2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
11/14/2022 at 11:34 am
The 2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds.

Jon Rahm is on 5-to-1, while Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland are at 10-to-1.

Shane Lowry is on 14-to-1.

2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the DP World Tour Championship Dubai, with the European Tour heading to the UAE for their season-ending event. This is just a 50-player field, with lots on the line in the tournament and the season-long points race.

2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 350
Jon Rahm 500
Matt Fitzpatrick 1000
Viktor Hovland 1000
Shane Lowry 1400
Tommy Fleetwood 1400
Tyrrell Hatton 2000
Jordan Smith 2800
Rasmus Hojgaard 2800
Ryan Fox 2800
Kurt Kitayama 3300
Min Woo Lee 3300
Robert MacIntyre 3300
Alex Noren 4000
Adrian Otaegui 5000
Antoine Rozner 6600
Richie Ramsay 6600
Eddie Pepperell 7500
Gavin Green 7500
Sam Horsfield 7500
Victor Perez 7500
Adrian Meronk 8000
Callum Shinkwin 8000
Ewen Ferguson 8000
Thriston Lawrence 8000
Yannik Paul 8000
Adri Arnaus 10000
Fabrizio Zanotti 10000
Paul Waring 10000
Richard Bland 10000
Richard Mansell 10000
Guido Migliozzi 11000
Hurly Long 11000
Marcel Schneider 11000
Thorbjorn Olesen 11000
Connor Syme 12500
Oliver Bekker 12500
Sebastian Soderberg 12500
Ashun Wu 15000
Joakim Lagergren 17500
Matthieu Pavon 17500
Romain Langasque 17500
Jorge Campillo 20000
Maximilian Kieffer 20000
Shubhankar Sharma 20000
David Law 22500
Haotong Li 22500
Pablo Larrazabal 22500
Oliver Wilson 25000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 25000

