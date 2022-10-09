2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/09/2022 at 7:42 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.

Stricker managed to pull out the tournament by two shot over Harrison Frazar, winning the 54-hole tournament on 14-under 202. Tournament host Jim Furyk finished in solo third, three shots back.

Bernhard Langer, in search of yet another Champions Tour win, and Thongchai Jaidee earned joint fourth place on 10-under total.

Stricker won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Constellation Furyk and Friends recap notes

Stricker wins the 23rd PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the SAS Championship.

2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steve Stricker -14 69 64 69 202 $300,000
2 Harrison Frazar -12 71 68 65 204 $176,000
3 Jim Furyk -11 67 69 69 205 $144,000
T4 Thongchai Jaidee -10 72 65 69 206 $108,000
T4 Bernhard Langer -10 70 68 68 206 $108,000
6 Padraig Harrington -9 69 69 69 207 $80,000
T7 Davis Love III -8 72 68 68 208 $64,000
T7 Jerry Kelly -8 70 69 69 208 $64,000
T7 Lee Janzen -8 69 68 71 208 $64,000
T10 Jay Haas -6 71 72 67 210 $46,000
T10 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -6 69 72 69 210 $46,000
T10 Gene Sauers -6 69 71 70 210 $46,000
T10 Rob Labritz -6 67 71 72 210 $46,000
T14 Bob Estes -5 71 73 67 211 $34,000
T14 Justin Leonard -5 75 67 69 211 $34,000
T14 Mario Tiziani -5 70 71 70 211 $34,000
T14 Ken Duke -5 70 68 73 211 $34,000
T14 Mike Weir -5 68 68 75 211 $34,000
T19 Brett Quigley -4 69 73 70 212 $24,113
T19 Doug Barron -4 69 72 71 212 $24,113
T19 John Daly -4 71 70 71 212 $24,113
T19 Robert Karlsson -4 70 70 72 212 $24,113
T19 Ken Tanigawa -4 68 72 72 212 $24,113
T19 Steve Flesch -4 67 71 74 212 $24,113
T25 Colin Montgomerie -3 73 71 69 213 $18,240
T25 Ernie Els -3 73 71 69 213 $18,240
T25 Y.E. Yang -3 74 71 68 213 $18,240
T25 Stephen Ames -3 75 70 68 213 $18,240
T25 Tom Pernice Jr. -3 71 71 71 213 $18,240
T30 Scott Parel -2 71 72 71 214 $14,750
T30 Kevin Sutherland -2 74 69 71 214 $14,750
T30 Rocco Mediate -2 73 70 71 214 $14,750
T30 Alex Cejka -2 71 71 72 214 $14,750
T34 David Toms -1 70 72 73 215 $12,900
T34 David Branshaw -1 76 73 66 215 $12,900
T36 Corey Pavin E 73 71 72 216 $10,629
T36 Woody Austin E 72 72 72 216 $10,629
T36 Duffy Waldorf E 73 71 72 216 $10,629
T36 Jeff Sluman E 71 72 73 216 $10,629
T36 Joe Durant E 73 75 68 216 $10,629
T36 Tim Petrovic E 76 72 68 216 $10,629
T36 Shane Bertsch E 73 69 74 216 $10,629
T43 Brian Gay 1 71 73 73 217 $8,000
T43 Vijay Singh 1 70 74 73 217 $8,000
T43 Dicky Pride 1 72 72 73 217 $8,000
T43 Scott McCarron 1 70 73 74 217 $8,000
T43 Paul Stankowski 1 72 71 74 217 $8,000
T43 Tom Gillis 1 71 72 74 217 $8,000
T49 Charlie Wi 2 73 74 71 218 $6,200
T49 Glen Day 2 77 70 71 218 $6,200
T49 John Senden 2 80 71 67 218 $6,200
T52 Scott Dunlap 3 74 70 75 219 $4,840
T52 Paul Broadhurst 3 70 74 75 219 $4,840
T52 Billy Mayfair 3 75 70 74 219 $4,840
T52 Billy Andrade 3 76 73 70 219 $4,840
T52 Kirk Triplett 3 76 77 66 219 $4,840
T57 Chris DiMarco 4 74 71 75 220 $3,700
T57 José María Olazábal 4 69 74 77 220 $3,700
T57 John Huston 4 74 71 75 220 $3,700
T57 Robert Allenby 4 75 72 73 220 $3,700
T57 Steve Jones 4 73 75 72 220 $3,700
T57 Darren Clarke 4 77 74 69 220 $3,700
T63 Jesper Parnevik 5 76 69 76 221 $2,700
T63 Rod Pampling 5 74 73 74 221 $2,700
T63 Fred Funk 5 73 76 72 221 $2,700
T63 Wes Short, Jr. 5 77 72 72 221 $2,700
T67 Michael Allen 6 72 73 77 222 $1,960
T67 Notah Begay III 6 74 75 73 222 $1,960
T67 Tim Herron 6 75 76 71 222 $1,960
T67 Stephen Dodd 6 77 72 73 222 $1,960
71 Jeff Maggert 7 71 77 75 223 $1,640
T72 Roger Rowland 8 70 77 77 224 $1,413
T72 Cameron Beckman 8 76 73 75 224 $1,413
T72 David Duval 8 73 77 74 224 $1,413
75 Kent Jones 11 75 74 78 227 $1,240
T76 Stuart Appleby 13 75 76 78 229 $1,120
T76 Joseph Summerhays 13 79 75 75 229 $1,120
78 Frank Lickliter 23 82 82 75 239 $1,000

