2022 Pelican Women's Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

2022 Pelican Women’s Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/13/2022 at 5:26 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

Korda pulled out the event, which was shortened to 54 holes by Tropical Storm Nicole, by a shot over Lexi Thompson on 14-under 196 thanks to a closing-round 64.

Allisen Corpuz was the 36-hole leader and finished three off the pace after a closing 69.

Korda won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Pelican Women's Championship recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the 32nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this season.

By winning the event, Korda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, a 36-hole cut was made, with 70 of 120 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in next week with the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

2022 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nelly Korda -14 66 66 64 196 $300,000
2 Lexi Thompson -13 64 67 66 197 $186,096
3 Allisen Corpuz -11 65 65 69 199 $135,000
T4 Morgane Metraux -9 66 71 64 201 $85,754
T4 Hannah Green -9 67 69 65 201 $85,754
T4 Gaby Lopez -9 65 69 67 201 $85,754
T7 Lizette Salas -8 65 70 67 202 $51,113
T7 Ally Ewing -8 68 65 69 202 $51,113
T7 Maria Fassi -8 62 69 71 202 $51,113
T10 Matilda Castren -7 70 69 64 203 $38,377
T10 Leona Maguire -7 71 64 68 203 $38,377
T10 Maja Stark -7 68 63 72 203 $38,377
T13 Gemma Dryburgh -6 69 67 68 204 $30,565
T13 Yuka Saso -6 68 68 68 204 $30,565
T13 Yu Liu -6 69 65 70 204 $30,565
T13 Carlota Ciganda -6 64 68 72 204 $30,565
T17 Sei Young Kim -5 70 70 65 205 $24,412
T17 Pauline Roussin -5 65 71 69 205 $24,412
T17 Ruoning Yin -5 69 66 70 205 $24,412
T17 Emily Kristine Pedersen -5 68 67 70 205 $24,412
T17 Hyo Joo Kim -5 64 69 72 205 $24,412
T22 Pernilla Lindberg -4 67 71 68 206 $20,606
T22 Muni He -4 68 69 69 206 $20,606
T22 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -4 68 68 70 206 $20,606
T22 In Gee Chun -4 66 70 70 206 $20,606
T26 Lydia Ko -3 68 69 70 207 $17,341
T26 Lauren Stephenson -3 66 71 70 207 $17,341
T26 Gerina Mendoza -3 68 68 71 207 $17,341
T26 Jennifer Song -3 69 66 72 207 $17,341
T26 Brittany Lang -3 69 65 73 207 $17,341
T31 Linnea Johansson -2 69 70 69 208 $13,907
T31 Alena Sharp -2 68 71 69 208 $13,907
T31 Jennifer Kupcho -2 69 69 70 208 $13,907
T31 Bianca Pagdanganan -2 69 69 70 208 $13,907
T31 Pornanong Phatlum -2 69 68 71 208 $13,907
T31 Anna Nordqvist -2 68 67 73 208 $13,907
T37 Haeji Kang -1 71 69 69 209 $9,864
T37 Jenny Shin -1 71 69 69 209 $9,864
T37 Lauren Coughlin -1 70 70 69 209 $9,864
T37 Dana Finkelstein -1 72 67 70 209 $9,864
T37 Dewi Weber -1 71 68 70 209 $9,864
T37 Albane Valenzuela -1 70 69 70 209 $9,864
T37 Angel Yin -1 67 70 72 209 $9,864
T37 Jasmine Suwannapura -1 65 72 72 209 $9,864
T37 Isi Gabsa -1 64 73 72 209 $9,864
T37 Stephanie Meadow -1 67 68 74 209 $9,864
T37 Ashleigh Buhai -1 69 65 75 209 $9,864
T48 Marina Alex E 70 69 71 210 $6,972
T48 Megan Khang E 69 70 71 210 $6,972
T48 Kristen Gillman E 68 71 71 210 $6,972
T48 Amy Olson E 68 71 71 210 $6,972
T48 Ayaka Furue E 71 67 72 210 $6,972
T48 Sophia Schubert E 67 71 72 210 $6,972
T48 Amy Yang E 69 68 73 210 $6,972
T55 Eun-Hee Ji 1 72 68 71 211 $5,516
T55 Aline Krauter 1 71 69 71 211 $5,516
T55 Charlotte Thomas 1 70 70 71 211 $5,516
T55 Azahara Munoz 1 69 71 71 211 $5,516
T55 Ruixin Liu 1 69 70 72 211 $5,516
T55 Ryann O'Toole 1 68 70 73 211 $5,516
T55 Esther Henseleit 1 66 72 73 211 $5,516
T62 Stacy Lewis 2 71 69 72 212 $4,737
T62 Celine Boutier 2 70 70 72 212 $4,737
T62 Maude-Aimee Leblanc 2 69 71 72 212 $4,737
T62 Frida Kinhult 2 71 68 73 212 $4,737
T66 Moriya Jutanugarn 3 72 67 74 213 $4,432
T66 Min Lee 3 71 68 74 213 $4,432
T68 Brittany Altomare 4 68 72 74 214 $4,227
T68 Yaeeun Hong 4 65 75 74 214 $4,227
70 Sanna Nuutinen 5 71 68 76 215 $4,076