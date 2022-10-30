2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship final leaderboard is headed by winners 4 Aces (Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch and Patrick Reed), who earned the LIV Golf win at Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla.

In the 18-hole final round, all four players' scores counted toward the team total score. The 4 Aces won the final round by a shot on 7-under 281 total, holding off Punch (Cameron Smith, Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones and Marc Leishman) for the win.

Punch (Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein) finished in third, while Stinger (Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace and Hennie du Plessis) were in last.

The 4 Aces won the $16,000,000 winner's share ($4,000,000 each) of the $50,000,000 purse for the team competition.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship recap notes

No player earned Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events or team-based events.

Each of the 12 teams earned money for the event, with the four teams eliminated in Friday match play earning $1 million each.

The 2022 LIV Golf schedule is over, with an expectation that the 2023 schedule will begin in February.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT MONEY 1 4 Aces -7 281 $16,000,000 A Dustin Johnson -2 70 $4,000,000 B Patrick Reed -2 70 $4,000,000 C Talor Gooch -1 71 $4,000,000 D Pat Perez -2 70 $4,000,000 2 Punch -6 282 $8,000,000 A Cameron Smith -7 65 $2,000,000 B Marc Leishman 2 74 $2,000,000 C Matt Jones -2 70 $2,000,000 D Wade Ormsby 1 73 $2,000,000 3 Smash 4 292 $6,000,000 A Brooks Koepka 2 74 $1,500,000 B Jason Kokrak -4 68 $1,500,000 C Peter Uihlein 3 75 $1,500,000 D Chase Koepka 3 75 $1,500,000 4 Stinger 298 10 $4,000,000 A Louis Oosthuizen 71 -1 $1,000,000 B Charl Schwartzel 71 -1 $1,000,000 C Branden Grace 80 8 $1,000,000 D Hennie du Plessis 76 4 $1,000,000

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship match play results

Semifinals (Saturday)

4 Aces def. Cleeks, 2-1

Stinger def. Crushers, 2-1

Punch def. Fireballs, 2-1

Smash def. Majesticks, 3-0

Losing teams earned $3,000,000 ($750,000 each)

Quarterfinals (Friday)

Smash def. Niblicks, 2-1

Majesticks def. Ironheads, 3-0

Cleeks def. Torque, 2-1

Punch def. HyFlyers, 2-1

Losing teams earned $1,000,000 ($250,000 each)