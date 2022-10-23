2022 Mallorca Golf Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/23/2022 at 2:33 pm
The 2022 Mallorca Golf Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Yannik Paul, who earned the DP World Tour win at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, Mallorca, Spain.

Paul earned his first DP World Tour win on Sunday, despite shooting a 1-over 72 in the final round, but he made a birdie putt from the fringe on the 72nd hole to pull out of a three-way tie for the lead and win the tournament on 15-under 269.

Just behing Paul were Nicolai von Dellingshausen and Paul Waring. Ryan Fox underperformed in the final round, shooting 74 to finish tied for fourth place with Dale Whitnell.

Paul won the $333,330 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Mallorca Golf Open recap notes

Paul earned 13.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 74 players finishing the event in the 40th completed event of the season.

Paul earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Portugal Masters.

2022 Mallorca Golf Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Yannik Paul -15 71 64 62 72 269 €347,826.46
T2 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -14 71 66 64 69 270 €176,982.29
T2 Paul Waring -14 70 66 68 66 270 €176,982.29
T4 Ryan Fox -13 68 64 65 74 271 €94,526.96
T4 Dale Whitnell -13 68 63 68 72 271 €94,526.96
T6 Marcus Armitage -12 63 73 63 73 272 €61,381.14
T6 Jazz Janewattananond -12 66 69 66 71 272 €61,381.14
T6 Jeff Winther -12 67 69 68 68 272 €61,381.14
T9 Ewen Ferguson -11 69 70 65 69 273 €43,376.01
T9 Hurly Long -11 67 69 66 71 273 €43,376.01
T11 Gavin Green -10 66 69 70 69 274 €33,432.26
T11 Scott Hend -10 70 69 68 67 274 €33,432.26
T11 Richard Mansell -10 69 70 61 74 274 €33,432.26
T11 Lukas Nemecz -10 65 70 67 72 274 €33,432.26
T11 Johannes Veerman -10 69 69 68 68 274 €33,432.26
T16 Ricardo Gouveia -9 67 74 67 67 275 €25,663.16
T16 Nicolai Højgaard -9 68 69 64 74 275 €25,663.16
T16 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -9 67 70 70 68 275 €25,663.16
T16 Richie Ramsay -9 68 69 67 71 275 €25,663.16
T16 Andy Sullivan -9 69 68 66 72 275 €25,663.16
T16 Ashun Wu -9 70 68 70 67 275 €25,663.16
T16 Fabrizio Zanotti -9 68 72 66 69 275 €25,663.16
T23 Jonathan Caldwell -8 73 67 67 69 276 €20,664.98
T23 Chase Hanna -8 72 66 69 69 276 €20,664.98
T23 Daan Huizing -8 64 73 67 72 276 €20,664.98
T23 Renato Paratore -8 70 69 63 74 276 €20,664.98
T23 Marcel Schneider -8 69 68 69 70 276 €20,664.98
T23 Jack Senior -8 70 69 69 68 276 €20,664.98
T23 Connor Syme -8 67 72 63 74 276 €20,664.98
T30 Rasmus Højgaard -7 65 69 68 75 277 €16,368.30
T30 Scott Jamieson -7 69 71 70 67 277 €16,368.30
T30 Joost Luiten -7 67 70 70 70 277 €16,368.30
T30 Eddie Pepperell -7 73 65 69 70 277 €16,368.30
T30 Alvaro Quiros -7 69 70 70 68 277 €16,368.30
T30 Matthew Southgate -7 68 70 69 70 277 €16,368.30
T30 Marc Warren -7 67 70 67 73 277 €16,368.30
T37 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -6 69 71 69 69 278 €13,094.64
T37 Julien Brun -6 68 73 68 69 278 €13,094.64
T37 Rafa Cabrera Bello -6 71 69 67 71 278 €13,094.64
T37 Alejandro Cañizares -6 65 70 70 73 278 €13,094.64
T37 Tom Lewis -6 71 69 67 71 278 €13,094.64
T37 Darius Van Driel -6 71 66 65 76 278 €13,094.64
T43 Louis De Jager -5 71 68 68 72 279 €11,048.61
T43 Lorenzo Gagli -5 68 69 71 71 279 €11,048.61
T43 Matthew Jordan -5 70 70 72 67 279 €11,048.61
T43 Justin Walters -5 68 70 69 72 279 €11,048.61
T47 Ashley Chesters -4 71 68 67 74 280 €9,207.17
T47 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -4 70 71 71 68 280 €9,207.17
T47 Hugo Leon -4 70 64 70 76 280 €9,207.17
T47 Adrian Otaegui -4 70 71 69 70 280 €9,207.17
T47 Santiago Tarrio -4 74 66 72 68 280 €9,207.17
T52 David Drysdale -3 69 69 71 72 281 €7,161.13
T52 Grant Forrest -3 70 69 69 73 281 €7,161.13
T52 Masahiro Kawamura -3 70 70 70 71 281 €7,161.13
T52 Shubhankar Sharma -3 69 69 73 70 281 €7,161.13
T52 Sebastian Soderberg -3 71 70 69 71 281 €7,161.13
T52 Daniel Van Tonder -3 69 71 68 73 281 €7,161.13
T58 Pep Angles -2 70 71 69 72 282 €5,626.60
T58 Steven Brown -2 68 70 69 75 282 €5,626.60
T58 Aaron Cockerill -2 68 70 70 74 282 €5,626.60
T58 Maximilian Kieffer -2 68 66 72 76 282 €5,626.60
T58 Espen Kofstad -2 68 72 70 72 282 €5,626.60
T58 Robin Roussel -2 70 70 72 70 282 €5,626.60
T58 Richard Sterne -2 74 66 70 72 282 €5,626.60
T58 Chris Wood -2 70 71 67 74 282 €5,626.60
T66 Grégory Bourdy E 69 71 71 73 284 €4,398.98
T66 Darren Fichardt E 66 74 73 71 284 €4,398.98
T66 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia E 69 71 68 76 284 €4,398.98
T66 Ricardo Santos E 70 71 70 73 284 €4,398.98
T70 Maverick Antcliff 1 71 70 70 74 285 €3,478.26
T70 Angel Hidalgo 1 72 69 72 72 285 €3,478.26
72 Niklas Lemke 2 71 68 71 76 286 €3,066.06
73 David Howell 3 71 70 75 71 287 €3,063.06
74 Brandon Stone 5 69 71 67 82 289 €3,060.06

