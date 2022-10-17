2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 72 players advancing to Dominion Energy Charity Classic
10/17/2022 at 9:57 am
The PGA Tour Champions's 2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin with the first stage, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, played in Richmond, Va. at the Country Club of Virginia.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic field has the top 72 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season.

With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the top 54 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, qualify for the TimberTech Championship in Florida.

No one played their way into the playoffs through the regular season-ending SAS Championship.

2022 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 72 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic

POS PLAYER
1 Steven Alker
2 Padraig Harrington
3 Steve Stricker
4 Jerry Kelly
5 Miguel Angel Jiménez
6 Ernie Els
7 Bernhard Langer
8 Thongchai Jaidee
9 Stephen Ames
10 Steve Flesch
11 Alex Cejka
12 Retief Goosen
13 Darren Clarke
14 David Toms
15 Paul Broadhurst
16 Scott Parel
17 Brandt Jobe
18 Ken Duke
19 Kirk Triplett
20 Rod Pampling
21 Brett Quigley
22 Doug Barron
23 Gene Sauers
24 Y.E. Yang
25 Robert Karlsson
26 Paul Goydos
27 K.J. Choi
28 Tim Petrovic
29 Marco Dawson
30 Lee Janzen
31 Woody Austin
32 Mike Weir
33 Colin Montgomerie
34 Fred Couples
35 Rocco Mediate
36 Jim Furyk
37 Rob Labritz
38 John Huston
39 Shane Bertsch
40 Joe Durant
41 Brian Gay
42 Tom Pernice Jr.
43 Stuart Appleby
44 Kevin Sutherland
45 Mark Hensby
46 Jeff Maggert
47 Paul Stankowski
48 Ken Tanigawa
49 Billy Andrade
50 Scott Dunlap
51 Bob Estes
52 Vijay Singh
53 Harrison Frazar
54 Scott McCarron
55 Tim Herron
56 David McKenzie
57 David Branshaw
58 Dicky Pride
59 Jay Haas
60 Wes Short, Jr.
61 Mario Tiziani
62 Cameron Beckman
63 Corey Pavin
64 Glen Day
65 Tom Gillis
66 Billy Mayfair
67 John Daly
68 Charlie Wi
69 Chris DiMarco
70 Duffy Waldorf
71 Michael Allen
72 Jeff Sluman

