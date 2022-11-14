2022 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
11/14/2022 at 11:38 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Atthaya Thitikul and Nelly Korda are at 12-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Lexi Thompson is at 16-to-1.

2022 CME Group Tour Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the CME Group Tour Championship, with the LPGA Tour returning to Naples for the season-ending event. Every player in the field can win the tournament's top prize of $2 million, with no season-long points race implications.

2022 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Lydia Ko 800
Atthaya Thitikul 1200
Nelly Korda 1200
Lexi Thompson 1600
Hannah Green 2000
Hye Jin Choi 2000
Nasa Hataoka 2000
Sei Young Kim 2000
Brooke Henderson 2200
Lilia Vu 2200
Charley Hull 2500
Danielle Kang 2500
Hyo Joo Kim 2500
Maja Stark 2800
Xiyu Lin 2800
Celine Boutier 3300
Georgia Hall 3300
In Gee Chun 3300
Megan Khang 3300
Minjee Lee 3300
Yuka Saso 3300
Ally Ewing 4000
Ayaka Furue 4000
Andrea Lee 4500
Gaby Lopez 4500
Inbee Park 5000
Leona Maguire 5000
A Lim Kim 5500
Madelene Sagstrom 5500
Carlota Ciganda 6600
Jin Young Ko 6600
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 6600
Lizette Salas 6600
Allisen Corpuz 7500
Alison Lee 8000
Matilda Castren 8000
Narin An 8000
Paula Reto 8000
Cheyenne Knight 9000
Jeongeun Lee6 9000
Mina Harigae 9000
Ryann O'Toole 9000
Gemma Dryburgh 10000
Jennifer Kupcho 10000
Anna Nordqvist 11000
Chella Choi 11000
Hinako Shibuno 11000
Eun-Hee Ji 12500
Moriya Jutanugarn 12500
Sarah Schmelzel 12500
Amy Yang 15000
Marina Alex 15000
Caroline Masson 20000
Ashleigh Buhai 25000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 30000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 35000
Patty Tavatanakit 35000
Sophia Schubert 35000

