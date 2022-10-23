2022 Mallorca Golf Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Mallorca Golf Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Yannik Paul, who earned the DP World Tour win at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, Mallorca, Spain.

Paul earned his first DP World Tour win on Sunday, despite shooting a 1-over 72 in the final round, but he made a birdie putt from the fringe on the 72nd hole to pull out of a three-way tie for the lead and win the tournament on 15-under 269.

Just behing Paul were Nicolai von Dellingshausen and Paul Waring. Ryan Fox underperformed in the final round, shooting 74 to finish tied for fourth place with Dale Whitnell.

Paul won the $333,330 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Mallorca Golf Open recap notes

Paul earned 13.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 74 players finishing the event in the 40th completed event of the season.

Paul earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Portugal Masters.

2022 Mallorca Golf Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

