2022 Portugal Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/30/2022 at 3:12 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Portugal Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Jordan Smith, who earned the DP World Tour win at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Smith set the DP World Tour 72-hole scoring record in aggregate and against par, shooting 30-under 254 to win the event by three shots over Gavin Green.

Smith surpassed Garrick Higgo's DP World Tour scoring record from 2021 and took down Ernie Els' DP World Tour scoring record against par from 2003.

Tapio Pulkkanen finished in solo third on 22-under total, with Eddie Pepperell finishing in solo fourth, another shot adrift.

Smith won the $333,330 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Portugal Masters recap notes

Smith earned 13.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the 41st completed event of the season.

Smith earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge.

2022 Portugal Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jordan Smith -30 62 67 62 63 254 €340,812.60
2 Gavin Green -27 64 65 64 64 257 €220,525.80
3 Tapio Pulkkanen -22 66 64 68 64 262 €126,301.14
4 Eddie Pepperell -21 67 64 67 65 263 €100,239.00
T5 Sebastian Heisele -19 67 64 65 69 265 €77,584.99
T5 Hurly Long -19 65 67 66 67 265 €77,584.99
7 Joost Luiten -18 63 69 68 66 266 €60,143.40
T8 David Drysdale -17 66 68 65 68 267 €43,002.53
T8 Mikko Korhonen -17 66 70 67 64 267 €43,002.53
T8 Antoine Rozner -17 67 66 68 66 267 €43,002.53
T8 Marcel Schneider -17 68 67 65 67 267 €43,002.53
T12 Daniel Hillier -16 65 68 68 67 268 €32,477.44
T12 Frederic Lacroix -16 67 66 71 64 268 €32,477.44
T12 Joël Stalter -16 65 67 68 68 268 €32,477.44
T15 Alex Fitzpatrick -15 71 66 67 65 269 €28,267.40
T15 Edoardo Molinari -15 70 68 66 65 269 €28,267.40
T15 Sebastian Soderberg -15 67 68 66 68 269 €28,267.40
T18 Ross Fisher -14 66 67 67 70 270 €22,809.94
T18 Benjamin Hebert -14 66 64 69 71 270 €22,809.94
T18 Rikard Karlberg -14 66 65 70 69 270 €22,809.94
T18 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -14 67 69 64 70 270 €22,809.94
T18 Robert Macintyre -14 68 69 66 67 270 €22,809.94
T18 Renato Paratore -14 68 66 70 66 270 €22,809.94
T18 Garrick Porteous -14 70 68 68 64 270 €22,809.94
T18 Jason Scrivener -14 66 67 66 71 270 €22,809.94
T18 Darius Van Driel -14 66 68 70 66 270 €22,809.94
T27 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -13 65 70 63 73 271 €17,842.54
T27 Filippo Celli -13 70 67 68 66 271 €17,842.54
T27 Aaron Cockerill -13 68 65 70 68 271 €17,842.54
T27 Taehee Lee -13 67 67 69 68 271 €17,842.54
T27 Richard Sterne -13 68 69 68 66 271 €17,842.54
T27 Sami Välimäki -13 66 69 67 69 271 €17,842.54
T27 Jeff Winther -13 63 70 70 68 271 €17,842.54
T34 Maverick Antcliff -12 70 66 67 69 272 €13,498.85
T34 Lucas Bjerregaard -12 70 67 67 68 272 €13,498.85
T34 Julien Brun -12 66 69 68 69 272 €13,498.85
T34 Matthew Jordan -12 67 67 69 69 272 €13,498.85
T34 Marcus Kinhult -12 66 67 68 71 272 €13,498.85
T34 David Law -12 65 70 68 69 272 €13,498.85
T34 Lukas Nemecz -12 69 67 68 68 272 €13,498.85
T34 Daniel Van Tonder -12 69 69 68 66 272 €13,498.85
T34 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -12 65 66 71 70 272 €13,498.85
T43 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -11 67 68 70 68 273 €10,023.90
T43 Espen Kofstad -11 71 65 73 64 273 €10,023.90
T43 Joakim Lagergren -11 64 71 70 68 273 €10,023.90
T43 Wilco Nienaber -11 68 66 72 67 273 €10,023.90
T43 Marcel Siem -11 68 70 68 67 273 €10,023.90
T43 Matt Wallace -11 67 67 69 70 273 €10,023.90
T43 Dale Whitnell -11 69 69 65 70 273 €10,023.90
T43 Andrew Wilson -11 68 65 72 68 273 €10,023.90
T51 Wil Besseling -10 68 67 70 69 274 €7,317.45
T51 Ashley Chesters -10 67 68 69 70 274 €7,317.45
T51 Niklas Lemke -10 65 70 68 71 274 €7,317.45
T51 Robin Roussel -10 64 68 70 72 274 €7,317.45
T51 Kalle Samooja -10 70 64 72 68 274 €7,317.45
T51 Oliver Wilson -10 69 66 70 69 274 €7,317.45
T57 Marcus Helligkilde -9 71 65 67 72 275 €6,315.06
T57 Matthew Southgate -9 69 66 72 68 275 €6,315.06
T59 Ricardo Santos -8 69 69 69 69 276 €5,914.10
T59 Andy Sullivan -8 69 69 72 66 276 €5,914.10
T61 David Horsey -7 73 64 71 69 277 €5,513.14
T61 Jazz Janewattananond -7 70 68 69 70 277 €5,513.14
T63 Daniel Gavins -6 67 71 70 70 278 €5,011.95
T63 David Howell -6 69 69 73 67 278 €5,011.95
T63 Yannik Paul -6 66 69 70 73 278 €5,011.95
T66 Ross Mcgowan -5 68 70 71 70 279 €4,510.76
T66 Marc Warren -5 66 71 72 70 279 €4,510.76
T68 Kristoffer Broberg -4 67 70 71 72 280 €4,109.80
T68 Scott Hend -4 67 67 71 75 280 €4,109.80
70 Tomás Bessa -3 67 71 69 74 281 €3,809.08
71 Masahiro Kawamura PAR 69 67 70 78 284 €3,007.17
T72 Grégory Havret 2 70 68 69 79 286 €3,002.67
T72 Chris Wood 2 66 71 73 76 286 €3,002.67

