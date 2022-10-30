2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Seamus Power, who won the title with his 2nd-career PGA Tour win at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Power won the event in difficult, windy scoring conditions on Sunday, taking advantage of Ben Griffin's back-nine struggles to finish out the event.

Power made par on the final hole from off the green to post 19-under 265 to win by a shot over Thomas Detry, who made a sandy birdie on the final hole. Griffin slipped to a three-way tie for third place on 17-under total with Aaron Baddeley and Kevin Yu.

Power won the $1,170,000 winner's share of the $6,500,000 purse.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship recap notes

Power earned approximately 21.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will take him comfortably inside the top 50 in the world ahead of the year-end Masters cutoff.

Power also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 67 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the sixth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

