2022 CME Group Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The CME Group Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim, Lydia Ko and more.

This is set to be a 60-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the season, with the winner taking home $2 million and being named the Race to the CME Globe champion.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is based entirely on the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe standings.

The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Players who are eligible and choose not to compete are not replaced in the field.

The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with 40 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 CME Group Tour Championship field

1. Lydia Ko

2. Atthaya Thitikul

3. Minjee Lee

4. Brooke M. Henderson

5. Hye-Jin Choi

6. Jennifer Kupcho

7. Lexi Thompson

8. Xiyu Lin

9. In Gee Chun

10. Nasa Hataoka

11. Celine Boutier

12. Hyo Joo Kim

13. Danielle Kang

14. Andrea Lee

15. Nelly Korda

16. Ayaka Furue

17. Leona Maguire

18. Hannah Green

19. Jin Young Ko

20. Lilia Vu

21. Charley Hull

22. Jodi Ewart Shadoff

23. Madelene Sagstrom

24. Megan Khang

25. Gaby Lopez

26. Ashleigh Buhai

27. Yuka Saso

28. Nanna Koerstz Madsen

29. Georgia Hall

30. Paula Reto

31. Marina Alex

32. Allisen Corpuz

33. Jessica Korda

34. Hinako Shibuno

35. Narin An

36. Lizette Salas

37. Sei Young Kim

38. A Lim Kim

39. Ally Ewing

40. Carlota Ciganda

41. Eun-Hee Ji

42. Gemma Dryburgh

43. Cheyenne Knight

44. Sarah Schmelzel

45. Chella Choi

46. Ryann O'Toole

47. Alison Lee

48. Jeongeun Lee6

49. Mina Harigae

50. Maja Stark

51. Inbee Park

52. Linn Grant

53. Amy Yang

54. Matilda Castren

55. Moriya Jutanugarn

56. Pajaree Anannarukarn

57. Patty Tavatanakit

58. Anna Nordqvist

59. Sophia Schubert

60. Caroline Masson

Top 50 players in 2022 CME Group Tour Championship field