LPGA Tour

2022 BMW Ladies Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/22/2022 at 9:01 pm
The 2022 BMW Ladies Championship prize money payout is from the $2 million purse, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds at Oak Valley Golf Club in South Korea, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the BMW Ladies Championship prize pool is at $300,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $182,538. The BMW Ladies Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $3,721 for 76th place.

The BMW Ladies Championship field is headed by Lydia Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, Jennifer Kupcho and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds to the top 70 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 78 players can improve in the final round. Two amateurs are in the field.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 BMW Ladies Championship from the correct 2022 BMW Ladies Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 70 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 BMW Ladies Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $183,381
3 $133,030
4 $102,909
5 $82,830
6 $67,770
7 $56,726
8 $49,699
9 $44,678
10 $40,662
11 $37,649
12 $35,139
13 $32,930
14 $30,923
15 $29,115
16 $27,509
17 $26,104
18 $24,899
19 $23,896
20 $23,092
21 $22,289
22 $21,485
23 $20,683
24 $19,879
25 $19,177
26 $18,474
27 $17,770
28 $17,068
29 $16,365
30 $15,763
31 $15,160
32 $14,558
33 $13,955
34 $13,352
35 $12,852
36 $12,349
37 $11,848
38 $11,345
39 $10,842
40 $10,441
41 $10,040
42 $9,639
43 $9,236
44 $8,835
45 $8,534
46 $8,232
47 $7,931
48 $7,630
49 $7,329
50 $7,028
51 $6,828
52 $6,626
53 $6,425
54 $6,225
55 $6,024
56 $5,822
57 $5,623
58 $5,421
59 $5,222
60 $5,020
61 $4,920
62 $4,819
63 $4,719
64 $4,619
65 $4,517
66 $4,418
67 $4,318
68 $4,216
69 $4,116
70 $4,016
71 $3,967
72 $3,915
73 $3,865
74 $3,815
75 $3,769
76 $3,721

