2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who earned the LIV Golf win at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Uhlein and Koepka finished regulation of the 54-hole event at 12-under 198 and went into a playoff after each got up-and-down for birdie 4 to break out of a tie.

In the playoff, they played the par-5 18th hole over and over again until there was a winner, which was Koepka with a birdie on the third playoff hole.

Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann finished tied for third, a shot out of the playoff.

Koepka won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah recap notes

Koepka earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events. Were the series able to offer points, Lopez-Chacarra would have earned approximately 19 OWGR points.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf evnets, with 46 players finishing the event in the seventh completed event of the season. Kevin Na and Martin Kaymer withdrew during the tournament.

In the team competition, the Smash team finished first by six shots, with the four team members (Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Koepka and Uihlein) splitting $3 milllion. The Fireballs earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Crushers finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2022 LIV Golf schedule concludes with the team championship event at Trump National Doral in Florida from Oct. 28-30.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details