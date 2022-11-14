2022 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Atthaya Thitikul and Nelly Korda are at 12-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Lexi Thompson is at 16-to-1.

2022 CME Group Tour Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the CME Group Tour Championship, with the LPGA Tour returning to Naples for the season-ending event. Every player in the field can win the tournament's top prize of $2 million, with no season-long points race implications.

2022 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner