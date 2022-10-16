2022 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Fred Couples, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C.

Couples shot an incredible bogey-free, 12-under 60 in the final round to pull away from the field and win by six shots over Steve Alker on 20-under 196.

Despite a short par miss on the final hole, Jerry Kelly finished alone in third place, two shots behind Alker. Rocco Mediate was solo fourth.

Couples won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

SAS Championship recap notes

Couples wins the 24th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Couples -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

2022 SAS Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

