The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina purse is set for $10.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,890,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The The CJ Cup in South Carolina field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim and more of the world's best players.

The 78-player field is the event in South Carolina on the PGA Tour schedule that's supposed to be played in South Korea.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

This is the fifth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

The CJ Cup in South Carolina: What you need to know

Purse: $10,500,000

Winner's share: $1,890,000

Field size: 78 players

36-hole cut: No cut

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 50 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina purse, winner's share, prize money payout