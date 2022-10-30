2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
10/30/2022 at 9:26 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money payout is from the $6.5 million purse, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize pool is at $1,170,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $708,500. The Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $13,845.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headed by Thomas Detry, Denny McCarthy, Brian Gay and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from the correct 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was not made to the top 65 players and ties, and all 67 remaining players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 21.4 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,170,000
2 $708,500
3 $448,500
4 $318,500
5 $266,500
6 $235,625
7 $219,375
8 $203,125
9 $190,125
10 $177,125
11 $164,125
12 $151,125
13 $138,125
14 $125,125
15 $118,625
16 $112,125
17 $105,625
18 $99,125
19 $92,625
20 $86,125
21 $79,625
22 $73,125
23 $67,925
24 $62,725
25 $57,525
26 $52,325
27 $50,375
28 $48,425
29 $46,475
30 $44,525
31 $42,575
32 $40,625
33 $38,675
34 $37,050
35 $35,425
36 $33,800
37 $32,175
38 $30,875
39 $29,575
40 $28,275
41 $26,975
42 $25,675
43 $24,375
44 $23,075
45 $21,775
46 $20,475
47 $19,175
48 $18,135
49 $17,225
50 $16,705
51 $16,315
52 $15,925
53 $15,665
54 $15,405
55 $15,275
56 $15,145
57 $15,015
58 $14,885
59 $14,755
60 $14,625
61 $14,495
62 $14,365
63 $14,235
64 $14,105
65 $13,975
66 $13,845

