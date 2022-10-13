2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters purse is set for €3 million, with the winner's share coming in at €500,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters field is headed by Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox and Matt Fitzpatrick, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters is the 39th event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters: What you need to know

Purse: €3,000,000
Winner's share: €500,000
Field size: 132 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 20.3 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 4,250 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 710 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €5 million.

POSITION MONEY
1 €500,000
2 €333,333
3 €187,800
4 €150,000
5 €127,200
6 €105,000
7 €90,000
8 €75,000
9 €67,200
10 €60,000
11 €55,200
12 €51,600
13 €48,300
14 €45,900
15 €44,100
16 €42,300
17 €40,500
18 €38,700
19 €37,200
20 €36,000
21 €34,800
22 €33,900
23 €33,000
24 €32,100
25 €31,200
26 €30,300
27 €29,400
28 €28,500
29 €27,600
30 €26,700
31 €25,800
32 €24,900
33 €24,000
34 €23,100
35 €22,500
36 €21,900
37 €21,300
38 €20,700
39 €20,100
40 €19,500
41 €18,900
42 €18,300
43 €17,700
44 €17,100
45 €16,500
46 €15,900
47 €15,300
48 €14,700
49 €14,100
50 €13,500
51 €12,900
52 €12,300
53 €11,700
54 €11,100
55 €10,500
56 €9,900
57 €9,300
58 €9,000
59 €8,700
60 €8,400
61 €8,100
62 €7,800
63 €7,500
64 €7,200
65 €6,900

