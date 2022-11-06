2022 Toto Japan Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Toto Japan Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/06/2022
The 2022 Toto Japan Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Gemma Dryburgh, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win at Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan.

Dryburgh put on a masterclass on Sunday, closing with 7-under 65 to win the tournament by four shots on 20-under 268. Kana Nagai, one of the JLPGA players in this field, finished in solo second.

Linn Grant, who has enjoyed a great season on the Ladies European Tour, finished in solo third, a shot behing Nagai.

Dryburgh won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Toto Japan Classic recap notes

Dryburgh picks up the win in the 31st LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Dryburgh earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, a 36-hole cut was not made, with 77 of 78 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in next week with the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida.

2022 Toto Japan Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Gemma Dryburgh -20 71 67 65 65 268 $300,000
2 Kana Nagai -16 68 70 69 65 272 $182,538
3 Linn Grant -15 69 70 67 67 273 $132,418
4 Yuna Nishimura -13 70 69 67 69 275 $102,436
T5 Ayaka Furue -12 66 71 70 69 276 $68,791
T5 Miyu Yamashita -12 67 68 69 72 276 $68,791
T5 Momoko Ueda -12 65 69 68 74 276 $68,791
T8 Minami Katsu -11 73 70 67 67 277 $46,972
T8 Yuri Yoshida -11 71 69 69 68 277 $46,972
T10 Lilia Vu -10 75 70 67 66 278 $36,427
T10 Matilda Castren -10 71 71 69 67 278 $36,427
T10 Atthaya Thitikul -10 71 67 73 67 278 $36,427
T10 Pajaree Anannarukarn -10 69 69 69 71 278 $36,427
T14 Carlota Ciganda -9 69 71 70 69 279 $26,950
T14 Wei-Ling Hsu -9 69 69 71 70 279 $26,950
T14 Haruka Morita -9 71 71 66 71 279 $26,950
T14 Saiki Fujita -9 71 66 69 73 279 $26,950
T14 Jeongeun Lee6 -9 69 68 69 73 279 $26,950
T14 Sakura Koiwai -9 66 70 70 73 279 $26,950
T20 Mao Nozawa -8 71 70 71 68 280 $22,586
T20 Hye-Jin Choi -8 70 71 71 68 280 $22,586
T22 Pauline Roussin -7 71 72 70 68 281 $19,488
T22 Jenny Shin -7 70 70 73 68 281 $19,488
T22 Shuri Sakuma -7 70 72 70 69 281 $19,488
T22 Yuting Shi -7 68 72 71 70 281 $19,488
T22 Ah-Reum Hwang -7 73 71 66 71 281 $19,488
T22 Mone Inami -7 70 70 70 71 281 $19,488
T28 Nasa Hataoka -6 74 71 67 70 282 $16,015
T28 Miyu Goto -6 73 71 68 70 282 $16,015
T28 Kana Mikashima -6 74 67 68 73 282 $16,015
T28 Ai Suzuki -6 65 70 72 75 282 $16,015
T32 Miyu Sato -5 71 76 68 68 283 $13,616
T32 MinYoung2 Lee -5 73 68 73 69 283 $13,616
T32 Pornanong Phatlum -5 74 72 65 72 283 $13,616
T32 Chisato Iwai -5 70 68 71 74 283 $13,616
T36 Nozomi Uetake -4 72 74 71 67 284 $10,668
T36 Shoko Sasaki -4 70 75 71 68 284 $10,668
T36 Alison Lee -4 70 72 74 68 284 $10,668
T36 Ayaka Watanabe -4 68 75 71 70 284 $10,668
T36 Minjee Lee -4 72 69 73 70 284 $10,668
T36 Narin An -4 69 70 75 70 284 $10,668
T36 Mao Saigo -4 72 72 69 71 284 $10,668
T36 Moriya Jutanugarn -4 70 71 70 73 284 $10,668
44 Stephanie Meadow -3 73 73 70 69 285 $8,795
T45 Chella Choi -2 74 71 73 68 286 $7,745
T45 Kelly Tan -2 71 76 68 71 286 $7,745
T45 Erika Kikuchi -2 75 70 70 71 286 $7,745
T45 Mina Harigae -2 70 71 73 72 286 $7,745
T45 Sayaka Takahashi -2 72 71 69 74 286 $7,745
T45 Emma Talley -2 71 69 69 77 286 $7,745
T51 Yuka Saso -1 73 79 70 65 287 $6,196
T51 Yealimi Noh -1 72 71 76 68 287 $6,196
T51 Pei-Ying Tsai -1 75 71 70 71 287 $6,196
T51 Sophia Schubert -1 71 76 68 72 287 $6,196
T51 Mi Jeong Jeon -1 75 71 69 72 287 $6,196
T51 Kotone Hori -1 68 76 71 72 287 $6,196
T51 Nana Suganuma -1 71 72 72 72 287 $6,196
T58 Momoko Osato E 74 73 70 71 288 $4,997
T58 Ayako Kimura E 74 71 70 73 288 $4,997
T58 Daniela Darquea E 72 70 72 74 288 $4,997
T58 Seon Woo Bae E 69 74 70 75 288 $4,997
T58 Jiyai Shin E 70 72 71 75 288 $4,997
T58 Esther Henseleit E 70 70 73 75 288 $4,997
T64 Marina Alex 1 74 74 72 69 289 $4,254
T64 Angel Yin 1 75 70 73 71 289 $4,254
T64 Stephanie Kyriacou 1 72 71 74 72 289 $4,254
T64 Mami Fukuda 1 72 73 71 73 289 $4,254
T64 Hinako Shibuno 1 75 69 72 73 289 $4,254
T64 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 1 73 72 70 74 289 $4,254
T64 Serena Aoki 1 73 72 70 74 289 $4,254
T64 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 1 69 74 71 75 289 $4,254
T72 Albane Valenzuela 2 72 75 69 74 290 $3,872
T72 Patty Tavatanakit 2 71 71 74 74 290 $3,872
74 Wichanee Meechai 3 77 73 68 73 291 $3,797
T75 Ariya Jutanugarn 4 71 72 76 73 292 $3,728
T75 Anna Nordqvist 4 71 77 70 74 292 $3,728
77 Maria Fassi 6 73 71 74 76 294 $3,657

