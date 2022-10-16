2022 Mallorca Golf Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Mallorca Golf Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, Spain.
The Mallorca Golf Open field is headlined by the likes of Adrian Otaegui, Chris Wood, Brandon Stone and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 40th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Spain for one of its fill-in events.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Mallorca Golf Open field
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Thomas Bjørn
- Grégory Bourdy
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- Dave Coupland
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Diego Dupin
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Oliver Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Grout
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Angel Hidalgo
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Espen Kofstad
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Taehee Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Tom Lewis
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Jamie Mann
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Eddie Pepperell
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Niklas Regner
- Robin Roussel
- Philip Salva Montulet
- Ricardo Santos
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Darius Van Driel
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2022 Mallorca Golf Open field
