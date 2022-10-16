2022 Mallorca Golf Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Mallorca Golf Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, Spain.

The Mallorca Golf Open field is headlined by the likes of Adrian Otaegui, Chris Wood, Brandon Stone and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 40th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Spain for one of its fill-in events.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Mallorca Golf Open field

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Lucas Bjerregaard

Thomas Bjørn

Grégory Bourdy

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Alejandro Cañizares

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

Dave Coupland

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Diego Dupin

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Oliver Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Grout

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Angel Hidalgo

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Espen Kofstad

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Taehee Lee

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Tom Lewis

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Jamie Mann

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Eddie Pepperell

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Niklas Regner

Robin Roussel

Philip Salva Montulet

Ricardo Santos

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Darius Van Driel

Erik Van Rooyen

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2022 Mallorca Golf Open field

Ryan Fox