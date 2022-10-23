2022 Portugal Masters field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Portugal Masters field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.

The Portugal Masters field is headlined by the likes of Thorbjorn Olesen, Robert MacIntyre, Eddie Pepperell and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 41st event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Spain for one of its fill-in events.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Portugal Masters field

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Nino Bertasio

Tomás Bessa

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Noah Brunner

Jonathan Caldwell

Hugo Camelo

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Filippo Celli

Ashley Chesters

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Ricardo Gouveia

Tomas Gouveia

Gavin Green

Joachim B. Hansen

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Calum Hill

Nicolai Højgaard

David Horsey

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Raphaël Jacquelin

Jazz Janewattananond

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Hugo Leon

Tom Lewis

Hurly Long

Vitor Lopes

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

Lukas Nemecz

Thorbjørn Olesen

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Top 50 players in 2022 Portugal Masters field

There are no top-50 players in the field.