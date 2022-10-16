2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Otaegui, who earned the DP World Tour win at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.
Otaegui prevailed in a runaway after taking a sizable 54-hole lead with a third-round 64. He closed with a final round of 3-under 68 to win on 19-under 265 by six shots over Joakim Lagergren.
Min Woo Lee finished in solo third place, a shot behind Lagergren.
Otaegui won the €510,000 winner's share of the €3,000,000 purse.
One amateur made the cut this week and will not be paid for his finish.
Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters recap notes
Otaegui earned 20 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the 39th completed event of the season.
Otaegui earned 710 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Mallorca Open.
2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO E
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Adrian Otaegui
|-19
|67
|66
|64
|68
|265
|€510,000
|2
|Joakim Lagergren
|-13
|69
|67
|67
|68
|271
|€330,000
|3
|Min Woo Lee
|-10
|66
|67
|71
|70
|274
|€189,000
|4
|Angel Hidalgo
|-8
|70
|63
|70
|73
|276
|€150,000
|5
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-6
|69
|71
|68
|70
|278
|€127,200
|T6
|Marcus Kinhult
|-5
|76
|67
|68
|68
|279
|€90,000
|T6
|Thriston Lawrence
|-5
|69
|69
|72
|69
|279
|€90,000
|T6
|Jordan Smith
|-5
|69
|69
|69
|72
|279
|€90,000
|T9
|Robert Macintyre
|-4
|67
|70
|69
|74
|280
|€63,600
|T9
|Lukas Nemecz
|-4
|70
|69
|73
|68
|280
|€63,600
|T11
|John Catlin
|-3
|70
|68
|71
|72
|281
|€51,700
|T11
|Andy Sullivan
|-3
|72
|69
|72
|68
|281
|€51,700
|T11
|Andrew Wilson
|-3
|75
|70
|67
|69
|281
|€51,700
|T14
|Ross Fisher
|-2
|73
|66
|69
|74
|282
|€42,300
|T14
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|-2
|68
|69
|76
|69
|282
|€42,300
|T14
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-2
|66
|72
|74
|70
|282
|€42,300
|T14
|Zander Lombard
|-2
|72
|72
|72
|66
|282
|€42,300
|T14
|Antoine Rozner
|-2
|72
|69
|69
|72
|282
|€42,300
|T19
|Ricardo Gouveia
|-1
|69
|74
|70
|70
|283
|€36,600
|T19
|Darius Van Driel
|-1
|69
|71
|71
|72
|283
|€36,600
|T21
|Pep Angles
|E
|66
|75
|71
|72
|284
|€32,100
|T21
|Maverick Antcliff
|E
|73
|68
|74
|69
|284
|€32,100
|T21
|Marcus Armitage
|E
|72
|67
|74
|71
|284
|€32,100
|T21
|Nacho Elvira
|E
|72
|70
|71
|71
|284
|€32,100
|T21
|Masahiro Kawamura
|E
|71
|71
|72
|70
|284
|€32,100
|T21
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|E
|75
|69
|71
|69
|284
|€32,100
|T21
|Yannik Paul
|E
|71
|68
|74
|71
|284
|€32,100
|T28
|Jamie Donaldson
|1
|74
|70
|67
|74
|285
|€27,150
|T28
|Benjamin Hebert
|1
|69
|74
|71
|71
|285
|€27,150
|T28
|Joost Luiten
|1
|68
|74
|68
|75
|285
|€27,150
|T28
|Richie Ramsay
|1
|70
|74
|74
|67
|285
|€27,150
|T32
|Alexander Björk
|2
|73
|71
|74
|68
|286
|€23,100
|T32
|Romain Langasque
|2
|73
|71
|69
|73
|286
|€23,100
|T32
|Vincent Norrman
|2
|72
|71
|71
|72
|286
|€23,100
|T32
|Renato Paratore
|2
|73
|70
|71
|72
|286
|€23,100
|T32
|Connor Syme
|2
|73
|72
|70
|71
|286
|€23,100
|T37
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|3
|70
|73
|69
|75
|287
|€18,600
|T37
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|3
|70
|72
|74
|71
|287
|€18,600
|T37
|Stephen Gallacher
|3
|74
|71
|71
|71
|287
|€18,600
|T37
|Nicolai Højgaard
|3
|73
|71
|72
|71
|287
|€18,600
|T37
|Richard Mansell
|3
|73
|67
|76
|71
|287
|€18,600
|T37
|Callum Shinkwin
|3
|71
|73
|69
|74
|287
|€18,600
|T37
|Marcel Siem
|3
|70
|74
|70
|73
|287
|€18,600
|T37
|Jeff Winther
|3
|74
|69
|72
|72
|287
|€18,600
|T45
|Oliver Bekker
|4
|77
|66
|75
|70
|288
|€14,700
|T45
|Wil Besseling
|4
|72
|72
|72
|72
|288
|€14,700
|T45
|Thomas Detry
|4
|75
|69
|75
|69
|288
|€14,700
|T45
|Adrian Meronk
|4
|75
|69
|70
|74
|288
|€14,700
|T45
|Ashun Wu
|4
|72
|69
|69
|78
|288
|€14,700
|T50
|Jorge Campillo
|5
|69
|74
|73
|73
|289
|€11,700
|T50
|Søren Kjeldsen
|5
|66
|74
|78
|71
|289
|€11,700
|T50
|Espen Kofstad
|5
|71
|72
|75
|71
|289
|€11,700
|T50
|Johannes Veerman
|5
|70
|74
|70
|75
|289
|€11,700
|T50
|Marc Warren
|5
|68
|73
|72
|76
|289
|€11,700
|T55
|Angel Ayora (a)
|6
|73
|72
|74
|71
|290
|€0
|T55
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
|6
|71
|72
|74
|73
|290
|€9,900
|T55
|Francesco Laporta
|6
|73
|71
|74
|72
|290
|€9,900
|T55
|Santiago Tarrio
|6
|75
|70
|71
|74
|290
|€9,900
|59
|Louis De Jager
|7
|68
|77
|73
|73
|291
|€9,300
|60
|Kristoffer Broberg
|8
|73
|71
|72
|76
|292
|€9,000
|T61
|Chase Hanna
|9
|72
|73
|73
|75
|293
|€8,400
|T61
|Pedro Oriol
|9
|73
|72
|73
|75
|293
|€8,400
|T61
|Erik Van Rooyen
|9
|74
|71
|72
|76
|293
|€8,400
|64
|Jack Singh Brar
|10
|72
|72
|73
|77
|294
|€7,800
|65
|Pablo Larrazábal
|12
|68
|75
|73
|80
|296
|€7,500
|66
|David Horsey
|14
|66
|75
|80
|77
|298
|€7,200