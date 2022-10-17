2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/17/2022 at 3:16 pm
The 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic purse is set for $2.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $335,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic field is headed by Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer and Mike Weir.

It's the 25th event of the season, with 72 players taking on the Richmond, Va., host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Va.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

POSITION MONEY
1 $335,000
2 $194,000
3 $158,500
4 $132,500
5 $105,600
6 $88,500
7 $79,200
8 $71,000
9 $61,600
10 $58,000
11 $52,800
12 $48,400
13 $44,000
14 $41,800
15 $39,600
16 $37,400
17 $35,200
18 $33,000
19 $31,020
20 $29,040
21 $27,280
22 $25,520
23 $24,200
24 $23,100
25 $22,000
26 $20,900
27 $20,020
28 $19,140
29 $18,260
30 $17,380
31 $16,500
32 $15,840
33 $15,180
34 $14,520
35 $13,860
36 $13,200
37 $12,540
38 $12,100
39 $11,660
40 $11,220
41 $10,780
42 $10,340
43 $9,900
44 $9,460
45 $9,020
46 $8,580
47 $8,140
48 $7,700
49 $7,260
50 $6,820
51 $6,380
52 $5,940
53 $5,500
54 $5,280
55 $5,060
56 $4,840
57 $4,620
58 $4,400
59 $4,180
60 $3,960
61 $3,740
62 $3,520
63 $3,300
64 $3,080
65 $2,860
66 $2,640
67 $2,420
68 $2,220
69 $2,068
70 $1,936
71 $1,804
72 $1,672

