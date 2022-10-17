2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 72 players advancing to Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The PGA Tour Champions's 2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin with the first stage, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, played in Richmond, Va. at the Country Club of Virginia.
The Dominion Energy Charity Classic field has the top 72 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season.
With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the top 54 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, qualify for the TimberTech Championship in Florida.
No one played their way into the playoffs through the regular season-ending SAS Championship.
2022 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 72 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic
|POS
|PLAYER
|1
|Steven Alker
|2
|Padraig Harrington
|3
|Steve Stricker
|4
|Jerry Kelly
|5
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|6
|Ernie Els
|7
|Bernhard Langer
|8
|Thongchai Jaidee
|9
|Stephen Ames
|10
|Steve Flesch
|11
|Alex Cejka
|12
|Retief Goosen
|13
|Darren Clarke
|14
|David Toms
|15
|Paul Broadhurst
|16
|Scott Parel
|17
|Brandt Jobe
|18
|Ken Duke
|19
|Kirk Triplett
|20
|Rod Pampling
|21
|Brett Quigley
|22
|Doug Barron
|23
|Gene Sauers
|24
|Y.E. Yang
|25
|Robert Karlsson
|26
|Paul Goydos
|27
|K.J. Choi
|28
|Tim Petrovic
|29
|Marco Dawson
|30
|Lee Janzen
|31
|Woody Austin
|32
|Mike Weir
|33
|Colin Montgomerie
|34
|Fred Couples
|35
|Rocco Mediate
|36
|Jim Furyk
|37
|Rob Labritz
|38
|John Huston
|39
|Shane Bertsch
|40
|Joe Durant
|41
|Brian Gay
|42
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|43
|Stuart Appleby
|44
|Kevin Sutherland
|45
|Mark Hensby
|46
|Jeff Maggert
|47
|Paul Stankowski
|48
|Ken Tanigawa
|49
|Billy Andrade
|50
|Scott Dunlap
|51
|Bob Estes
|52
|Vijay Singh
|53
|Harrison Frazar
|54
|Scott McCarron
|55
|Tim Herron
|56
|David McKenzie
|57
|David Branshaw
|58
|Dicky Pride
|59
|Jay Haas
|60
|Wes Short, Jr.
|61
|Mario Tiziani
|62
|Cameron Beckman
|63
|Corey Pavin
|64
|Glen Day
|65
|Tom Gillis
|66
|Billy Mayfair
|67
|John Daly
|68
|Charlie Wi
|69
|Chris DiMarco
|70
|Duffy Waldorf
|71
|Michael Allen
|72
|Jeff Sluman