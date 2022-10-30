2022 Portugal Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Portugal Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Jordan Smith, who earned the DP World Tour win at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.
Smith set the DP World Tour 72-hole scoring record in aggregate and against par, shooting 30-under 254 to win the event by three shots over Gavin Green.
Smith surpassed Garrick Higgo's DP World Tour scoring record from 2021 and took down Ernie Els' DP World Tour scoring record against par from 2003.
Tapio Pulkkanen finished in solo third on 22-under total, with Eddie Pepperell finishing in solo fourth, another shot adrift.
Smith won the $333,330 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Portugal Masters recap notes
Smith earned 13.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the 41st completed event of the season.
Smith earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
The 2022 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge.
2022 Portugal Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO E
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jordan Smith
|-30
|62
|67
|62
|63
|254
|€340,812.60
|2
|Gavin Green
|-27
|64
|65
|64
|64
|257
|€220,525.80
|3
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-22
|66
|64
|68
|64
|262
|€126,301.14
|4
|Eddie Pepperell
|-21
|67
|64
|67
|65
|263
|€100,239.00
|T5
|Sebastian Heisele
|-19
|67
|64
|65
|69
|265
|€77,584.99
|T5
|Hurly Long
|-19
|65
|67
|66
|67
|265
|€77,584.99
|7
|Joost Luiten
|-18
|63
|69
|68
|66
|266
|€60,143.40
|T8
|David Drysdale
|-17
|66
|68
|65
|68
|267
|€43,002.53
|T8
|Mikko Korhonen
|-17
|66
|70
|67
|64
|267
|€43,002.53
|T8
|Antoine Rozner
|-17
|67
|66
|68
|66
|267
|€43,002.53
|T8
|Marcel Schneider
|-17
|68
|67
|65
|67
|267
|€43,002.53
|T12
|Daniel Hillier
|-16
|65
|68
|68
|67
|268
|€32,477.44
|T12
|Frederic Lacroix
|-16
|67
|66
|71
|64
|268
|€32,477.44
|T12
|Joël Stalter
|-16
|65
|67
|68
|68
|268
|€32,477.44
|T15
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-15
|71
|66
|67
|65
|269
|€28,267.40
|T15
|Edoardo Molinari
|-15
|70
|68
|66
|65
|269
|€28,267.40
|T15
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-15
|67
|68
|66
|68
|269
|€28,267.40
|T18
|Ross Fisher
|-14
|66
|67
|67
|70
|270
|€22,809.94
|T18
|Benjamin Hebert
|-14
|66
|64
|69
|71
|270
|€22,809.94
|T18
|Rikard Karlberg
|-14
|66
|65
|70
|69
|270
|€22,809.94
|T18
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|-14
|67
|69
|64
|70
|270
|€22,809.94
|T18
|Robert Macintyre
|-14
|68
|69
|66
|67
|270
|€22,809.94
|T18
|Renato Paratore
|-14
|68
|66
|70
|66
|270
|€22,809.94
|T18
|Garrick Porteous
|-14
|70
|68
|68
|64
|270
|€22,809.94
|T18
|Jason Scrivener
|-14
|66
|67
|66
|71
|270
|€22,809.94
|T18
|Darius Van Driel
|-14
|66
|68
|70
|66
|270
|€22,809.94
|T27
