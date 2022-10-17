2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 72 players advancing to Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The PGA Tour Champions's 2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin with the first stage, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, played in Richmond, Va. at the Country Club of Virginia.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic field has the top 72 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season.

With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the top 54 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, qualify for the TimberTech Championship in Florida.

No one played their way into the playoffs through the regular season-ending SAS Championship.

2022 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 72 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic