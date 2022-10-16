2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who earned the LIV Golf win at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.
Uhlein and Koepka finished regulation of the 54-hole event at 12-under 198 and went into a playoff after each got up-and-down for birdie 4 to break out of a tie.
In the playoff, they played the par-5 18th hole over and over again until there was a winner, which was Koepka with a birdie on the third playoff hole.
Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann finished tied for third, a shot out of the playoff.
Koepka won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.
LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah recap notes
Koepka earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events. Were the series able to offer points, Lopez-Chacarra would have earned approximately 19 OWGR points.
There are no cuts in LIV Golf evnets, with 46 players finishing the event in the seventh completed event of the season. Kevin Na and Martin Kaymer withdrew during the tournament.
In the team competition, the Smash team finished first by six shots, with the four team members (Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Koepka and Uihlein) splitting $3 milllion. The Fireballs earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Crushers finishing third and earning $500,000.
The 2022 LIV Golf schedule concludes with the team championship event at Trump National Doral in Florida from Oct. 28-30.
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Brooks Koepka
|-12
|62
|67
|69
|198
|$4,000,000
|P2
|Peter Uihlein
|-12
|65
|63
|70
|198
|$2,125,000
|T3
|Joaquin Niemann
|-11
|68
|66
|65
|199
|$1,275,000
|T3
|Sergio Garcia
|-11
|67
|64
|68
|199
|$1,275,000
|T5
|Matthew Wolff
|-10
|68
|66
|66
|200
|$816,667
|T5
|Dustin Johnson
|-10
|68
|65
|67
|200
|$816,667
|T5
|Paul Casey
|-10
|68
|64
|68
|200
|$816,667
|T8
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-9
|68
|68
|65
|201
|$602,500
|T8
|Charl Schwartzel
|-9
|64
|67
|70
|201
|$602,500
|T10
|Anirban Lahiri
|-8
|67
|66
|69
|202
|$550,000
|T10
|Abraham Ancer
|-8
|67
|65
|70
|202
|$550,000
|T12
|Talor Gooch
|-7
|69
|67
|67
|203
|$289,714
|T12
|Jediah Morgan
|-7
|67
|68
|68
|203
|$289,714
|T12
|Chase Koepka
|-7
|68
|67
|68
|203
|$289,714
|T12
|Lee Westwood
|-7
|67
|68
|68
|203
|$289,714
|T12
|Graeme Mcdowell
|-7
|70
|65
|68
|203
|$289,714
|T12
|Patrick Reed
|-7
|65
|69
|69
|203
|$289,714
|T12
|Carlos Ortiz
|-7
|66
|68
|69
|203
|$289,714
|T19
|Charles Howell Iii
|-6
|70
|68
|66
|204
|$210,000
|T19
|Sihwan Kim
|-6
|68
|65
|71
|204
|$210,000
|T21
|Bryson Dechambeau
|-5
|70
|67
|68
|205
|$172,500
|T21
|Cameron Smith
|-5
|68
|69
|68
|205
|$172,500
|T21
|Jason Kokrak
|-5
|70
|65
|70
|205
|$172,500
|T21
|James Piot
|-5
|66
|67
|72
|205
|$172,500
|T25
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-4
|68
|71
|67
|206
|$164,000
|T25
|Richard Bland
|-4
|71
|67
|68
|206
|$164,000
|T25
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|-4
|69
|67
|70
|206
|$164,000
|T28
|Branden Grace
|-3
|71
|69
|67
|207
|$156,000
|T28
|Sam Horsfield
|-3
|69
|70
|68
|207
|$156,000
|T28
|Laurie Canter
|-3
|71
|68
|68
|207
|$156,000
|T28
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-3
|68
|70
|69
|207
|$156,000
|T28
|Ian Poulter
|-3
|68
|68
|71
|207
|$156,000
|T33
|Harold Varner Iii
|-2
|68
|69
|71
|208
|$149,000
|T33
|Hideto Tanihara
|-2
|65
|71
|72
|208
|$149,000
|T35
|Marc Leishman
|-1
|67
|73
|69
|209
|$144,000
|T35
|Wade Ormsby
|-1
|70
|68
|71
|209
|$144,000
|T35
|Phil Mickelson
|-1
|67
|71
|71
|209
|$144,000
|T38
|Henrik Stenson
|1
|70
|75
|66
|211
|$138,000
|T38
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|1
|72
|68
|71
|211
|$138,000
|T38
|Turk Pettit
|1
|66
|70
|75
|211
|$138,000
|T41
|Hudson Swafford
|2
|72
|71
|69
|212
|$131,000
|T41
|Cameron Tringale
|2
|75
|67
|70
|212
|$131,000
|T41
|Scott Vincent
|2
|69
|71
|72
|212
|$131,000
|T41
|Shaun Norris
|2
|69
|69
|74
|212
|$131,000
|45
|Matt Jones
|3
|74
|69
|70
|213
|$126,000
|46
|Pat Perez
|6
|72
|67
|77
|216
|$124,000