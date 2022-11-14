2022 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.
Atthaya Thitikul and Nelly Korda are at 12-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Lexi Thompson is at 16-to-1.
2022 CME Group Tour Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the CME Group Tour Championship, with the LPGA Tour returning to Naples for the season-ending event. Every player in the field can win the tournament's top prize of $2 million, with no season-long points race implications.
2022 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Lydia Ko
|800
|Atthaya Thitikul
|1200
|Nelly Korda
|1200
|Lexi Thompson
|1600
|Hannah Green
|2000
|Hye Jin Choi
|2000
|Nasa Hataoka
|2000
|Sei Young Kim
|2000
|Brooke Henderson
|2200
|Lilia Vu
|2200
|Charley Hull
|2500
|Danielle Kang
|2500
|Hyo Joo Kim
|2500
|Maja Stark
|2800
|Xiyu Lin
|2800
|Celine Boutier
|3300
|Georgia Hall
|3300
|In Gee Chun
|3300
|Megan Khang
|3300
|Minjee Lee
|3300
|Yuka Saso
|3300
|Ally Ewing
|4000
|Ayaka Furue
|4000
|Andrea Lee
|4500
|Gaby Lopez
|4500
|Inbee Park
|5000
|Leona Maguire
|5000
|A Lim Kim
|5500
|Madelene Sagstrom
|5500
|Carlota Ciganda
|6600
|Jin Young Ko
|6600
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|6600
|Lizette Salas
|6600
|Allisen Corpuz
|7500
|Alison Lee
|8000
|Matilda Castren
|8000
|Narin An
|8000
|Paula Reto
|8000
|Cheyenne Knight
|9000
|Jeongeun Lee6
|9000
|Mina Harigae
|9000
|Ryann O'Toole
|9000
|Gemma Dryburgh
|10000
|Jennifer Kupcho
|10000
|Anna Nordqvist
|11000
|Chella Choi
|11000
|Hinako Shibuno
|11000
|Eun-Hee Ji
|12500
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|12500
|Sarah Schmelzel
|12500
|Amy Yang
|15000
|Marina Alex
|15000
|Caroline Masson
|20000
|Ashleigh Buhai
|25000
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|30000
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|35000
|Patty Tavatanakit
|35000
|Sophia Schubert
|35000