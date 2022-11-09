2022 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final results: Prize money payouts, leaderboard, status earned

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final leaderboard is headed by medalist Bo Hoag, who took top honors at The Landings Club (Marshwood / Magnolia) in Savannah, Ga.

Hoag finished the 72-hole event at 14-under 270, earning fully-exempt status on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season. Chan Kim finished in solo second place, a shot out of the top spot.

That means Hoag is not subject to the Korn Ferry Tour reshuffles, which occur every four events and are based on money earned to that point in the season.

The players finishing 2nd through 10th and ties earn 12 guaranteed starts and exempt status through the third reshuffle. The players finishing 11th through 40th and ties earn eight guaranteed starts and status through the second reshuffle. Every other player earns conditional Korn Ferry Tour status.

Hoag won the $50,000 the winner's share of the $480,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Q-School recap notes

The Korn Ferry Tour Q-School does not offer any PGA Tour status. Every player who gets to final stage gets status on the Korn Ferry Tour, but without guaranteed starts, players are likely forced to Monday qualify.

However, with reshuffles every four events, a player who Monday qualifies and does well can improve their status dramatically in short order.

There is no limit to the number of fully-exempt players possible, so long as those players all tied for first place.

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort