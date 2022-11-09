2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event remaining in May and being played at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz.

The 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship field is 36 players.

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship field is made up the top 36 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings after the TimberTech Championship, the second of three events in the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship format

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into 18 twosomes for the first two rounds, with players competing in the same group each day. The same twosomes play together in each of the first two rounds,

A cut is not made after 36 holes, with all players eligible to finish the tournament.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Charles Schwab Cup Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with holes 18 played together by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get $440,000.