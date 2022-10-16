2022 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/16/2022 at 5:34 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Fred Couples, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C.

Couples shot an incredible bogey-free, 12-under 60 in the final round to pull away from the field and win by six shots over Steve Alker on 20-under 196.

Despite a short par miss on the final hole, Jerry Kelly finished alone in third place, two shots behind Alker. Rocco Mediate was solo fourth.

Couples won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

SAS Championship recap notes

The money Couples -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

2022 SAS Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Fred Couples -20 68 68 60 196 $315,000
2 Steven Alker -14 72 66 64 202 $184,800
3 Jerry Kelly -12 68 69 67 204 $151,200
4 Rocco Mediate -11 65 72 68 205 $126,000
T5 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -10 71 69 66 206 $92,400
T5 Alex Cejka -10 70 69 67 206 $92,400
T7 Stephen Ames -9 72 71 64 207 $67,200
T7 Stuart Appleby -9 70 69 68 207 $67,200
T7 Colin Montgomerie -9 68 70 69 207 $67,200
T10 Scott Parel -8 69 72 67 208 $50,400
T10 Ernie Els -8 71 69 68 208 $50,400
T10 Scott McCarron -8 68 69 71 208 $50,400
T13 Scott Dunlap -7 68 72 69 209 $39,900
T13 Jim Furyk -7 69 69 71 209 $39,900
T13 Y.E. Yang -7 66 70 73 209 $39,900
T16 Robert Karlsson -6 68 75 67 210 $32,602
T16 Thongchai Jaidee -6 68 71 71 210 $32,602
T16 Ken Duke -6 72 67 71 210 $32,602
T16 Paul Stankowski -6 70 68 72 210 $32,602
T20 Harrison Frazar -5 70 73 68 211 $24,654
T20 Corey Pavin -5 70 70 71 211 $24,654
T20 Steve Flesch -5 68 70 73 211 $24,654
T20 Tom Gillis -5 67 71 73 211 $24,654
T20 Bernhard Langer -5 69 69 73 211 $24,654
T25 Padraig Harrington -4 70 73 69 212 $19,152
T25 Vijay Singh -4 70 72 70 212 $19,152
T25 Ken Tanigawa -4 70 71 71 212 $19,152
T25 Billy Andrade -4 70 71 71 212 $19,152
T25 Dicky Pride -4 71 70 71 212 $19,152
T30 Brett Quigley -3 73 70 70 213 $14,840
T30 Tom Pernice Jr. -3 73 71 69 213 $14,840
T30 Darren Clarke -3 71 73 69 213 $14,840
T30 Kevin Sutherland -3 72 71 70 213 $14,840
T30 Lee Janzen -3 71 71 71 213 $14,840
T30 Wes Short, Jr. -3 70 71 72 213 $14,840
T36 Marco Dawson -2 72 72 70 214 $10,946
T36 Michael Allen -2 72 73 69 214 $10,946
T36 David Toms -2 72 74 68 214 $10,946
T36 Kirk Triplett -2 70 71 73 214 $10,946
T36 José María Olazábal -2 74 72 68 214 $10,946
T36 Chris DiMarco -2 74 72 68 214 $10,946
T36 Davis Love III -2 71 70 73 214 $10,946
T36 Shane Bertsch -2 71 69 74 214 $10,946
T44 Gene Sauers -1 72 72 71 215 $7,980
T44 Woody Austin -1 72 72 71 215 $7,980
T44 Mark Walker -1 71 72 72 215 $7,980
T44 Tim Herron -1 70 75 70 215 $7,980
T44 Neal Lancaster -1 73 73 69 215 $7,980
T44 Joe Durant -1 71 76 68 215 $7,980
T50 Mike Weir E 73 72 71 216 $5,565
T50 Rod Pampling E 74 71 71 216 $5,565
T50 John Huston E 71 71 74 216 $5,565
T50 Duffy Waldorf E 73 73 70 216 $5,565
T50 David Duval E 73 73 70 216 $5,565
T50 Glen Day E 75 72 69 216 $5,565
T56 Justin Leonard 1 71 72 74 217 $4,305
T56 Notah Begay III 1 72 74 71 217 $4,305
T56 Jay Haas 1 72 69 76 217 $4,305
T56 John Senden 1 70 78 69 217 $4,305
60 Stephen Dodd 2 75 71 72 218 $3,780
T61 Billy Mayfair 3 71 73 75 219 $3,150
T61 Jeff Maggert 3 72 70 77 219 $3,150
T61 Retief Goosen 3 73 74 72 219 $3,150
T61 Roger Rowland 3 76 70 73 219 $3,150
T61 David Branshaw 3 74 74 71 219 $3,150
T66 Rob Labritz 5 73 74 74 221 $2,310
T66 Olin Browne 5 76 71 74 221 $2,310
T66 Robert Allenby 5 76 71 74 221 $2,310
T69 Mike Goodes 6 75 74 73 222 $1,848
T69 Cliff Kresge 6 77 72 73 222 $1,848
T69 Jeff Sluman 6 73 78 71 222 $1,848
72 Steve Jones 7 75 75 73 223 $1,596
73 Dick Mast 8 78 74 72 224 $1,470
74 Fred Funk 9 73 78 74 225 $1,386
75 Tim Petrovic 14 74 77 79 230 $1,302
76 Cameron Beckman 16 81 77 74 232 $1,218
77 Ted Tryba 17 77 76 80 233 $1,134