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-13
|65
|70
|63
|73
|271
|€17,842.54
|T27
|Filippo Celli
|-13
|70
|67
|68
|66
|271
|€17,842.54
|T27
|Aaron Cockerill
|-13
|68
|65
|70
|68
|271
|€17,842.54
|T27
|Taehee Lee
|-13
|67
|67
|69
|68
|271
|€17,842.54
|T27
|Richard Sterne
|-13
|68
|69
|68
|66
|271
|€17,842.54
|T27
|Sami Välimäki
|-13
|66
|69
|67
|69
|271
|€17,842.54
|T27
|Jeff Winther
|-13
|63
|70
|70
|68
|271
|€17,842.54
|T34
|Maverick Antcliff
|-12
|70
|66
|67
|69
|272
|€13,498.85
|T34
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|-12
|70
|67
|67
|68
|272
|€13,498.85
|T34
|Julien Brun
|-12
|66
|69
|68
|69
|272
|€13,498.85
|T34
|Matthew Jordan
|-12
|67
|67
|69
|69
|272
|€13,498.85
|T34
|Marcus Kinhult
|-12
|66
|67
|68
|71
|272
|€13,498.85
|T34
|David Law
|-12
|65
|70
|68
|69
|272
|€13,498.85
|T34
|Lukas Nemecz
|-12
|69
|67
|68
|68
|272
|€13,498.85
|T34
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-12
|69
|69
|68
|66
|272
|€13,498.85
|T34
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|-12
|65
|66
|71
|70
|272
|€13,498.85
|T43
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|-11
|67
|68
|70
|68
|273
|€10,023.90
|T43
|Espen Kofstad
|-11
|71
|65
|73
|64
|273
|€10,023.90
|T43
|Joakim Lagergren
|-11
|64
|71
|70
|68
|273
|€10,023.90
|T43
|Wilco Nienaber
|-11
|68
|66
|72
|67
|273
|€10,023.90
|T43
|Marcel Siem
|-11
|68
|70
|68
|67
|273
|€10,023.90
|T43
|Matt Wallace
|-11
|67
|67
|69
|70
|273
|€10,023.90
|T43
|Dale Whitnell
|-11
|69
|69
|65
|70
|273
|€10,023.90
|T43
|Andrew Wilson
|-11
|68
|65
|72
|68
|273
|€10,023.90
|T51
|Wil Besseling
|-10
|68
|67
|70
|69
|274
|€7,317.45
|T51
|Ashley Chesters
|-10
|67
|68
|69
|70
|274
|€7,317.45
|T51
|Niklas Lemke
|-10
|65
|70
|68
|71
|274
|€7,317.45
|T51
|Robin Roussel
|-10
|64
|68
|70
|72
|274
|€7,317.45
|T51
|Kalle Samooja
|-10
|70
|64
|72
|68
|274
|€7,317.45
|T51
|Oliver Wilson
|-10
|69
|66
|70
|69
|274
|€7,317.45
|T57
|Marcus Helligkilde
|-9
|71
|65
|67
|72
|275
|€6,315.06
|T57
|Matthew Southgate
|-9
|69
|66
|72
|68
|275
|€6,315.06
|T59
|Ricardo Santos
|-8
|69
|69
|69
|69
|276
|€5,914.10
|T59
|Andy Sullivan
|-8
|69
|69
|72
|66
|276
|€5,914.10
|T61
|David Horsey
|-7
|73
|64
|71
|69
|277
|€5,513.14
|T61
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-7
|70
|68
|69
|70
|277
|€5,513.14
|T63
|Daniel Gavins
|-6
|67
|71
|70
|70
|278
|€5,011.95
|T63
|David Howell
|-6
|69
|69
|73
|67
|278
|€5,011.95
|T63
|Yannik Paul
|-6
|66
|69
|70
|73
|278
|€5,011.95
|T66
|Ross Mcgowan
|-5
|68
|70
|71
|70
|279
|€4,510.76
|T66
|Marc Warren
|-5
|66
|71
|72
|70
|279
|€4,510.76
|T68
|Kristoffer Broberg
|-4
|67
|70
|71
|72
|280
|€4,109.80
|T68
|Scott Hend
|-4
|67
|67
|71
|75
|280
|€4,109.80
|70
|Tomás Bessa
|-3
|67
|71
|69
|74
|281
|€3,809.08
|71
|Masahiro Kawamura
|PAR
|69
|67
|70
|78
|284
|€3,007.17
|T72
|Grégory Havret
|2
|70
|68
|69
|79
|286
|€3,002.67
|T72
|Chris Wood
|2
|66
|71
|73
|76
|286
|€3,002.67