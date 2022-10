On this episode of Green Shoots, Garsen Golf founder and CEO Bernerd Garsen joins the show to talk about the backstory to his company -- all the way from getting back into the golf business after a modeling career to his grips notching nearly 60 tour wins. Garsen and Ryan Ballengee talk about the challenges of being a small business owner, trying to to build relationships with both tour players and consumers.

