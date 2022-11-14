2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds.

Jon Rahm is on 5-to-1, while Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland are at 10-to-1.

Shane Lowry is on 14-to-1.

2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the DP World Tour Championship Dubai, with the European Tour heading to the UAE for their season-ending event. This is just a 50-player field, with lots on the line in the tournament and the season-long points race.

2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai betting odds: Outright winner