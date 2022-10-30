2022 Portugal Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Portugal Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Jordan Smith, who earned the DP World Tour win at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Smith set the DP World Tour 72-hole scoring record in aggregate and against par, shooting 30-under 254 to win the event by three shots over Gavin Green.

Smith surpassed Garrick Higgo's DP World Tour scoring record from 2021 and took down Ernie Els' DP World Tour scoring record against par from 2003.

Tapio Pulkkanen finished in solo third on 22-under total, with Eddie Pepperell finishing in solo fourth, another shot adrift.

Smith won the $333,330 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Portugal Masters recap notes

Smith earned 13.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the 41st completed event of the season.

Smith earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge.

2022 Portugal Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

