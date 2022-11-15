Tiburon Golf Club is home to the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship and 2022 QBE Shootout, home to an event on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Naples, Fla., area course has a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers.

Not only is Tiburon Golf Club a great golf course, but it is also home to the LPGA Tour and its 2022 CME Group Tour Championship, as well as the PGA Tour and its 2022 QBE Shootout, and with both events featuring some of the best in the world playing in the Sunshine state.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Tiburon Golf Club is located.

Where is Tiburon Golf Club located?

Tiburon Golf Club is in Naples, Fla. Specifically, Tiburon Golf Club is located north of the downtown part of the city, in the Pelican Bay area of town.

Tiburon Golf Club has two courses, the Gold, which hosts the championships, and the Black, with both courses designed by Greg Norman.

Neighboring towns to Naples, Fla., include Fort Myers and Marco Island.

Which airports are near Tiburon Golf Club?

The biggest airport in close proximity to Tiburon Golf Club is Southwest Florida International Airport, where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 30-minute drive from the airport to Tiburon Golf Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Tiburon Golf Club?

Tiburon Golf Club is a great golf course in Naples, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Clubs nearby include Club Pelican Bay and Arrowhead Golf Club