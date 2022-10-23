2022 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/23/2022 at 10:04 am
The 2022 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned her 18th-career LPGA Tour win at Oak Valley Country Club in South Korea.

Ko put on a masterclass on Sunday, in perhaps the finest round of what she has called her most consistent season. She shot 7-under 65 in the final round, running away from the field for a four-shot win on 21-under 267.

Andrea Lee finished in solo second, while Lilia Vu, Hyo Joo Kim and Hye-Jin Choi finished tied for third place another shot behind Lee.

Atthaya Thitikul, on the precipice of No. 1 in the world, stumbled on Sunday with 74 to finish in solo sixth place.

Ko won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

BMW Ladies Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 30th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this season and for the 18th time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, a 36-hole cut was not made, with 77 of 78 starting players finishing the tournament. Jin Young Ko withdrew.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Toto Japan Classic in Japan.

2022 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Lydia Ko -21 68 68 66 65 267 $300,000
2 Andrea Lee -17 66 66 70 69 271 $183,381
T3 Hye-Jin Choi -16 69 69 66 68 272 $106,256
T3 Hyo Joo Kim -16 69 69 66 68 272 $106,256
T3 Lilia Vu -16 68 66 69 69 272 $106,256
6 Atthaya Thitikul -13 63 71 67 74 275 $67,770
7 Ariya Jutanugarn -12 73 68 65 70 276 $56,726
T8 Yuka Saso -11 70 73 65 69 277 $47,189
T8 Linn Grant -11 70 69 68 70 277 $47,189
T10 Danielle Kang -10 70 70 70 68 278 $36,595
T10 Hannah Green -10 70 67 72 69 278 $36,595
T10 Alison Lee -10 68 72 67 71 278 $36,595
T10 Yaeeun Hong -10 66 70 71 71 278 $36,595
T10 Minsol Kim (a) -10 64 70 71 73 278 $0
T15 Paula Reto -9 72 70 70 67 279 $30,019
T15 Cheyenne Knight -9 71 68 70 70 279 $30,019
T17 Sei Young Kim -8 71 70 70 69 280 $26,807
T17 Allisen Corpuz -8 70 69 71 70 280 $26,807
T19 Hinako Shibuno -7 72 70 72 67 281 $21,925
T19 Eun-Hee Ji -7 72 68 71 70 281 $21,925
T19 Pauline Roussin -7 71 69 70 71 281 $21,925
T19 Lizette Salas -7 70 70 70 71 281 $21,925
T19 A Lim Kim -7 66 73 71 71 281 $21,925
T19 Wichanee Meechai -7 71 70 68 72 281 $21,925
T19 Jasmine Suwannapura -7 74 66 69 72 281 $21,925
T19 Stephanie Kyriacou -7 69 70 68 74 281 $21,925
T27 Narin An -6 70 73 71 68 282 $17,771
T27 Gemma Dryburgh -6 70 70 72 70 282 $17,771
T27 Matilda Castren -6 72 73 66 71 282 $17,771
T30 Maria Fassi -5 73 72 70 68 283 $14,859
T30 Sarah Schmelzel -5 74 69 72 68 283 $14,859
T30 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -5 73 72 68 70 283 $14,859
T30 Carlota Ciganda -5 71 73 69 70 283 $14,859
T30 Lauren Coughlin -5 73 70 70 70 283 $14,859
T30 Chella Choi -5 70 69 69 75 283 $14,859
T36 Pajaree Anannarukarn -4 75 71 67 71 284 $12,098
T36 Jennifer Kupcho -4 69 72 72 71 284 $12,098
T36 Emily Kristine Pedersen -4 69 69 74 72 284 $12,098
T36 Annie Park -4 71 70 70 73 284 $12,098
T40 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -3 71 75 70 69 285 $9,653
T40 Frida Kinhult -3 72 72 72 69 285 $9,653
T40 Anna Nordqvist -3 74 70 71 70 285 $9,653
T40 Celine Boutier -3 73 70 72 70 285 $9,653
T40 Moriya Jutanugarn -3 72 70 73 70 285 $9,653
T40 Su Oh -3 70 72 73 70 285 $9,653
T40 Albane Valenzuela -3 73 71 69 72 285 $9,653
T47 Na Yeon Choi -2 75 74 69 68 286 $7,781
T47 Haeji Kang -2 70 75 71 70 286 $7,781
T47 Wei-Ling Hsu -2 75 71 69 71 286 $7,781
T47 Nasa Hataoka -2 69 72 70 75 286 $7,781
T51 Yealimi Noh -1 73 74 71 69 287 $6,727
T51 Minjee Lee -1 70 73 73 71 287 $6,727
T51 Leona Maguire -1 72 72 71 72 287 $6,727
T51 Brittany Altomare -1 69 75 70 73 287 $6,727
55 Daniela Darquea E 71 73 71 73 288 $6,225
T56 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 1 71 72 77 69 289 $5,823
T56 Emma Talley 1 74 73 72 70 289 $5,823
T56 Sung Hyun Park 1 69 73 74 73 289 $5,823
T59 Ashleigh Buhai 2 78 73 70 69 290 $5,020
T59 Angel Yin 2 81 68 71 70 290 $5,020
T59 Peiyun Chien 2 75 72 72 71 290 $5,020
T59 Amy Yang 2 76 73 69 72 290 $5,020
T59 Pornanong Phatlum 2 69 74 75 72 290 $5,020
T59 Bronte Law 2 69 73 72 76 290 $5,020
65 Esther Henseleit 3 72 76 70 73 291 $4,619
T66 Kelly Tan 4 73 71 74 74 292 $4,467
T66 So Yeon Ryu 4 71 72 73 76 292 $4,467
T68 Jenny Shin 5 74 72 72 75 293 $4,318
T68 Hyunjo Yoo (a) 5 76 68 72 77 293 $0
70 Jeongeun Lee6 6 76 73 72 73 294 $4,216
71 Jennifer Song 7 72 74 76 73 295 $4,116
72 Stephanie Meadow 9 74 71 76 76 297 $4,017
73 Patty Tavatanakit 11 77 78 72 72 299 $3,967
74 Sophia Schubert 12 73 76 75 76 300 $3,915
75 Mi Hyang Lee 15 77 77 75 74 303 $3,840
76 In Kyung Kim 16 73 78 74 79 304 $3,769
77 Maude-Aimee Leblanc 20 80 77 72 79 308 $3,721

