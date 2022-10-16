2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Otaegui, who earned the DP World Tour win at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

Otaegui prevailed in a runaway after taking a sizable 54-hole lead with a third-round 64. He closed with a final round of 3-under 68 to win on 19-under 265 by six shots over Joakim Lagergren.

Min Woo Lee finished in solo third place, a shot behind Lagergren.

Otaegui won the €510,000 winner's share of the €3,000,000 purse.

One amateur made the cut this week and will not be paid for his finish.

Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters recap notes

Otaegui earned 20 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the 39th completed event of the season.

Otaegui earned 710 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Mallorca Open.

2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

