2022 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final results: Prize money payouts, leaderboard, status earned
2022 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final results: Prize money payouts, leaderboard, status earned

11/09/2022 at 2:28 pm
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final leaderboard is headed by medalist Bo Hoag, who took top honors at The Landings Club (Marshwood / Magnolia) in Savannah, Ga.

Hoag finished the 72-hole event at 14-under 270, earning fully-exempt status on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season. Chan Kim finished in solo second place, a shot out of the top spot.

That means Hoag is not subject to the Korn Ferry Tour reshuffles, which occur every four events and are based on money earned to that point in the season.

The players finishing 2nd through 10th and ties earn 12 guaranteed starts and exempt status through the third reshuffle. The players finishing 11th through 40th and ties earn eight guaranteed starts and status through the second reshuffle. Every other player earns conditional Korn Ferry Tour status.

Hoag won the $50,000 the winner's share of the $480,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Q-School recap notes

The Korn Ferry Tour Q-School does not offer any PGA Tour status. Every player who gets to final stage gets status on the Korn Ferry Tour, but without guaranteed starts, players are likely forced to Monday qualify.

However, with reshuffles every four events, a player who Monday qualifies and does well can improve their status dramatically in short order.

There is no limit to the number of fully-exempt players possible, so long as those players all tied for first place.

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL MONEY
1 Bo Hoag -14 67 67 71 65 270 $50,000
2 Chan Kim -13 68 64 68 71 271 $36,000
T3 Chris Gotterup -12 65 75 64 68 272 $26,000
T3 Chase Seiffert -12 69 71 64 68 272 $26,000
5 Thomas Rosenmueller -11 72 68 66 67 273 $22,000
T6 Ben Kohles -10 67 71 68 68 274 $19,000
T6 Jared Sawada -10 67 68 69 70 274 $19,000
T8 Paul Peterson -9 70 69 69 67 275 $15,000
T8 Frankie Capan III -9 69 69 68 69 275 $15,000
T10 Steven Fisk -8 69 73 68 66 276 $11,000
T10 Chandler Phillips -8 68 70 70 68 276 $11,000
T12 Willie Mack III -7 67 73 71 66 277 $9,800
T12 Curtis Luck -7 67 71 70 69 277 $9,800
T12 Joe Weiler -7 71 72 68 66 277 $9,800
T12 Kaito Onishi -7 67 68 70 72 277 $9,800
T12 Mason Andersen -7 70 68 67 72 277 $9,800
T17 Rico Hoey -6 73 70 67 68 278 $8,571
T17 Jacob Solomon -6 73 67 70 68 278 $8,571
T17 Cody Blick -6 69 72 72 65 278 $8,571
T17 Colin Featherstone -6 70 71 68 69 278 $8,571
T17 Abel Gallegos -6 67 72 69 70 278 $8,571
T17 Daniel Summerhays -6 65 69 72 72 278 $8,571
T17 Alan Wagner -6 63 70 71 74 278 $8,571
T24 Vince India -5 73 64 74 68 279 $7,700
T24 Ryan Elmore -5 67 72 73 67 279 $7,700
T24 Patrick Flavin -5 72 66 71 70 279 $7,700
T24 Joe Highsmith -5 66 72 68 73 279 $7,700
T24 Emilio Gonzalez -5 70 73 65 71 279 $7,700
T29 Daniel Miernicki -4 71 71 69 69 280 $6,950
T29 Alejandro Tosti -4 73 69 68 70 280 $6,950
T29 Michael Johnson -4 66 75 69 70 280 $6,950
T29 Tim Widing -4 65 74 73 68 280 $6,950
T29 Spencer Ralston -4 72 68 70 70 280 $6,950
T29 Patrick Cover -4 70 72 71 67 280 $6,950
T29 Cooper Musselman -4 72 73 70 65 280 $6,950
T29 Brady Calkins -4 68 72 66 74 280 $6,950
T29 Peter Knade -4 74 69 67 70 280 $6,950
T29 Alistair Docherty -4 76 69 66 69 280 $6,950
T39 Wilson Furr -3 70 68 72 71 281 $6,500
T39 Logan McAllister -3 70 69 71 71 281 $6,500
T39 Joel Thelen -3 70 69 70 72 281 $6,500
T39 Davis Chatfield -3 71 67 70 73 281 $6,500
T39 Carter Jenkins -3 75 65 74 67 281 $6,500
T39 Brandon McIver -3 67 78 69 67 281 $6,500

