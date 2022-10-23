2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Alker, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Country Club of Virginia's James River Course in Richmond, Va.

Alker pulled out the win in a tight final round, finishing the 54-hole event on 14-under 202, which was good enough for a one-shot win over KJ Choi.

Doug Barron finished in solo third in the first event of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, along with Jerry Kelly and Padraig Harrington.

Alker won the $335,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic recap notes

Alker wins the 25th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the TimberTech Championship.

2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details