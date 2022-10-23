2022 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned her 18th-career LPGA Tour win at Oak Valley Country Club in South Korea.
Ko put on a masterclass on Sunday, in perhaps the finest round of what she has called her most consistent season. She shot 7-under 65 in the final round, running away from the field for a four-shot win on 21-under 267.
Andrea Lee finished in solo second, while Lilia Vu, Hyo Joo Kim and Hye-Jin Choi finished tied for third place another shot behind Lee.
Atthaya Thitikul, on the precipice of No. 1 in the world, stumbled on Sunday with 74 to finish in solo sixth place.
Ko won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
BMW Ladies Championship recap notes
Ko picks up the win in the 30th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this season and for the 18th time in her LPGA Tour career.
By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, a 36-hole cut was not made, with 77 of 78 starting players finishing the tournament. Jin Young Ko withdrew.
The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Toto Japan Classic in Japan.
2022 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Lydia Ko
|-21
|68
|68
|66
|65
|267
|$300,000
|2
|Andrea Lee
|-17
|66
|66
|70
|69
|271
|$183,381
|T3
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-16
|69
|69
|66
|68
|272
|$106,256
|T3
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-16
|69
|69
|66
|68
|272
|$106,256
|T3
|Lilia Vu
|-16
|68
|66
|69
|69
|272
|$106,256
|6
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-13
|63
|71
|67
|74
|275
|$67,770
|7
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-12
|73
|68
|65
|70
|276
|$56,726
|T8
|Yuka Saso
|-11
|70
|73
|65
|69
|277
|$47,189
|T8
|Linn Grant
|-11
|70
|69
|68
|70
|277
|$47,189
|T10
|Danielle Kang
|-10
|70
|70
|70
|68
|278
|$36,595
|T10
|Hannah Green
|-10
|70
|67
|72
|69
|278
|$36,595
|T10
|Alison Lee
|-10
|68
|72
|67
|71
|278
|$36,595
|T10
|Yaeeun Hong
|-10
|66
|70
|71
|71
|278
|$36,595
|T10
|Minsol Kim (a)
|-10
|64
|70
|71
|73
|278
|$0
|T15
|Paula Reto
|-9
|72
|70
|70
|67
|279
|$30,019
|T15
|Cheyenne Knight
|-9
|71
|68
|70
|70
|279
|$30,019
|T17
|Sei Young Kim
|-8
|71
|70
|70
|69
|280
|$26,807
|T17
|Allisen Corpuz
|-8
|70
|69
|71
|70
|280
|$26,807
|T19
|Hinako Shibuno
|-7
|72
|70
|72
|67
|281
|$21,925
|T19
|Eun-Hee Ji
|-7
|72
|68
|71
|70
|281
|$21,925
|T19
|Pauline Roussin
|-7
|71
|69
|70
|71
|281
|$21,925
|T19
|Lizette Salas
|-7
|70
|70
|70
|71
|281
|$21,925
|T19
|A Lim Kim
|-7
|66
|73
|71
|71
|281
|$21,925
|T19
|Wichanee Meechai
|-7
|71
|70
|68
|72
|281
|$21,925
|T19
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-7
|74
|66
|69
|72
|281
|$21,925
|T19
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|-7
|69
|70
|68
|74
|281
|$21,925
|T27
|Narin An
|-6
|70
|73
|71
|68
|282
|$17,771
|T27
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-6
