2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai purse, winner's share, prize money payout
11/16/2022 at 10:11 pm
The 2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai purse is set for $10 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,000,000 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai payout is different for all players by place compared to the normal pay scale. The winner gets $3 million and the rest of the field is paid based on a $7 million purse with normal distribution.

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai is the season finale in the United Arab Emriates. The event concludes on Sunday.

The event is played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emriates.

Purse: $10,000,000
Winner's share: $3,000,000
Field size: 50 players
36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 22 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 12,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 2,000 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its $2,000,000 million first-place prize.

The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after this event will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $5 million.

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,000,000
2 $1,166,660
3 $777,770
4 $438,200
5 $350,000
6 $296,800
7 $245,000
8 $210,000
9 $175,000
10 $156,800
11 $140,000
12 $128,800
13 $120,400
14 $112,700
15 $107,100
16 $102,900
17 $98,700
18 $94,500
19 $90,300
20 $86,800
21 $84,000
22 $81,200
23 $79,100
24 $77,000
25 $74,900
26 $72,800
27 $70,700
28 $68,600
29 $66,500
30 $64,400
31 $62,300
32 $60,200
33 $58,100
34 $56,000
35 $53,900
36 $52,500
37 $51,100
38 $49,700
39 $48,300
40 $46,900
41 $45,500
42 $44,100
43 $42,700
44 $41,300
45 $39,900
46 $38,500
47 $37,100
48 $35,700
49 $34,300
50 $32,900

