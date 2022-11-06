2022 Toto Japan Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Toto Japan Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Gemma Dryburgh, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win at Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan.

Dryburgh put on a masterclass on Sunday, closing with 7-under 65 to win the tournament by four shots on 20-under 268. Kana Nagai, one of the JLPGA players in this field, finished in solo second.

Linn Grant, who has enjoyed a great season on the Ladies European Tour, finished in solo third, a shot behing Nagai.

Dryburgh won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Toto Japan Classic recap notes

Dryburgh picks up the win in the 31st LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Dryburgh earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, a 36-hole cut was not made, with 77 of 78 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in next week with the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida.

2022 Toto Japan Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details