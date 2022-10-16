2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LIV Golf

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/16/2022 at 11:10 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who earned the LIV Golf win at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Uhlein and Koepka finished regulation of the 54-hole event at 12-under 198 and went into a playoff after each got up-and-down for birdie 4 to break out of a tie.

In the playoff, they played the par-5 18th hole over and over again until there was a winner, which was Koepka with a birdie on the third playoff hole.

Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann finished tied for third, a shot out of the playoff.

Koepka won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah recap notes

Koepka earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events. Were the series able to offer points, Lopez-Chacarra would have earned approximately 19 OWGR points.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf evnets, with 46 players finishing the event in the seventh completed event of the season. Kevin Na and Martin Kaymer withdrew during the tournament.

In the team competition, the Smash team finished first by six shots, with the four team members (Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Koepka and Uihlein) splitting $3 milllion. The Fireballs earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Crushers finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2022 LIV Golf schedule concludes with the team championship event at Trump National Doral in Florida from Oct. 28-30.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Brooks Koepka -12 62 67 69 198 $4,000,000
P2 Peter Uihlein -12 65 63 70 198 $2,125,000
T3 Joaquin Niemann -11 68 66 65 199 $1,275,000
T3 Sergio Garcia -11 67 64 68 199 $1,275,000
T5 Matthew Wolff -10 68 66 66 200 $816,667
T5 Dustin Johnson -10 68 65 67 200 $816,667
T5 Paul Casey -10 68 64 68 200 $816,667
T8 Bernd Wiesberger -9 68 68 65 201 $602,500
T8 Charl Schwartzel -9 64 67 70 201 $602,500
T10 Anirban Lahiri -8 67 66 69 202 $550,000
T10 Abraham Ancer -8 67 65 70 202 $550,000
T12 Talor Gooch -7 69 67 67 203 $289,714
T12 Jediah Morgan -7 67 68 68 203 $289,714
T12 Chase Koepka -7 68 67 68 203 $289,714
T12 Lee Westwood -7 67 68 68 203 $289,714
T12 Graeme Mcdowell -7 70 65 68 203 $289,714
T12 Patrick Reed -7 65 69 69 203 $289,714
T12 Carlos Ortiz -7 66 68 69 203 $289,714
T19 Charles Howell Iii -6 70 68 66 204 $210,000
T19 Sihwan Kim -6 68 65 71 204 $210,000
T21 Bryson Dechambeau -5 70 67 68 205 $172,500
T21 Cameron Smith -5 68 69 68 205 $172,500
T21 Jason Kokrak -5 70 65 70 205 $172,500
T21 James Piot -5 66 67 72 205 $172,500
T25 Phachara Khongwatmai -4 68 71 67 206 $164,000
T25 Richard Bland -4 71 67 68 206 $164,000
T25 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra -4 69 67 70 206 $164,000
T28 Branden Grace -3 71 69 67 207 $156,000
T28 Sam Horsfield -3 69 70 68 207 $156,000
T28 Laurie Canter -3 71 68 68 207 $156,000
T28 Louis Oosthuizen -3 68 70 69 207 $156,000
T28 Ian Poulter -3 68 68 71 207 $156,000
T33 Harold Varner Iii -2 68 69 71 208 $149,000
T33 Hideto Tanihara -2 65 71 72 208 $149,000
T35 Marc Leishman -1 67 73 69 209 $144,000
T35 Wade Ormsby -1 70 68 71 209 $144,000
T35 Phil Mickelson -1 67 71 71 209 $144,000
T38 Henrik Stenson 1 70 75 66 211 $138,000
T38 Sadom Kaewkanjana 1 72 68 71 211 $138,000
T38 Turk Pettit 1 66 70 75 211 $138,000
T41 Hudson Swafford 2 72 71 69 212 $131,000
T41 Cameron Tringale 2 75 67 70 212 $131,000
T41 Scott Vincent 2 69 71 72 212 $131,000
T41 Shaun Norris 2 69 69 74 212 $131,000
45 Matt Jones 3 74 69 70 213 $126,000
46 Pat Perez 6 72 67 77 216 $124,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.