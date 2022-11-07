2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 36 players advancing to Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Champions Tour

2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 36 players advancing to Charles Schwab Cup Championship

11/07/2022 at 7:33 am
Golf News Net


The PGA Tour Champions's 2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs conclude with the third and final stage, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, played in Phoeniz, Ariz., at Phoenix Country Club.

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship field has the top 36 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season and the TimberTech Championship, the second of three playoff events.

With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the top 36 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

Kevin Sutherland and John Huston played their way into the third leg of playoffs through the TimberTech Championship.

2022 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 36 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

POS PLAYER
1 Steven Alker
2 Padraig Harrington
3 Jerry Kelly
4 Steve Stricker
5 Bernhard Langer
6 Miguel Angel Jiménez
7 Thongchai Jaidee
8 Ernie Els
9 Stephen Ames
10 Steve Flesch
11 Alex Cejka
12 K.J. Choi
13 David Toms
14 Paul Goydos
15 Doug Barron
16 Paul Broadhurst
17 Rod Pampling
18 Darren Clarke
19 Retief Goosen
20 Ken Duke
21 Scott Parel
22 Brett Quigley
23 Robert Karlsson
24 Gene Sauers
25 Kirk Triplett
26 Kevin Sutherland
27 Brandt Jobe
28 Marco Dawson
29 Y.E. Yang
30 Jim Furyk
31 Rocco Mediate
32 Brian Gay
33 Lee Janzen
34 Colin Montgomerie
35 Tim Petrovic
36 John Huston

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.