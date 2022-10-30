2022 Toto Japan Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
10/30/2022 at 9:42 am
The 2022 Toto Japan Classic purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 Toto Japan Classic field is headed by Atthaya Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Yuka Saso and more.

This is the 30th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with no cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Seta Golf Course in Shiga, japan.

For 2022 Toto Japan Classic results and payout, see our final leaderboard

Toto Japan Classic women's: What you need to know

Purse: $2,000,000
Winner's share: $300,000
Field size: 78 players
36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $182,538
3 $132,418
4 $102,436
5 $82,450
6 $67,458
7 $56,465
8 $49,470
9 $44,473
10 $40,475
11 $37,476
12 $34,978
13 $32,779
14 $30,781
15 $28,981
16 $27,382
17 $25,984
18 $24,785
19 $23,786
20 $22,985
21 $22,187
22 $21,386
23 $20,588
24 $19,788
25 $19,088
26 $18,390
27 $17,688
28 $16,989
29 $16,290
30 $15,690
31 $15,090
32 $14,491
33 $13,891
34 $13,291
35 $12,792
36 $12,292
37 $11,794
38 $11,293
39 $10,792
40 $10,393
41 $9,994
42 $9,595
43 $9,194
44 $8,794
45 $8,494
46 $8,195
47 $7,895
48 $7,595
49 $7,295
50 $6,995
51 $6,796
52 $6,596
53 $6,395
54 $6,197
55 $5,996
56 $5,796
57 $5,597
58 $5,396
59 $5,198
60 $4,997
61 $4,898
62 $4,796
63 $4,697
64 $4,598
65 $4,496
66 $4,397
67 $4,298
68 $4,197
69 $4,097
70 $3,998
71 $3,948
72 $3,897
73 $3,847
74 $3,798
75 $3,752
76 $3,704
77 $3,657
78 $3,610