|70
|70
|72
|70
|282
|$17,771
|T27
|Matilda Castren
|-6
|72
|73
|66
|71
|282
|$17,771
|T30
|Maria Fassi
|-5
|73
|72
|70
|68
|283
|$14,859
|T30
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-5
|74
|69
|72
|68
|283
|$14,859
|T30
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-5
|73
|72
|68
|70
|283
|$14,859
|T30
|Carlota Ciganda
|-5
|71
|73
|69
|70
|283
|$14,859
|T30
|Lauren Coughlin
|-5
|73
|70
|70
|70
|283
|$14,859
|T30
|Chella Choi
|-5
|70
|69
|69
|75
|283
|$14,859
|T36
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-4
|75
|71
|67
|71
|284
|$12,098
|T36
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-4
|69
|72
|72
|71
|284
|$12,098
|T36
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-4
|69
|69
|74
|72
|284
|$12,098
|T36
|Annie Park
|-4
|71
|70
|70
|73
|284
|$12,098
|T40
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-3
|71
|75
|70
|69
|285
|$9,653
|T40
|Frida Kinhult
|-3
|72
|72
|72
|69
|285
|$9,653
|T40
|Anna Nordqvist
|-3
|74
|70
|71
|70
|285
|$9,653
|T40
|Celine Boutier
|-3
|73
|70
|72
|70
|285
|$9,653
|T40
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-3
|72
|70
|73
|70
|285
|$9,653
|T40
|Su Oh
|-3
|70
|72
|73
|70
|285
|$9,653
|T40
|Albane Valenzuela
|-3
|73
|71
|69
|72
|285
|$9,653
|T47
|Na Yeon Choi
|-2
|75
|74
|69
|68
|286
|$7,781
|T47
|Haeji Kang
|-2
|70
|75
|71
|70
|286
|$7,781
|T47
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|-2
|75
|71
|69
|71
|286
|$7,781
|T47
|Nasa Hataoka
|-2
|69
|72
|70
|75
|286
|$7,781
|T51
|Yealimi Noh
|-1
|73
|74
|71
|69
|287
|$6,727
|T51
|Minjee Lee
|-1
|70
|73
|73
|71
|287
|$6,727
|T51
|Leona Maguire
|-1
|72
|72
|71
|72
|287
|$6,727
|T51
|Brittany Altomare
|-1
|69
|75
|70
|73
|287
|$6,727
|55
|Daniela Darquea
|E
|71
|73
|71
|73
|288
|$6,225
|T56
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|1
|71
|72
|77
|69
|289
|$5,823
|T56
|Emma Talley
|1
|74
|73
|72
|70
|289
|$5,823
|T56
|Sung Hyun Park
|1
|69
|73
|74
|73
|289
|$5,823
|T59
|Ashleigh Buhai
|2
|78
|73
|70
|69
|290
|$5,020
|T59
|Angel Yin
|2
|81
|68
|71
|70
|290
|$5,020
|T59
|Peiyun Chien
|2
|75
|72
|72
|71
|290
|$5,020
|T59
|Amy Yang
|2
|76
|73
|69
|72
|290
|$5,020
|T59
|Pornanong Phatlum
|2
|69
|74
|75
|72
|290
|$5,020
|T59
|Bronte Law
|2
|69
|73
|72
|76
|290
|$5,020
|65
|Esther Henseleit
|3
|72
|76
|70
|73
|291
|$4,619
|T66
|Kelly Tan
|4
|73
|71
|74
|74
|292
|$4,467
|T66
|So Yeon Ryu
|4
|71
|72
|73
|76
|292
|$4,467
|T68
|Jenny Shin
|5
|74
|72
|72
|75
|293
|$4,318
|T68
|Hyunjo Yoo (a)
|5
|76
|68
|72
|77
|293
|$0
|70
|Jeongeun Lee6
|6
|76
|73
|72
|73
|294
|$4,216
|71
|Jennifer Song
|7
|72
|74
|76
|73
|295
|$4,116
|72
|Stephanie Meadow
|9
|74
|71
|76
|76
|297
|$4,017
|73
|Patty Tavatanakit
|11
|77
|78
|72
|72
|299
|$3,967
|74
|Sophia Schubert
|12
|73
|76
|75
|76
|300
|$3,915
|75
|Mi Hyang Lee
|15
|77
|77
|75
|74
|303
|$3,840
|76
|In Kyung Kim
|16
|73
|78
|74
|79
|304
|$3,769
|77
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|20
|80
|77
|72
|79
|308
|$3,721