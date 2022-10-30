2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Seamus Power, who won the title with his 2nd-career PGA Tour win at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Power won the event in difficult, windy scoring conditions on Sunday, taking advantage of Ben Griffin's back-nine struggles to finish out the event.
Power made par on the final hole from off the green to post 19-under 265 to win by a shot over Thomas Detry, who made a sandy birdie on the final hole. Griffin slipped to a three-way tie for third place on 17-under total with Aaron Baddeley and Kevin Yu.
Power won the $1,170,000 winner's share of the $6,500,000 purse.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship recap notes
Power earned approximately 21.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will take him comfortably inside the top 50 in the world ahead of the year-end Masters cutoff.
Power also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.
A total of 67 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the sixth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship.
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Seamus Power
|-19
|65
|65
|65
|70
|265
|$1,170,000
|2
|Thomas Detry
|-18
|64
|67
|68
|67
|266
|$708,500
|T3
|Patrick Rodgers
|-17
|65
|67
|70
|65
|267
|$344,500
|T3
|Kevin Yu
|-17
|64
|66
|67
|70
|267
|$344,500
|T3
|Ben Griffin
|-17
|65
|64
|66
|72
|267
|$344,500
|T6
|Denny McCarthy
|-16
|63
|69
|69
|67
|268
|$227,500
|T6
|Aaron Baddeley
|-16
|65
|64
|68
|71
|268
|$227,500
|T8
|Justin Lower
|-15
|64
|68
|69
|68
|269
|$196,625
|T8
|Max McGreevy
|-15
|65
|70
|66
|68
|269
|$196,625
|10
|Harrison Endycott
|-14
|62
|70
|70
|68
|270
|$177,125
|T11
|David Lingmerth
|-13
|68
|68
|68
|67
|271
|$134,875
|T11
|Nick Watney
|-13
|67
|67
|70
|67
|271
|$134,875
|T11
|Alex Smalley
|-13
|65
|69
|69
|68
|271
|$134,875
|T11
|Sean O'Hair
|-13
|64
|68
|70
|69
|271
|$134,875
|T11
|Brian Gay
|-13
|66
|66
|66
|73
|271
|$134,875
|T11
|Greyson Sigg
|-13
|64
|69
|66
|72
|271
|$134,875
|T17
|Andrew Novak
|-12
|68
|68
|70
|66
|272
|$89,375
|T17
|Zecheng Dou
|-12
|65
|65
|75
|67
|272
|$89,375
|T17
|Byeong Hun An
|-12
|65
|70
|70
|67
|272
|$89,375
|T17
|Fabián Gómez
|-12
|68
|63
|73
|68
|272
|$89,375
|T17
|Akshay Bhatia
|-12
|68
|67
|69
|68
|272
|$89,375
|T17
|Chesson Hadley
|-12
|66
|67
|71
|68
|272
|$89,375
|T23
|Nick Hardy
|-11
|65
|71
|71
|66
|273
|$56,550
|T23
|Nick Taylor
|-11
|66
|68
|71
|68
|273
|$56,550
|T23
|Austin Smotherman
|-11
|62
|67
|74
|70
|273
|$56,550
|T23
|Richy Werenski
|-11
|67
|66
|70
|70
|273
|$56,550
|T23
|Robby Shelton
|-11
|63
|66
|73
|71
|273
|$56,550
|T23
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-11
|66
|64
|72
|71
|273
|$56,550
|T29
|Garrick Higgo
|-10
|68
|68
|74
|64
|274
|$41,654
|T29
|MJ Daffue
|-10
|65
|70
|73
|66
|274
|$41,654
|T29
|Robert Streb
|-10
|66
|69
|73
|66
|274
|$41,654
|T29
|Adam Schenk
|-10
|63
|66
|76
|69
|274
|$41,654
|T29
|Charley Hoffman
|-10
|67
|66
|71
|70
|274
|$41,654
|T29
|Scott Harrington
|-10
|66
|66
|70
|72
|274
|$41,654
|T35
|Jonathan Byrd
|-9
|69
|66
|73
|67
|275
|$29,683
|T35
|Nate Lashley
|-9
|66
|70
|70
|69
|275
|$29,683
|T35
|Seung-Yul Noh
|-9
|68
|67
|71
|69
|275
|$29,683
|T35
|Brandon Wu
|-9
|71
|64
|70
|70
|275
|$29,683
|T35
|Cameron Percy
|-9
|66
|68
|71
|70
|275
|$29,683
|T35
|Erik van Rooyen
|-9
|66
|66
|72
|71
|275
|$29,683
|T35
|John VanDerLaan
|-9
|69
|67
|67
|72
|275
|$29,683
|T35
|Brent Grant
|-9
|66
|67
|69
|73
|275
|$29,683
|T35
|Will Gordon
|-9
|68
|66
|66
|75
|275
|$29,683
|T44
|Tano Goya
|-8
|68
|68
|73
|67
|276
|$20,527
|T44
|Adam Long
|-8
|68
|68
|72
|68
|276
|$20,527
|T44
|Tyson Alexander
|-8
|68
|67
|68
|73
|276
|$20,527
|T44
|C.T. Pan
|-8
|66
|67
|69
|74
|276
|$20,527
|T44
|Austin Cook
|-8
|68
|67
|67
|74
|276
|$20,527
|T49
|Dylan Wu
|-7
|64
|66
|76
|71
|277
|$16,367
|T49
|Russell Knox
|-7
|66
|67
|72
|72
|277
|$16,367
|T49
|Arjun Atwal
|-7
|63
|71
|70
|73
|277
|$16,367
|T49
|Ben Martin
|-7
|64
|69
|69
|75
|277
|$16,367
|T49
|Ben Crane
|-7
|66
|62
|73
|76
|277
|$16,367
|T54
|Camilo Villegas
|-6
|68
|68
|73
|69
|278
|$15,275
|T54
|Aaron Rai
|-6
|69
|67
|71
|71
|278
|$15,275
|T54
|Brian Stuard
|-6
|65
|67
|73
|73
|278
|$15,275
|T57
|Ben Taylor
|-5
|70
|65
|77
|67
|279
|$14,950
|T57
|Philip Knowles
|-5
|66
|70
|74
|69
|279
|$14,950
|T59
|Scott Gutschewski
|-4
|65
|70
|70
|75
|280
|$14,690
|T59
|Trevor Werbylo
|-4
|65
|68
|71
|76
|280
|$14,690
|61
|Matti Schmid
|-3
|67
|67
|70
|77
|281
|$14,495
|62
|Scott Brown
|-2
|63
|68
|81
|70
|282
|$14,365
|T63
|Harry Hall
|-1
|66
|69
|77
|71
|283
|$14,170
|T63
|Lucas Glover
|-1
|66
|67
|78
|72
|283
|$14,170
|T65
|Caleb Surratt (a)
|1
|71
|64
|85
|65
|285
|$0
|T65
|Greg Chalmers
|1
|66
|70
|76
|73
|285
|$13,975
|67
|Augusto Núñez
|2
|67
|69
|73
|77
|286
|$13,845