2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/16/2022 at 1:32 pm
2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/16/2022 at 1:32 pm
The 2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Otaegui, who earned the DP World Tour win at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

Otaegui prevailed in a runaway after taking a sizable 54-hole lead with a third-round 64. He closed with a final round of 3-under 68 to win on 19-under 265 by six shots over Joakim Lagergren.

Min Woo Lee finished in solo third place, a shot behind Lagergren.

Otaegui won the €510,000 winner's share of the €3,000,000 purse.

One amateur made the cut this week and will not be paid for his finish.

Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters recap notes

Otaegui earned 20 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the 39th completed event of the season.

Otaegui earned 710 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Mallorca Open.

2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Adrian Otaegui -19 67 66 64 68 265 €510,000
2 Joakim Lagergren -13 69 67 67 68 271 €330,000
3 Min Woo Lee -10 66 67 71 70 274 €189,000
4 Angel Hidalgo -8 70 63 70 73 276 €150,000
5 Rasmus Højgaard -6 69 71 68 70 278 €127,200
T6 Marcus Kinhult -5 76 67 68 68 279 €90,000
T6 Thriston Lawrence -5 69 69 72 69 279 €90,000
T6 Jordan Smith -5 69 69 69 72 279 €90,000
T9 Robert Macintyre -4 67 70 69 74 280 €63,600
T9 Lukas Nemecz -4 70 69 73 68 280 €63,600
T11 John Catlin -3 70 68 71 72 281 €51,700
T11 Andy Sullivan -3 72 69 72 68 281 €51,700
T11 Andrew Wilson -3 75 70 67 69 281 €51,700
T14 Ross Fisher -2 73 66 69 74 282 €42,300
T14 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -2 68 69 76 69 282 €42,300
T14 Jazz Janewattananond -2 66 72 74 70 282 €42,300
T14 Zander Lombard -2 72 72 72 66 282 €42,300
T14 Antoine Rozner -2 72 69 69 72 282 €42,300
T19 Ricardo Gouveia -1 69 74 70 70 283 €36,600
T19 Darius Van Driel -1 69 71 71 72 283 €36,600
T21 Pep Angles E 66 75 71 72 284 €32,100
T21 Maverick Antcliff E 73 68 74 69 284 €32,100
T21 Marcus Armitage E 72 67 74 71 284 €32,100
T21 Nacho Elvira E 72 70 71 71 284 €32,100
T21 Masahiro Kawamura E 71 71 72 70 284 €32,100
T21 Thorbjørn Olesen E 75 69 71 69 284 €32,100
T21 Yannik Paul E 71 68 74 71 284 €32,100
T28 Jamie Donaldson 1 74 70 67 74 285 €27,150
T28 Benjamin Hebert 1 69 74 71 71 285 €27,150
T28 Joost Luiten 1 68 74 68 75 285 €27,150
T28 Richie Ramsay 1 70 74 74 67 285 €27,150
T32 Alexander Björk 2 73 71 74 68 286 €23,100
T32 Romain Langasque 2 73 71 69 73 286 €23,100
T32 Vincent Norrman 2 72 71 71 72 286 €23,100
T32 Renato Paratore 2 73 70 71 72 286 €23,100
T32 Connor Syme 2 73 72 70 71 286 €23,100
T37 Nicolas Colsaerts 3 70 73 69 75 287 €18,600
T37 Alex Fitzpatrick 3 70 72 74 71 287 €18,600
T37 Stephen Gallacher 3 74 71 71 71 287 €18,600
T37 Nicolai Højgaard 3 73 71 72 71 287 €18,600
T37 Richard Mansell 3 73 67 76 71 287 €18,600
T37 Callum Shinkwin 3 71 73 69 74 287 €18,600
T37 Marcel Siem 3 70 74 70 73 287 €18,600
T37 Jeff Winther 3 74 69 72 72 287 €18,600
T45 Oliver Bekker 4 77 66 75 70 288 €14,700
T45 Wil Besseling 4 72 72 72 72 288 €14,700
T45 Thomas Detry 4 75 69 75 69 288 €14,700
T45 Adrian Meronk 4 75 69 70 74 288 €14,700
T45 Ashun Wu 4 72 69 69 78 288 €14,700
T50 Jorge Campillo 5 69 74 73 73 289 €11,700
T50 Søren Kjeldsen 5 66 74 78 71 289 €11,700
T50 Espen Kofstad 5 71 72 75 71 289 €11,700
T50 Johannes Veerman 5 70 74 70 75 289 €11,700
T50 Marc Warren 5 68 73 72 76 289 €11,700
T55 Angel Ayora (a) 6 73 72 74 71 290 €0
T55 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño 6 71 72 74 73 290 €9,900
T55 Francesco Laporta 6 73 71 74 72 290 €9,900
T55 Santiago Tarrio 6 75 70 71 74 290 €9,900
59 Louis De Jager 7 68 77 73 73 291 €9,300
60 Kristoffer Broberg 8 73 71 72 76 292 €9,000
T61 Chase Hanna 9 72 73 73 75 293 €8,400
T61 Pedro Oriol 9 73 72 73 75 293 €8,400
T61 Erik Van Rooyen 9 74 71 72 76 293 €8,400
64 Jack Singh Brar 10 72 72 73 77 294 €7,800
65 Pablo Larrazábal 12 68 75 73 80 296 €7,500
66 David Horsey 14 66 75 80 77 298 €7,200

