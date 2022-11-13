2022 The RSM Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 The RSM Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 The RSM Classic purse is set for $8.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,458,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The The RSM Classic field is headed by Tom Hoge, Tony Finau, Brian Harman and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field is the event in Houston on the fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at the Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Ga.

This is the eighth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

The RSM Classic: What you need to know

Purse: $8,100,000
Winner's share: $1,458,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 36 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,458,000
2 $882,900
3 $558,900
4 $396,900
5 $332,100
6 $293,625
7 $273,375
8 $253,125
9 $236,925
10 $220,725
11 $204,525
12 $188,325
13 $172,125
14 $155,925
15 $147,825
16 $139,725
17 $131,625
18 $123,525
19 $115,425
20 $107,325
21 $99,225
22 $91,125
23 $84,645
24 $78,165
25 $71,685
26 $65,205
27 $62,775
28 $60,345
29 $57,915
30 $55,485
31 $53,055
32 $50,625
33 $48,195
34 $46,170
35 $44,145
36 $42,120
37 $40,095
38 $38,475
39 $36,855
40 $35,235
41 $33,615
42 $31,995
43 $30,375
44 $28,755
45 $27,135
46 $25,515
47 $23,895
48 $22,599
49 $21,465
50 $20,817
51 $20,331
52 $19,845
53 $19,521
54 $19,197
55 $19,035
56 $18,873
57 $18,711
58 $18,549
59 $18,387
60 $18,225
61 $18,063
62 $17,901
63 $17,739
64 $17,577
65 $17,415

