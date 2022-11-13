2022 CME Group Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
The CME Group Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim, Lydia Ko and more.
This is set to be a 60-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the season, with the winner taking home $2 million and being named the Race to the CME Globe champion.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is based entirely on the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe standings.
The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Players who are eligible and choose not to compete are not replaced in the field.
The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with 40 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 CME Group Tour Championship field
- 1. Lydia Ko
- 2. Atthaya Thitikul
- 3. Minjee Lee
- 4. Brooke M. Henderson
- 5. Hye-Jin Choi
- 6. Jennifer Kupcho
- 7. Lexi Thompson
- 8. Xiyu Lin
- 9. In Gee Chun
- 10. Nasa Hataoka
- 11. Celine Boutier
- 12. Hyo Joo Kim
- 13. Danielle Kang
- 14. Andrea Lee
- 15. Nelly Korda
- 16. Ayaka Furue
- 17. Leona Maguire
- 18. Hannah Green
- 19. Jin Young Ko
- 20. Lilia Vu
- 21. Charley Hull
- 22. Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- 23. Madelene Sagstrom
- 24. Megan Khang
- 25. Gaby Lopez
- 26. Ashleigh Buhai
- 27. Yuka Saso
- 28. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 29. Georgia Hall
- 30. Paula Reto
- 31. Marina Alex
- 32. Allisen Corpuz
- 33. Jessica Korda
- 34. Hinako Shibuno
- 35. Narin An
- 36. Lizette Salas
- 37. Sei Young Kim
- 38. A Lim Kim
- 39. Ally Ewing
- 40. Carlota Ciganda
- 41. Eun-Hee Ji
- 42. Gemma Dryburgh
- 43. Cheyenne Knight
- 44. Sarah Schmelzel
- 45. Chella Choi
- 46. Ryann O'Toole
- 47. Alison Lee
- 48. Jeongeun Lee6
- 49. Mina Harigae
- 50. Maja Stark
- 51. Inbee Park
- 52. Linn Grant
- 53. Amy Yang
- 54. Matilda Castren
- 55. Moriya Jutanugarn
- 56. Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 57. Patty Tavatanakit
- 58. Anna Nordqvist
- 59. Sophia Schubert
- 60. Caroline Masson
Top 50 players in 2022 CME Group Tour Championship field
- 1. Atthaya Thitikul
- 2. Jin Young Ko
- 3. Lydia Ko
- 4. Nelly Korda
- 5. Minjee Lee
- 6. Brooke Henderson
- 7. Lexi Thompson
- 8. In Gee Chun
- 9. Hyo-Joo Kim
- 10. Nasa Hataoka
- 11. Jennifer Kupcho
- 12. Danielle Kang
- 13. Celine Boutier
- 14. Sei Young Kim
- 15. Xiyu Lin
- 17. Charley Hull
- 19. Hye Jin Choi
- 20. Hannah Green
- 21. Leona Maguire
- 22. Ayaka Furue
- 23. Inbee Park
- 26. Madelene Sagstrom
- 27. Megan Khang
- 28. Georgia Hall
- 29. Ashleigh Buhai
- 32. Yuka Saso
- 33. Ally Ewing
- 34. Andrea Lee
- 36. Anna Nordqvist
- 37. Marina Alex
- 38. Patty Tavatanakit
- 39. Hinako Shibuno
- 40. Lilia Vu
- 42. Maja Stark
- 43. Gaby Lopez
- 45. Mina Harigae
- 46. A Lim Kim
- 47. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 49. Jeongeun Lee6
- 50. Carlota Ciganda