2022 CME Group Tour Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the LPGA Tour event played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship field is 60 players.

The CME Group Tour Championship field is made up of the top 60 players in the the Race to the CME Globe points standings after the final regular-season event, the Pelican Women's Championship.

CME Group Tour Championship format

The CME Group Tour Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties. All players who are in the field are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will get a two-season LPGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns the biggest first-place prize in women's golf.

CME Group Tour Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The CME Group Tour Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played over and over by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.