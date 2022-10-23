2022 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned her 18th-career LPGA Tour win at Oak Valley Country Club in South Korea.

Ko put on a masterclass on Sunday, in perhaps the finest round of what she has called her most consistent season. She shot 7-under 65 in the final round, running away from the field for a four-shot win on 21-under 267.

Andrea Lee finished in solo second, while Lilia Vu, Hyo Joo Kim and Hye-Jin Choi finished tied for third place another shot behind Lee.

Atthaya Thitikul, on the precipice of No. 1 in the world, stumbled on Sunday with 74 to finish in solo sixth place.

Ko won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

BMW Ladies Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 30th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this season and for the 18th time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, a 36-hole cut was not made, with 77 of 78 starting players finishing the tournament. Jin Young Ko withdrew.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Toto Japan Classic in Japan.

2022 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

