2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and more.

This is set to be a 50-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour ending the season in Dubai.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $10 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Richard Bland

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Ewen Ferguson

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Gavin Green

Tyrrell Hatton

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Horsfield

Viktor Hovland

Maximilian Kieffer

Kurt Kitayama

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Haotong Li

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Rory Mcilroy

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Alex Noren

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Jon Rahm

Richie Ramsay

Antoine Rozner

Marcel Schneider

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Connor Syme

Paul Waring

Oliver Wilson

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field