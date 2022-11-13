2022 Pelican Women’s Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.
Korda pulled out the event, which was shortened to 54 holes by Tropical Storm Nicole, by a shot over Lexi Thompson on 14-under 196 thanks to a closing-round 64.
Allisen Corpuz was the 36-hole leader and finished three off the pace after a closing 69.
Korda won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Pelican Women's Championship recap notes
Korda picks up the win in the 32nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this season.
By winning the event, Korda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, a 36-hole cut was made, with 70 of 120 starting players finishing the tournament.
The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in next week with the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.
2022 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nelly Korda
|-14
|66
|66
|64
|196
|$300,000
|2
|Lexi Thompson
|-13
|64
|67
|66
|197
|$186,096
|3
|Allisen Corpuz
|-11
|65
|65
|69
|199
|$135,000
|T4
|Morgane Metraux
|-9
|66
|71
|64
|201
|$85,754
|T4
|Hannah Green
|-9
|67
|69
|65
|201
|$85,754
|T4
|Gaby Lopez
|-9
|65
|69
|67
|201
|$85,754
|T7
|Lizette Salas
|-8
|65
|70
|67
|202
|$51,113
|T7
|Ally Ewing
|-8
|68
|65
|69
|202
|$51,113
|T7
|Maria Fassi
|-8
|62
|69
|71
|202
|$51,113
|T10
|Matilda Castren
|-7
|70
|69
|64
|203
|$38,377
|T10
|Leona Maguire
|-7
|71
|64
|68
|203
|$38,377
|T10
|Maja Stark
|-7
|68
|63
|72
|203
|$38,377
|T13
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-6
|69
|67
|68
|204
|$30,565
|T13
|Yuka Saso
|-6
|68
|68
|68
|204
|$30,565
|T13
|Yu Liu
|-6
|69
|65
|70
|204
|$30,565
|T13
|Carlota Ciganda
|-6
|64
|68
|72
|204
|$30,565
|T17
|Sei Young Kim
|-5
|70
|70
|65
|205
|$24,412
|T17
|Pauline Roussin
|-5
|65
|71
|69
|205
|$24,412
|T17
|Ruoning Yin
|-5
|69
|66
|70
|205
|$24,412
|T17
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-5
|68
|67
|70
|205
|$24,412
|T17
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-5
|64
|69
|72
|205
|$24,412
|T22
|Pernilla Lindberg
|-4
|67
|71
|68
|206
|$20,606
|T22
|Muni He
|-4
|68
|69
|69
|206
|$20,606
|T22
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-4
|68
|68
|70
|206
|$20,606
|T22
|In Gee Chun
|-4
|66
|70
|70
|206
|$20,606
|T26
|Lydia Ko
|-3
|68
|69
|70
|207
|$17,341
|T26
|Lauren Stephenson
|-3
|66
|71
|70
|207
|$17,341
|T26
|Gerina Mendoza
|-3
|68
|68
|71
|207
|$17,341
|T26
|Jennifer Song
|-3
|69
|66
|72
|207
|$17,341
|T26
|Brittany Lang
|-3
|69
|65
|73
|207
|$17,341
|T31
|Linnea Johansson
|-2
|69
|70
|69
|208
|$13,907
|T31
|Alena Sharp
|-2
|68
|71
|69
|208
|$13,907
|T31
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-2
|69
|69
|70
|208
|$13,907
|T31
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|-2
|69
|69
|70
|208
|$13,907
|T31
|Pornanong Phatlum
|-2
|69
|68
|71
|208
|$13,907
|T31
|Anna Nordqvist
|-2
|68
|67
|73
|208
|$13,907
|T37
|Haeji Kang
|-1
|71
|69
|69
|209
|$9,864
|T37
|Jenny Shin
|-1
|71
|69
|69
|209
|$9,864
|T37
|Lauren Coughlin
|-1
|70
|70
|69
|209
|$9,864
|T37
|Dana Finkelstein
|-1
|72
|67
|70
|209
|$9,864
|T37
|Dewi Weber
|-1
|71
|68
|70
|209
|$9,864
|T37
|Albane Valenzuela
|-1
|70
|69
|70
|209
|$9,864
|T37
|Angel Yin
|-1
|67
|70
|72
|209
|$9,864
|T37
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-1
|65
|72
|72
|209
|$9,864
|T37
|Isi Gabsa
|-1
|64
|73
|72
|209
|$9,864
|T37
|Stephanie Meadow
|-1
|67
|68
|74
|209
|$9,864
|T37
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-1
|69
|65
|75
|209
|$9,864
|T48
|Marina Alex
|E
|70
|69
|71
|210
|$6,972
|T48
|Megan Khang
|E
|69
|70
|71
|210
|$6,972
|T48
|Kristen Gillman
|E
|68
|71
|71
|210
|$6,972
|T48
|Amy Olson
|E
|68
|71
|71
|210
|$6,972
|T48
|Ayaka Furue
|E
|71
|67
|72
|210
|$6,972
|T48
|Sophia Schubert
|E
|67
|71
|72
|210
|$6,972
|T48
|Amy Yang
|E
|69
|68
|73
|210
|$6,972
|T55
|Eun-Hee Ji
|1
|72
|68
|71
|211
|$5,516
|T55
|Aline Krauter
|1
|71
|69
|71
|211
|$5,516
|T55
|Charlotte Thomas
|1
|70
|70
|71
|211
|$5,516
|T55
|Azahara Munoz
|1
|69
|71
|71
|211
|$5,516
|T55
|Ruixin Liu
|1
|69
|70
|72
|211
|$5,516
|T55
|Ryann O'Toole
|1
|68
|70
|73
|211
|$5,516
|T55
|Esther Henseleit
|1
|66
|72
|73
|211
|$5,516
|T62
|Stacy Lewis
|2
|71
|69
|72
|212
|$4,737
|T62
|Celine Boutier
|2
|70
|70
|72
|212
|$4,737
|T62
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|2
|69
|71
|72
|212
|$4,737
|T62
|Frida Kinhult
|2
|71
|68
|73
|212
|$4,737
|T66
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|3
|72
|67
|74
|213
|$4,432
|T66
|Min Lee
|3
|71
|68
|74
|213
|$4,432
|T68
|Brittany Altomare
|4
|68
|72
|74
|214
|$4,227
|T68
|Yaeeun Hong
|4
|65
|75
|74
|214
|$4,227
|70
|Sanna Nuutinen
|5
|71
|68
|76
|215
|$4,076