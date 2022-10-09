2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.
Stricker managed to pull out the tournament by two shot over Harrison Frazar, winning the 54-hole tournament on 14-under 202. Tournament host Jim Furyk finished in solo third, three shots back.
Bernhard Langer, in search of yet another Champions Tour win, and Thongchai Jaidee earned joint fourth place on 10-under total.
Stricker won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Constellation Furyk and Friends recap notes
Stricker wins the 23rd PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the SAS Championship.
2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Steve Stricker
|-14
|69
|64
|69
|202
|$300,000
|2
|Harrison Frazar
|-12
|71
|68
|65
|204
|$176,000
|3
|Jim Furyk
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|205
|$144,000
|T4
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-10
|72
|65
|69
|206
|$108,000
|T4
|Bernhard Langer
|-10
|70
|68
|68
|206
|$108,000
|6
|Padraig Harrington
|-9
|69
|69
|69
|207
|$80,000
|T7
|Davis Love III
|-8
|72
|68
|68
|208
|$64,000
|T7
|Jerry Kelly
|-8
|70
|69
|69
|208
|$64,000
|T7
|Lee Janzen
|-8
|69
|68
|71
|208
|$64,000
|T10
|Jay Haas
|-6
|71
|72
|67
|210
|$46,000
|T10
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-6
|69
|72
|69
|210
|$46,000
|T10
|Gene Sauers
|-6
|69
|71
|70
|210
|$46,000
|T10
|Rob Labritz
|-6
|67
|71
|72
|210
|$46,000
|T14
|Bob Estes
|-5
|71
|73
|67
|211
|$34,000
|T14
|Justin Leonard
|-5
|75
|67
|69
|211
|$34,000
|T14
|Mario Tiziani
|-5
|70
|71
|70
|211
|$34,000
|T14
|Ken Duke
|-5
|70
|68
|73
|211
|$34,000
|T14
|Mike Weir
|-5
|68
|68
|75
|211
|$34,000
|T19
|Brett Quigley
|-4
|69
|73
|70
|212
|$24,113
|T19
|Doug Barron
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|212
|$24,113
|T19
|John Daly
|-4
|71
|70
|71
|212
|$24,113
|T19
|Robert Karlsson
|-4
|70
|70
|72
|212
|$24,113
|T19
|Ken Tanigawa
|-4
|68
|72
|72
|212
|$24,113
|T19
|Steve Flesch
|-4
|67
|71
|74
|212
|$24,113
|T25
|Colin Montgomerie
|-3
|73
|71
|69
|213
|$18,240
|T25
|Ernie Els
|-3
|73
|71
|69
|213
|$18,240
|T25
|Y.E. Yang
|-3
|74
|71
|68
|213
|$18,240
|T25
|Stephen Ames
|-3
|75
|70
|68
|213
|$18,240
|T25
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$18,240
|T30
|Scott Parel
|-2
|71
|72
|71
|214
|$14,750
|T30
|Kevin Sutherland
|-2
|74
|69
|71
|214
|$14,750
|T30
|Rocco Mediate
|-2
|73
|70
|71
|214
|$14,750
|T30
|Alex Cejka
|-2
|71
|71
|72
|214
|$14,750
|T34
|David Toms
|-1
|70
|72
|73
|215
|$12,900
|T34
|David Branshaw
|-1
|76
|73
|66
|215
|$12,900
|T36
|Corey Pavin
|E
|73
|71
|72
|216
|$10,629
|T36
|Woody Austin
|E
|72
|72
|72
|216
|$10,629
|T36
|Duffy Waldorf
|E
|73
|71
|72
|216
|$10,629
|T36
|Jeff Sluman
|E
|71
|72
|73
|216
|$10,629
|T36
|Joe Durant
|E
|73
|75
|68
|216
|$10,629
|T36
|Tim Petrovic
|E
|76
|72
|68
|216
|$10,629
|T36
|Shane Bertsch
|E
|73
|69
|74
|216
|$10,629
|T43
|Brian Gay
|1
|71
|73
|73
|217
|$8,000
|T43
|Vijay Singh
|1
|70
|74
|73
|217
|$8,000
|T43
|Dicky Pride
|1
|72
|72
|73
|217
|$8,000
|T43
|Scott McCarron
|1
|70
|73
|74
|217
|$8,000
|T43
|Paul Stankowski
|1
|72
|71
|74
|217
|$8,000
|T43
|Tom Gillis
|1
|71
|72
|74
|217
|$8,000
|T49
|Charlie Wi
|2
|73
|74
|71
|218
|$6,200
|T49
|Glen Day
|2
|77
|70
|71
|218
|$6,200
|T49
|John Senden
|2
|80
|71
|67
|218
|$6,200
|T52
|Scott Dunlap
|3
|74
|70
|75
|219
|$4,840
|T52
|Paul Broadhurst
|3
|70
|74
|75
|219
|$4,840
|T52
|Billy Mayfair
|3
|75
|70
|74
|219
|$4,840
|T52
|Billy Andrade
|3
|76
|73
|70
|219
|$4,840
|T52
|Kirk Triplett
|3
|76
|77
|66
|219
|$4,840
|T57
|Chris DiMarco
|4
|74
|71
|75
|220
|$3,700
|T57
|José María Olazábal
|4
|69
|74
|77
|220
|$3,700
|T57
|John Huston
|4
|74
|71
|75
|220
|$3,700
|T57
|Robert Allenby
|4
|75
|72
|73
|220
|$3,700
|T57
|Steve Jones
|4
|73
|75
|72
|220
|$3,700
|T57
|Darren Clarke
|4
|77
|74
|69
|220
|$3,700
|T63
|Jesper Parnevik
|5
|76
|69
|76
|221
|$2,700
|T63
|Rod Pampling
|5
|74
|73
|74
|221
|$2,700
|T63
|Fred Funk
|5
|73
|76
|72
|221
|$2,700
|T63
|Wes Short, Jr.
|5
|77
|72
|72
|221
|$2,700
|T67
|Michael Allen
|6
|72
|73
|77
|222
|$1,960
|T67
|Notah Begay III
|6
|74
|75
|73
|222
|$1,960
|T67
|Tim Herron
|6
|75
|76
|71
|222
|$1,960
|T67
|Stephen Dodd
|6
|77
|72
|73
|222
|$1,960
|71
|Jeff Maggert
|7
|71
|77
|75
|223
|$1,640
|T72
|Roger Rowland
|8
|70
|77
|77
|224
|$1,413
|T72
|Cameron Beckman
|8
|76
|73
|75
|224
|$1,413
|T72
|David Duval
|8
|73
|77
|74
|224
|$1,413
|75
|Kent Jones
|11
|75
|74
|78
|227
|$1,240
|T76
|Stuart Appleby
|13
|75
|76
|78
|229
|$1,120
|T76
|Joseph Summerhays
|13
|79
|75
|75
|229
|$1,120
|78
|Frank Lickliter
|23
|82
|82
|75
|239
|$1,000