2022 Portugal Masters field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Portugal Masters field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.
The Portugal Masters field is headlined by the likes of Thorbjorn Olesen, Robert MacIntyre, Eddie Pepperell and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 41st event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Spain for one of its fill-in events.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Portugal Masters field
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Nino Bertasio
- Tomás Bessa
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Noah Brunner
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Hugo Camelo
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Filippo Celli
- Ashley Chesters
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Tomas Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Scott Hend
- Calum Hill
- Nicolai Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Hugo Leon
- Tom Lewis
- Hurly Long
- Vitor Lopes
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- Lukas Nemecz
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
Top 50 players in 2022 Portugal Masters field
There are no top-50 players in the field.