2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured PGA Tour

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/30/2022 at 4:53 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Seamus Power, who won the title with his 2nd-career PGA Tour win at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Power won the event in difficult, windy scoring conditions on Sunday, taking advantage of Ben Griffin's back-nine struggles to finish out the event.

Power made par on the final hole from off the green to post 19-under 265 to win by a shot over Thomas Detry, who made a sandy birdie on the final hole. Griffin slipped to a three-way tie for third place on 17-under total with Aaron Baddeley and Kevin Yu.

Power won the $1,170,000 winner's share of the $6,500,000 purse.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship recap notes

Power earned approximately 21.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will take him comfortably inside the top 50 in the world ahead of the year-end Masters cutoff.

Power also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 67 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the sixth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Seamus Power -19 65 65 65 70 265 $1,170,000
2 Thomas Detry -18 64 67 68 67 266 $708,500
T3 Patrick Rodgers -17 65 67 70 65 267 $344,500
T3 Kevin Yu -17 64 66 67 70 267 $344,500
T3 Ben Griffin -17 65 64 66 72 267 $344,500
T6 Denny McCarthy -16 63 69 69 67 268 $227,500
T6 Aaron Baddeley -16 65 64 68 71 268 $227,500
T8 Justin Lower -15 64 68 69 68 269 $196,625
T8 Max McGreevy -15 65 70 66 68 269 $196,625
10 Harrison Endycott -14 62 70 70 68 270 $177,125
T11 David Lingmerth -13 68 68 68 67 271 $134,875
T11 Nick Watney -13 67 67 70 67 271 $134,875
T11 Alex Smalley -13 65 69 69 68 271 $134,875
T11 Sean O'Hair -13 64 68 70 69 271 $134,875
T11 Brian Gay -13 66 66 66 73 271 $134,875
T11 Greyson Sigg -13 64 69 66 72 271 $134,875
T17 Andrew Novak -12 68 68 70 66 272 $89,375
T17 Zecheng Dou -12 65 65 75 67 272 $89,375
T17 Byeong Hun An -12 65 70 70 67 272 $89,375
T17 Fabián Gómez -12 68 63 73 68 272 $89,375
T17 Akshay Bhatia -12 68 67 69 68 272 $89,375
T17 Chesson Hadley -12 66 67 71 68 272 $89,375
T23 Nick Hardy -11 65 71 71 66 273 $56,550
T23 Nick Taylor -11 66 68 71 68 273 $56,550
T23 Austin Smotherman -11 62 67 74 70 273 $56,550
T23 Richy Werenski -11 67 66 70 70 273 $56,550
T23 Robby Shelton -11 63 66 73 71 273 $56,550
T23 Nicolas Echavarria -11 66 64 72 71 273 $56,550
T29 Garrick Higgo -10 68 68 74 64 274 $41,654
T29 MJ Daffue -10 65 70 73 66 274 $41,654
T29 Robert Streb -10 66 69 73 66 274 $41,654
T29 Adam Schenk -10 63 66 76 69 274 $41,654
T29 Charley Hoffman -10 67 66 71 70 274 $41,654
T29 Scott Harrington -10 66 66 70 72 274 $41,654
T35 Jonathan Byrd -9 69 66 73 67 275 $29,683
T35 Nate Lashley -9 66 70 70 69 275 $29,683
T35 Seung-Yul Noh -9 68 67 71 69 275 $29,683
T35 Brandon Wu -9 71 64 70 70 275 $29,683
T35 Cameron Percy -9 66 68 71 70 275 $29,683
T35 Erik van Rooyen -9 66 66 72 71 275 $29,683
T35 John VanDerLaan -9 69 67 67 72 275 $29,683
T35 Brent Grant -9 66 67 69 73 275 $29,683
T35 Will Gordon -9 68 66 66 75 275 $29,683
T44 Tano Goya -8 68 68 73 67 276 $20,527
T44 Adam Long -8 68 68 72 68 276 $20,527
T44 Tyson Alexander -8 68 67 68 73 276 $20,527
T44 C.T. Pan -8 66 67 69 74 276 $20,527
T44 Austin Cook -8 68 67 67 74 276 $20,527
T49 Dylan Wu -7 64 66 76 71 277 $16,367
T49 Russell Knox -7 66 67 72 72 277 $16,367
T49 Arjun Atwal -7 63 71 70 73 277 $16,367
T49 Ben Martin -7 64 69 69 75 277 $16,367
T49 Ben Crane -7 66 62 73 76 277 $16,367
T54 Camilo Villegas -6 68 68 73 69 278 $15,275
T54 Aaron Rai -6 69 67 71 71 278 $15,275
T54 Brian Stuard -6 65 67 73 73 278 $15,275
T57 Ben Taylor -5 70 65 77 67 279 $14,950
T57 Philip Knowles -5 66 70 74 69 279 $14,950
T59 Scott Gutschewski -4 65 70 70 75 280 $14,690
T59 Trevor Werbylo -4 65 68 71 76 280 $14,690
61 Matti Schmid -3 67 67 70 77 281 $14,495
62 Scott Brown -2 63 68 81 70 282 $14,365
T63 Harry Hall -1 66 69 77 71 283 $14,170
T63 Lucas Glover -1 66 67 78 72 283 $14,170
T65 Caleb Surratt (a) 1 71 64 85 65 285 $0
T65 Greg Chalmers 1 66 70 76 73 285 $13,975
67 Augusto Núñez 2 67 69 73 77 286 $13,845

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.