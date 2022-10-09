2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.

Stricker managed to pull out the tournament by two shot over Harrison Frazar, winning the 54-hole tournament on 14-under 202. Tournament host Jim Furyk finished in solo third, three shots back.

Bernhard Langer, in search of yet another Champions Tour win, and Thongchai Jaidee earned joint fourth place on 10-under total.

Stricker won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Constellation Furyk and Friends recap notes

Stricker wins the 23rd PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the SAS Championship.

2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

