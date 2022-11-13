2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field: Players, rankings

The 2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The DP World Tour Championship Dubai field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and more.
This is set to be a 50-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour ending the season in Dubai.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $10 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Richard Bland
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Ewen Ferguson
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Gavin Green
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sam Horsfield
- Viktor Hovland
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Kurt Kitayama
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Haotong Li
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Rory Mcilroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Jon Rahm
- Richie Ramsay
- Antoine Rozner
- Marcel Schneider
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Connor Syme
- Paul Waring
- Oliver Wilson
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai field
- 1. Rory McIlroy
- 9. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 21. Shane Lowry
- 25. Tommy Fleetwood
- 26. Ryan Fox
- 30. Tyrrell Hatton
- 41. Kurt Kitayama
- 50. Alex Noren