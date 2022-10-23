2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/23/2022 at 6:26 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Alker, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Country Club of Virginia's James River Course in Richmond, Va.

Alker pulled out the win in a tight final round, finishing the 54-hole event on 14-under 202, which was good enough for a one-shot win over KJ Choi.

Doug Barron finished in solo third in the first event of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, along with Jerry Kelly and Padraig Harrington.

Alker won the $335,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic recap notes

Alker wins the 25th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the TimberTech Championship.

2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steven Alker -14 69 65 68 202 $335,000
2 K.J. Choi -13 71 65 67 203 $194,000
T3 Doug Barron -12 68 67 69 204 $132,200
T3 Padraig Harrington -12 68 67 69 204 $132,200
T3 Jerry Kelly -12 65 67 72 204 $132,200
T6 Ernie Els -11 68 70 67 205 $83,850
T6 Brian Gay -11 72 64 69 205 $83,850
T8 Rocco Mediate -10 71 71 64 206 $63,533
T8 Brett Quigley -10 69 70 67 206 $63,533
T8 Rod Pampling -10 69 68 69 206 $63,533
T11 Kevin Sutherland -9 69 70 68 207 $48,400
T11 Jim Furyk -9 70 69 68 207 $48,400
T11 Stephen Ames -9 69 68 70 207 $48,400
T14 David Toms -8 68 72 68 208 $40,700
T14 Bernhard Langer -8 68 71 69 208 $40,700
T16 Glen Day -7 67 72 70 209 $36,300
T16 Paul Broadhurst -7 70 69 70 209 $36,300
T18 Wes Short, Jr. -6 70 70 70 210 $31,020
T18 Shane Bertsch -6 71 69 70 210 $31,020
T18 Tom Gillis -6 68 70 72 210 $31,020
21 Scott Parel -5 74 69 68 211 $27,280
T22 Scott Dunlap -4 73 68 71 212 $20,702
T22 Y.E. Yang -4 70 71 71 212 $20,702
T22 Thongchai Jaidee -4 71 70 71 212 $20,702
T22 Mario Tiziani -4 73 67 72 212 $20,702
T22 Paul Stankowski -4 71 72 69 212 $20,702
T22 Gene Sauers -4 71 73 68 212 $20,702
T22 Stuart Appleby -4 74 65 73 212 $20,702
T22 David Branshaw -4 69 70 73 212 $20,702
T22 Paul Goydos -4 74 71 67 212 $20,702
T22 Rob Labritz -4 68 68 76 212 $20,702
T32 Lee Janzen -3 70 70 73 213 $13,891
T32 Billy Andrade -3 72 68 73 213 $13,891
T32 Robert Karlsson -3 68 74 71 213 $13,891
T32 Ken Duke -3 70 70 73 213 $13,891
T32 Marco Dawson -3 71 72 70 213 $13,891
T32 Tim Herron -3 71 69 73 213 $13,891
T32 Colin Montgomerie -3 70 69 74 213 $13,891
T39 Harrison Frazar -2 71 71 72 214 $10,340
T39 Corey Pavin -2 69 71 74 214 $10,340
T39 Ken Tanigawa -2 72 68 74 214 $10,340
T39 Charlie Wi -2 71 72 71 214 $10,340
T39 Woody Austin -2 70 73 71 214 $10,340
T39 Duffy Waldorf -2 71 72 71 214 $10,340
T39 Mark Hensby -2 71 73 70 214 $10,340
T46 Darren Clarke -1 69 72 74 215 $7,260
T46 Joe Durant -1 67 73 75 215 $7,260
T46 Vijay Singh -1 72 70 73 215 $7,260
T46 Scott McCarron -1 73 69 73 215 $7,260
T46 Bob Estes -1 67 72 76 215 $7,260
T46 Alex Cejka -1 72 73 70 215 $7,260
T46 John Huston -1 68 69 78 215 $7,260
T53 Retief Goosen E 72 70 74 216 $5,390
T53 Jay Haas E 73 69 74 216 $5,390
T55 Miguel Ángel Jiménez 1 67 74 76 217 $4,840
T55 Jeff Sluman 1 73 71 73 217 $4,840
T55 Tom Pernice Jr. 1 75 71 71 217 $4,840
T58 Chris DiMarco 2 75 69 74 218 $4,070
T58 Michael Allen 2 72 73 73 218 $4,070
T58 Kirk Triplett 2 74 72 72 218 $4,070
T58 Steve Flesch 2 77 69 72 218 $4,070
62 Dicky Pride 4 77 68 75 220 $3,520
63 David McKenzie 7 74 71 78 223 $3,300
T64 Billy Mayfair 8 71 78 75 224 $2,970
T64 Cameron Beckman 8 83 70 71 224 $2,970
T66 Jeff Maggert 9 75 75 75 225 $2,530
T66 Tim Petrovic 9 77 74 74 225 $2,530
68 John Daly 13 78 78 73 229 $2,220

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.