2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/17/2022 at 3:12 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina purse is set for $10.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,890,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The The CJ Cup in South Carolina field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim and more of the world's best players.

The 78-player field is the event in South Carolina on the PGA Tour schedule that's supposed to be played in South Korea.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

This is the fifth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

The CJ Cup in South Carolina: What you need to know

Purse: $10,500,000
Winner's share: $1,890,000
Field size: 78 players
36-hole cut: No cut

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 50 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,890,000
2 $1,134,000
3 $714,000
4 $504,000
5 $420,000
6 $378,000
7 $351,750
8 $325,500
9 $304,500
10 $283,500
11 $262,500
12 $241,500
13 $220,500
14 $199,500
15 $187,320
16 $175,980
17 $165,480
18 $154,980
19 $144,480
20 $133,980
21 $123,480
22 $115,080
23 $106,680
24 $98,280
25 $89,880
26 $81,480
27 $78,330
28 $75,180
29 $72,030
30 $68,880
31 $65,730
32 $62,580
33 $59,430
34 $56,805
35 $54,180
36 $51,555
37 $48,930
38 $46,830
39 $44,730
40 $42,630
41 $40,530
42 $38,430
43 $36,330
44 $34,230
45 $32,130
46 $30,030
47 $27,930
48 $26,250
49 $24,780
50 $23,940
51 $23,310
52 $22,680
53 $22,260
54 $21,840
55 $21,630
56 $21,420
57 $21,210
58 $21,000
59 $20,790
60 $20,580
61 $20,370
62 $20,160
63 $19,950
64 $19,740
65 $19,530
66 $19,320
67 $19,110
68 $18,900
69 $18,690
70 $18,480
71 $18,270
72 $18,060
73 $17,850
74 $17,640
75 $17,430
76 $17,220
77 $17,010
78 $16,800

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.