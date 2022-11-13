2022 Pelican Women's Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2022 Pelican Women’s Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

11/13/2022 at 11:32 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship prize money payout is from the $2 million purse, with 70 professional players who complete four rounds at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Pelican Women's Championship prize pool is at $300,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $182,538. The Pelican Women's Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $4,076 for 70th place.

For 2022 Pelican Women's Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Pelican Women's Championship field is headed by Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 70 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 70 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship from the correct 2022 Pelican Women's Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 70 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 Pelican Women's Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 Pelican Women's Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $186,096
3 $135,000
4 $104,433
5 $84,057
6 $68,773
7 $57,566
8 $50,434
9 $45,340
10 $41,264
11 $38,207
12 $35,659
13 $33,418
14 $31,381
15 $29,546
16 $27,916
17 $26,491
18 $25,268
19 $24,249
20 $23,433
21 $22,619
22 $21,803
23 $20,989
24 $20,173
25 $19,461
26 $18,748
27 $18,033
28 $17,320
29 $16,608
30 $15,996
31 $15,385
32 $14,773
33 $14,162
34 $13,550
35 $13,042
36 $12,532
37 $12,023
38 $11,513
39 $11,003
40 $10,596
41 $10,189
42 $9,782
43 $9,373
44 $8,966
45 $8,660
46 $8,354
47 $8,049
48 $7,743
49 $7,437
50 $7,131
51 $6,929
52 $6,724
53 $6,520
54 $6,317
55 $6,113
56 $5,908
57 $5,706
58 $5,501
59 $5,299
60 $5,094
61 $4,993
62 $4,890
63 $4,789
64 $4,687
65 $4,584
66 $4,483
67 $4,382
68 $4,278
69 $4,177
70 $4,076

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.